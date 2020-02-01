TRENDING:

football-fbs flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | February 1, 2020

Where each Super Bowl MVP went to college

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to win CFP National Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami. All 106 roster members active for the Super Bowl are former student-athletes at either the NCAA Division I, II or III level.

One of these players will become the 54th Super Bowl MVP in NFL history.

Super Bowl MVPs have come from colleges big and small, from the Division II ranks to powerhouses like Alabama. One has come from FCS school Delaware, and a few played their college football at Georgia.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, a former Kent State quarterback, was named last year's MVP after tallying 10 receptions for 141 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Here's a rundown of where each Super Bowl MVP played their college football.

2020 SUPER BOWL ROSTERS: The colleges of 49ers and Chiefs players for Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl

Player

NFL Team

Position

College

I

Bart Starr

Green Bay Packers

Quarterback

Alabama

II

 Bart Starr

Green Bay Packers

Quarterback

Alabama

III

Joe Namath

New York Jets

Quarterback

Alabama

IV

Len Dawson

Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback

Purdue

V

Chuck Howley

Dallas Cowboys

Linebacker

West Virginia

VI

Roger Staubach

Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback

Navy

VII

 Jake Scott

Miami Dolphins

 Safety

Georgia

VIII

 Larry Csonka

Miami Dolphins

Fullback

Syracuse

IX

 Franco Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers

Running back

Penn State

X

 Lynn Swann

Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide receiver

Southern California

XI

Fred Biletnikoff

Oakland Raiders

Wide receiver

Florida State

XII

 Randy White and
Harvey Martin

Dallas Cowboys

Defensive linemen

Maryland and East Texas State

XIII

 Terry Bradshaw

Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback

Louisiana Tech

XIV

 Terry Bradshaw

Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback

Louisiana Tech

XV

 Jim Plunkett

Oakland Raiders

Quarterback

Stanford

XVI

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback

Notre Dame

XVII

 John Riggins

Washington Redskins

Running back

Kansas

XVIII

 Marcus Allen

Oakland Raiders

Running back

Southern California

XIX

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback

Notre Dame

XX

 Richard Dent

Chicago Bears

Defensive end

Tennessee State

XXI

 Phil Simms

New York Giants

Quarterback

Morehead State

XXII

 Doug Williams

Washington Redskins

Quarterback

Grambling State

XXIII

 Jerry Rice

San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

Mississippi Valley State

XXIV

 Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback

Notre Dame

XXV

 Ottis Anderson

New York Giants

Running back

Miami

XXVI

 Mark Rypien

Washington Redskins

Quarterback

Washington State

XXVII

 Troy Aikman

Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback

UCLA

XXVIII

 Emmitt Smith

Dallas Cowboys

Running back

Florida

XXIX

 Steve Young

San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback

BYU

XXX

 Larry Brown

Dallas Cowboys

Cornerback

TCU

XXXI

 Desmond Howard

Green Bay Packers

Kick returner

Michigan

XXXII

 Terrell Davis

Denver Broncos

Running back

Georgia

XXXIII

 John Elway

Denver Broncos

Quarterback

Stanford

XXXIV

 Kurt Warner

St. Louis Rams

Quarterback

Northern Iowa

XXXV

 Ray Lewis

Baltimore Ravens

Linebacker

Miami

XXXVI

 Tom Brady

New England Patriots

Quarterback

Michigan

XXXVII

 Dexter Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Safety

Florida State

XXXVIII

 Tom Brady

New England Patriots

Quarterback

Michigan

XXXIX

 Deion Branch

New England Patriots

Wide receiver

Louisville

XL

 Hines Ward

Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide receiver

Georgia

XLI

 Peyton Manning

Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback

Tennessee

XLII

 Eli Manning

New York Giants

Quarterback

Ole Miss

XLIII

 Santonio Holmes

Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide receiver

Ohio State

XLIV

 Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints

Quarterback

Purdue

XLV

 Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers

Quarterback

California

XLVI

 Eli Manning

New York Giants

Quarterback

Ole Miss

XLVII

 Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback

Delaware

XLVIII

 Malcolm Smith

Seattle Seahawks

Linebacker

Southern California

XLIX

 Tom Brady

New England Patriots

Quarterback

Michigan

50

 Von Miller

Denver Broncos

Linebacker

Texas A&M

LI

 Tom Brady

New England Patriots

Quarterback

Michigan

LII

 Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback

Arizona
LIII Julian Edelman New England Patriots Wide receiver Kent State

2020 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Our preseason top 25 rankings for next year

By the numbers

Alabama - 3 (two for Bart Starr, one for Joe Namath)

Georgia - 3 (one each for Jake Scott, Terrell Davis and Hines Ward)

Michigan - 5 (four for Tom Brady, one for Desmond Howard)

Notre Dame - 3 (all for Joe Montana)

USC - 3 (one each for Lynn Swann, Marcus Allen and Malcolm Smith)

