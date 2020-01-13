2020 National Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel for the College Football Playoff

It's time for the final game. No. 1 LSU plays No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13 to conclude the College Football Playoff — and season. Below, get the date, time and TV channel for the title game.
Last season, Clemson crushed Alabama 44-16 to win its second CFP national championship and third national title overall in program history. This year, Clemson must beat Heisman winner Joe Burrow.
2020 National Championship Game: Date, time
The national championship is set to be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The game will be at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
LSU and Clemson are meeting for the title. You can follow along here with live scoring, stats and updates.
2020 National Championship Game: TV channel for the College Football Playoff
The CFP title game can be watched live on ESPN and online on WatchESPN.
2020 National Championship Game: Teams
Clemson is playing in its second-straight championship game and fourth in the last five seasons after defeating Ohio State in the final minutes of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, 29-23. Clemson will face LSU, which advanced to its first title game of the CFP era in a big victory over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, winning by 35.
LSU is the top-ranked team, but the Tigers are in the CFP for the first time. Clemson is going for its second consecutive national title and third championship in the CFP era.
National Championship Game: History, scores
Clemson and Alabama have won the CFP national title twice each. Ohio State is the only other team to win it — and the Buckeyes won it the first year (2014 season).
Before the CFP, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) had the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in their rankings meet for the BCS title. LSU won BCS titles in the 2003 and 2007 seasons.
NOTE: Years are by calendar year of when the games were played.
College Football Playoff era
|YEAR
|WINNING TEAM
|SCORE
|LOSING TEAM
|LOCATION
|2019
|Clemson
|44-16
|Alabama
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|2018
|Alabama
|26-23
|Georgia
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta
|2017
|Clemson
|35-31
|Alabama
|Raymond James Stadium,
Tampa, Fla.
|2016
|Alabama
|45-40
|Clemson
|University of Phoenix Stadium,
Glendale, Ariz.
|2015
|Ohio State
|42-20
|Oregon
|AT&T Stadium,
Arlington, Texas
BCS era
|YEAR
|WINNING TEAM
|SCORE
|LOSING TEAM
|LOCATION
|2014
|Florida State
|34-31
|Auburn
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Calif.
|2013
|Alabama
|42-14
|Notre Dame
|Sun Life Stadium,
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|2012
|Alabama
|21-0
|LSU
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome,
New Orleans
|2011
|Auburn
|22-19
|Oregon
|University of Phoenix Stadium,
Glendale, Ariz.
|2010
|Alabama
|37-21
|Texas
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Cali.
|2009
|Florida
|24-14
|Oklahoma
|Dolphin Stadium,
Miami Gardena, Fla.
|2008
|LSU
|38-24
|Ohio State
|Louisiana Superdome,
New Orleans
|2007
|Florida
|41-14
|Ohio State
|University of Phoenix Stadium,
Glendale, Ariz.
|2006
|Texas
|41-38
|Southern California
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Calif.
|2005
|Southern California*
|55-19
|Oklahoma
|Pro Player Stadium,
Miami Gardena, Fla.
|2004
|LSU
|21-14
|Oklahoma
|Louisiana Superdome,
New Orleans
|2003
|Ohio State
|31-24 (OT)
|Miami
|Sun Devil Stadium,
Tempe, Fla.
|2002
|Miami
|37-14
|Nebraska
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Calif.
|2001
|Oklahoma
|13-2
|Florida State
|Pro Player Stadium,
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|2000
|Florida State
|46-29
|Virginia Tech
|Louisiana Superdome,
New Orleans
|1999
|Tennessee
|23-16
|Florida State
|Sun Devil Stadium,
Tempe, Fla.
*-Vacated