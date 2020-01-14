COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 14, 2020

2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to win CFP national championship

The 2019-20 college football bowl season is over. Below, you will find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times, and TV channels for every game. 

LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff national championship game to close out the bowl season. It is the Tigers' first national championship since 2007.

2019-20 College football bowl game results, scores

Dec.  20

Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9 
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas

Frisco Bowl
Kent State 51, Utah State 41
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
 

Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl
North Carolina A&T 64, Alcorn State 44
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
 
New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
 
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL
 
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU 52, SMU 28
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
 
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State 34, Florida International 26 
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
 
Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
 
New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
 

Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
 

Dec.  24

Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii 38, BYU 34 
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI

Dec. 26

Independence Bowl — Dec. 26
Louisiana Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
 
Quick Lane Bowl — Dec. 26
Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
 

Dec. 27
 

Military Bowl — Dec. 27
North Carolina 55, Temple 13
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD

Pinstripe Bowl — Dec. 27
Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
 
Texas Bowl — Dec. 27
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
 
Holiday Bowl — Dec. 27
 
Cheez-It Bowl — Dec. 27
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
 

Dec. 28
 

Camping World Bowl — Dec. 28

No. 15 Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
 
Cotton Bowl Classic — Dec. 28
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
 
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
 
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
 

Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl — Dec. 30
Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
 
Music City Bowl — Dec. 30
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
 
Redbox Bowl — Dec. 30
California 35, Illinois 20
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
 
Orange Bowl — Dec. 30
No. 9 Florida 36, No. 24 Virginia 28
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
 

Dec.  31

Belk Bowl — Dec. 31
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
 
Sun Bowl — Dec. 31
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX

Liberty Bowl — Dec. 31
Navy 20, Kansas State 17
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN

Arizona Bowl — Dec. 31
Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
 
Alamo Bowl — Dec. 31
Texas 38, No. 11 Utah 10
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX


Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl — Jan. 1
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
 
Outback Bowl — Jan. 1
No. 18 Minnesota 31, No. 12 Auburn 24
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
 
Rose Bowl Game — Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
 
Sugar Bowl — Jan. 1
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
 
Birmingham Bowl — Jan. 2
No. 21 Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN 
 
Gator Bowl — Jan. 2
Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Jan. 3
Ohio 30, Nevada 21  
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
 
Armed Forces Bowl — Jan. 4
Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13 
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
 
LendingTree Bowl — Jan. 6
Louisiana 27, Miami (Ohio) 17
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL

College Football Playoff National Championship Game — Jan. 13

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

The 2019 season marks the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. Previously, the No. 1 team lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

  • 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
  • 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams were 14-0 going into the game, meaning for the second season in a row, there's a 15-0 national champion after Clemson accomplished that feat last season. For LSU, it was the Tigers' first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era).

 

LSU vs. Clemson: Score, live updates from national championship game

LSU and Clemson are playing in the 2020 National Championship Game in the College Football Playoff in New Orleans. Get the score and live updates here.
LSU vs. Clemson: Prediction, preview for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Here's a prediction and preview for when LSU and Clemson meet in the 2020 National Championship Game in the College Football Playoff, set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13.
2019-20 College Football Playoff: Schedule, dates and sites

Here are the dates and sites for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals and 2020 CFP national championship.
