2020 National Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel for the College Football Playoff

It's time for the final game. No. 1 LSU plays No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13 to conclude the College Football Playoff — and season. Below, get the date, time and TV channel for the title game.

Last season, Clemson crushed Alabama 44-16 to win its second CFP national championship and third national title overall in program history. This year, Clemson must beat Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

2020 National Championship Game: Date, time

The national championship is set to be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The game will be at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

LSU and Clemson are meeting for the title. You can follow along here with live scoring, stats and updates.

2020 National Championship Game: TV channel for the College Football Playoff

The CFP title game can be watched live on ESPN and online on WatchESPN.

2020 National Championship Game: Teams

Clemson is playing in its second-straight championship game and fourth in the last five seasons after defeating Ohio State in the final minutes of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, 29-23. Clemson will face LSU, which advanced to its first title game of the CFP era in a big victory over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, winning by 35.

LSU is the top-ranked team, but the Tigers are in the CFP for the first time. Clemson is going for its second consecutive national title and third championship in the CFP era.

National Championship Game: History, scores

Clemson and Alabama have won the CFP national title twice each. Ohio State is the only other team to win it — and the Buckeyes won it the first year (2014 season).

Before the CFP, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) had the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in their rankings meet for the BCS title. LSU won BCS titles in the 2003 and 2007 seasons.

NOTE: Years are by calendar year of when the games were played.

College Football Playoff era

YEAR WINNING TEAM SCORE LOSING TEAM LOCATION 2019 Clemson 44-16 Alabama Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California 2018 Alabama 26-23 Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta 2017 Clemson 35-31 Alabama Raymond James Stadium,

Tampa, Fla. 2016 Alabama 45-40 Clemson University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2015 Ohio State 42-20 Oregon AT&T Stadium,

Arlington, Texas

BCS era

YEAR WINNING TEAM SCORE LOSING TEAM LOCATION 2014 Florida State 34-31 Auburn Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2013 Alabama 42-14 Notre Dame Sun Life Stadium,

Miami Gardens, Fla. 2012 Alabama 21-0 LSU Mercedes-Benz Superdome,

New Orleans 2011 Auburn 22-19 Oregon University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2010 Alabama 37-21 Texas Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Cali. 2009 Florida 24-14 Oklahoma Dolphin Stadium,

Miami Gardena, Fla. 2008 LSU 38-24 Ohio State Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 2007 Florida 41-14 Ohio State University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2006 Texas 41-38 Southern California Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2005 Southern California* 55-19 Oklahoma Pro Player Stadium,

Miami Gardena, Fla. 2004 LSU 21-14 Oklahoma Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 2003 Ohio State 31-24 (OT) Miami Sun Devil Stadium,

Tempe, Fla. 2002 Miami 37-14 Nebraska Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2001 Oklahoma 13-2 Florida State Pro Player Stadium,

Miami Gardens, Fla. 2000 Florida State 46-29 Virginia Tech Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 1999 Tennessee 23-16 Florida State Sun Devil Stadium,

Tempe, Fla.

*-Vacated