Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | January 14, 2020

2019-20 Conference bowl records: Scores, updates through title game

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to win CFP national championship

The 2019 college football season is over and No. 1 LSU ends bowl season as the College Football Playoff national champion.

Last year, the ACC and SEC led the way with six postseason wins each, including Clemson's win over Alabama for the national title. 

This year, the SEC led the way with eight wins and no one in sight to catch them.

We once again tracked the results of each conference this bowl season. Here's where each conference stands:

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Atlantic Coast Conference (10)

Record: 4-7

Big Ten Conference (9)

Record: 4-5

Big 12 Conference (6)

Record: 1-5

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-5

Independents (3)

Record: 2-1

Mid-American Conference (7)

Record: 3-4

Mountain West Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Pac-12 Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Southeastern Conference (9)

Record: 8-2

Sun Belt Conference (5)

Record: 3-2

