Where each Super Bowl MVP went to college

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami. All 106 roster members active for the Super Bowl are former student-athletes at either the NCAA Division I, II or III level.

One of these players will become the 54th Super Bowl MVP in NFL history.

Super Bowl MVPs have come from colleges big and small, from the Division II ranks to powerhouses like Alabama. One has come from FCS school Delaware, and a few played their college football at Georgia.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, a former Kent State quarterback, was named last year's MVP after tallying 10 receptions for 141 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Here's a rundown of where each Super Bowl MVP played their college football.

Super Bowl Player NFL Team Position College I Bart Starr Green Bay Packers Quarterback Alabama II Bart Starr Green Bay Packers Quarterback Alabama III Joe Namath New York Jets Quarterback Alabama IV Len Dawson Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Purdue V Chuck Howley Dallas Cowboys Linebacker West Virginia VI Roger Staubach Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Navy VII Jake Scott Miami Dolphins Safety Georgia VIII Larry Csonka Miami Dolphins Fullback Syracuse IX Franco Harris Pittsburgh Steelers Running back Penn State X Lynn Swann Pittsburgh Steelers Wide receiver Southern California XI Fred Biletnikoff Oakland Raiders Wide receiver Florida State XII Randy White and

Harvey Martin Dallas Cowboys Defensive linemen Maryland and East Texas State XIII Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Louisiana Tech XIV Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Louisiana Tech XV Jim Plunkett Oakland Raiders Quarterback Stanford XVI Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Notre Dame XVII John Riggins Washington Redskins Running back Kansas XVIII Marcus Allen Oakland Raiders Running back Southern California XIX Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Notre Dame XX Richard Dent Chicago Bears Defensive end Tennessee State XXI Phil Simms New York Giants Quarterback Morehead State XXII Doug Williams Washington Redskins Quarterback Grambling State XXIII Jerry Rice San Francisco 49ers Wide receiver Mississippi Valley State XXIV Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Notre Dame XXV Ottis Anderson New York Giants Running back Miami XXVI Mark Rypien Washington Redskins Quarterback Washington State XXVII Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys Quarterback UCLA XXVIII Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys Running back Florida XXIX Steve Young San Francisco 49ers Quarterback BYU XXX Larry Brown Dallas Cowboys Cornerback TCU XXXI Desmond Howard Green Bay Packers Kick returner Michigan XXXII Terrell Davis Denver Broncos Running back Georgia XXXIII John Elway Denver Broncos Quarterback Stanford XXXIV Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams Quarterback Northern Iowa XXXV Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Miami XXXVI Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan XXXVII Dexter Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Florida State XXXVIII Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan XXXIX Deion Branch New England Patriots Wide receiver Louisville XL Hines Ward Pittsburgh Steelers Wide receiver Georgia XLI Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Tennessee XLII Eli Manning New York Giants Quarterback Ole Miss XLIII Santonio Holmes Pittsburgh Steelers Wide receiver Ohio State XLIV Drew Brees New Orleans Saints Quarterback Purdue XLV Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers Quarterback California XLVI Eli Manning New York Giants Quarterback Ole Miss XLVII Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Delaware XLVIII Malcolm Smith Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Southern California XLIX Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan 50 Von Miller Denver Broncos Linebacker Texas A&M LI Tom Brady New England Patriots Quarterback Michigan LII Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Arizona LIII Julian Edelman New England Patriots Wide receiver Kent State

By the numbers

Alabama - 3 (two for Bart Starr, one for Joe Namath)

Georgia - 3 (one each for Jake Scott, Terrell Davis and Hines Ward)

Michigan - 5 (four for Tom Brady, one for Desmond Howard)

Notre Dame - 3 (all for Joe Montana)

USC - 3 (one each for Lynn Swann, Marcus Allen and Malcolm Smith)