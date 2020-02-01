Where each Super Bowl MVP went to college

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami. All 106 roster members active for the Super Bowl are former student-athletes at either the NCAA Division I, II or III level.
One of these players will become the 54th Super Bowl MVP in NFL history.
Super Bowl MVPs have come from colleges big and small, from the Division II ranks to powerhouses like Alabama. One has come from FCS school Delaware, and a few played their college football at Georgia.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, a former Kent State quarterback, was named last year's MVP after tallying 10 receptions for 141 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Here's a rundown of where each Super Bowl MVP played their college football.
|
Super Bowl
|
Player
|
NFL Team
|
Position
|
College
|
I
|
Bart Starr
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Quarterback
|
Alabama
|
II
|
Bart Starr
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Quarterback
|
Alabama
|
III
|
Joe Namath
|
New York Jets
|
Quarterback
|
Alabama
|
IV
|
Len Dawson
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Quarterback
|
Purdue
|
V
|
Chuck Howley
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Linebacker
|
West Virginia
|
VI
|
Roger Staubach
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Quarterback
|
Navy
|
VII
|
Jake Scott
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Safety
|
Georgia
|
VIII
|
Larry Csonka
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Fullback
|
Syracuse
|
IX
|
Franco Harris
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Running back
|
Penn State
|
X
|
Lynn Swann
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Wide receiver
|
Southern California
|
XI
|
Fred Biletnikoff
|
Oakland Raiders
|
Wide receiver
|
Florida State
|
XII
|
Randy White and
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Defensive linemen
|
Maryland and East Texas State
|
XIII
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Quarterback
|
Louisiana Tech
|
XIV
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Quarterback
|
Louisiana Tech
|
XV
|
Jim Plunkett
|
Oakland Raiders
|
Quarterback
|
Stanford
|
XVI
|
Joe Montana
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Quarterback
|
Notre Dame
|
XVII
|
John Riggins
|
Washington Redskins
|
Running back
|
Kansas
|
XVIII
|
Marcus Allen
|
Oakland Raiders
|
Running back
|
Southern California
|
XIX
|
Joe Montana
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Quarterback
|
Notre Dame
|
XX
|
Richard Dent
|
Chicago Bears
|
Defensive end
|
Tennessee State
|
XXI
|
Phil Simms
|
New York Giants
|
Quarterback
|
Morehead State
|
XXII
|
Doug Williams
|
Washington Redskins
|
Quarterback
|
Grambling State
|
XXIII
|
Jerry Rice
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Wide receiver
|
Mississippi Valley State
|
XXIV
|
Joe Montana
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Quarterback
|
Notre Dame
|
XXV
|
Ottis Anderson
|
New York Giants
|
Running back
|
Miami
|
XXVI
|
Mark Rypien
|
Washington Redskins
|
Quarterback
|
Washington State
|
XXVII
|
Troy Aikman
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Quarterback
|
UCLA
|
XXVIII
|
Emmitt Smith
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Running back
|
Florida
|
XXIX
|
Steve Young
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Quarterback
|
BYU
|
XXX
|
Larry Brown
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Cornerback
|
TCU
|
XXXI
|
Desmond Howard
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Kick returner
|
Michigan
|
XXXII
|
Terrell Davis
|
Denver Broncos
|
Running back
|
Georgia
|
XXXIII
|
John Elway
|
Denver Broncos
|
Quarterback
|
Stanford
|
XXXIV
|
Kurt Warner
|
St. Louis Rams
|
Quarterback
|
Northern Iowa
|
XXXV
|
Ray Lewis
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Linebacker
|
Miami
|
XXXVI
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
Quarterback
|
Michigan
|
XXXVII
|
Dexter Jackson
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Safety
|
Florida State
|
XXXVIII
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
Quarterback
|
Michigan
|
XXXIX
|
Deion Branch
|
New England Patriots
|
Wide receiver
|
Louisville
|
XL
|
Hines Ward
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Wide receiver
|
Georgia
|
XLI
|
Peyton Manning
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
Quarterback
|
Tennessee
|
XLII
|
Eli Manning
|
New York Giants
|
Quarterback
|
Ole Miss
|
XLIII
|
Santonio Holmes
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Wide receiver
|
Ohio State
|
XLIV
|
Drew Brees
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Quarterback
|
Purdue
|
XLV
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Quarterback
|
California
|
XLVI
|
Eli Manning
|
New York Giants
|
Quarterback
|
Ole Miss
|
XLVII
|
Joe Flacco
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Quarterback
|
Delaware
|
XLVIII
|
Malcolm Smith
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Linebacker
|
Southern California
|
XLIX
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
Quarterback
|
Michigan
|
50
|
Von Miller
|
Denver Broncos
|
Linebacker
|
Texas A&M
|
LI
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
Quarterback
|
Michigan
|
LII
|
Nick Foles
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Quarterback
|
Arizona
|LIII
|Julian Edelman
|New England Patriots
|Wide receiver
|Kent State
By the numbers
Alabama - 3 (two for Bart Starr, one for Joe Namath)
Georgia - 3 (one each for Jake Scott, Terrell Davis and Hines Ward)
Michigan - 5 (four for Tom Brady, one for Desmond Howard)
Notre Dame - 3 (all for Joe Montana)
USC - 3 (one each for Lynn Swann, Marcus Allen and Malcolm Smith)