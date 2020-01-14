COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF:

🎉 LSU wins national title over Clemson

Final stats: Burrow breaks single-season TD record

🏆 Full championship history
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 14, 2020

Undefeated college football teams in 2019

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to win CFP national championship

Three teams went into the 2019 season's College Football Playoff undefeated. But only LSU would remain that way.

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 to win the national title and finish 15-0 as the only undefeated FBS team.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

No. 1 LSU (15-0)

Last game: def. No. 3 Clemson, 42-25, College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Next: Season complete
Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

LSU forced Clemson to keep pace — and the defending champions couldn't match Joe Burrow and the offense. The Heisman winner passed for 463 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for another score in a 42-25 win in the CFP title game.

But Burrow didn't do it alone. Ja'Marr Chase had 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson totaled 100-plus yards and Thaddeus Moss caught two scores. On the ground, Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 110 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards. LSU finished the season with an FBS-record 726 points.

