Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | February 22, 2020

Alabama vs. Auburn: Time, stream, history for the 2019 Iron Bowl

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to win CFP National Championship

The 83rd Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is going to be a wild ride. Two weeks ago, this game looked different. Now the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (8-3, 4-3) host No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1) team that's without injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. 

Alabama enters the Iron Bowl off a 66-3 win over FCS Western Carolina while Auburn took care of FCS Samford 52-0 in Week 13. Fortunately for the Tigers, Alabama will be entering rival territory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama vs. Auburn football: Time, TV channel

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET | Follow live stats | Full FBS scoreboard

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium | Auburn, Alabama

How to watch: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

How to listen: WLWI-FM 92.3 FM, WMSP-AM 740, Sirius 145, XM 190, and TuneIn radio

TV SCHEDULE: The complete TV channel and times for Week 14 and beyond

Alabama vs. Auburn football: Preview, prediction

Auburn began the year with enthusiasm and a chance to prove itself as a CFP contender. Quarterback Bo Nix was a big reason for that. After all, his father was former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix (1992-95), who led the Tigers to an 11-0 season in 1993. 

The Tigers' pathway to the CFP has become tough following October losses to Florida and LSU. Auburn also lost to Georgia on Nov. 16. But the Tigers still have a chance to put a damper on Alabama's playoff hopes.

ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Locations, all-time appearances and most times hosting the show

Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Alabama in the wake of Tagovailoa's season-ending injury. Jones completed 10 of 12 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina and has gone 55-for-77 for 841 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception this season. 

On the season, Nix has completed 185 of 321 passes for 2,193 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. His athleticism has been a highlight in his freshman season, as he's rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns on 83 attempts.

Offensive consistency could decide Saturday's game. While Alabama ranks in the top-5 in scoring offense at more than 48 points per game, Auburn has scored at a clip of 32.7 points per game. In their three losses this year to ranked SEC foes, the Tigers failed to score more than 20 points in each game.

Auburn will be without safety Jamien Sherwood for the first half after he was ejected for targeting against Samford.

POLLS: The latest College Football Playoff rankings

In order to give the Crimson Tide a scare, the Tigers defense needs to take advantage of Jones' inexperience. Expect a few scoring opportunities for Auburn in the first half, but they'll have to execute. That's what dug the Tigers into such a deep hole in their 21-14 loss to Georgia. 

The same can be said for Nix against Alabama. If the Crimson Tide can ruffle the freshman enough early, there won't be many chances for Auburn to take leads. 

Alabama vs. Auburn football: Series history, scores

The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series, 46-36-1 — including last season's 52-21 win in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers have won twice in the last six years, the most recent being in 2017 when Auburn beat Alabama for the SEC West title. The last one before that? Chris Davis' kick six as time expired. The epic moment in college football history continues to be one of the most talked about games ever. 

Auburn began the lauded series with a 32-22 victory in 1893 and won seven of the series' first 10 games. From 1904-1988, the Iron Bowl was played at neutral-site Birmingham.

Date Location Winner, Score
Nov 24, 2018 Tuscaloosa Alabama, 52-21
Nov 25, 2017 Auburn Auburn, 26-14
Nov 26, 2016 Tuscaloosa Alabama, 30-12
Nov 28, 2015 Auburn Alabama, 29-13
Nov 29, 2014 Tuscaloosa Alabama, 30-12
Nov 30, 2013 Auburn Auburn, 34-28
Nov 24, 2012 Tuscaloosa Alabama, 49-0
Nov 26, 2011 Auburn Alabama, 42-14
Nov 26, 2010 Tuscaloosa Auburn, 28-27
Nov 27, 2009 Auburn Alabama, 26-21
Nov 29, 2008 Tuscaloosa Alabama, 36-0
Nov 24, 2007 Auburn Auburn, 17-10
Nov 18, 2006 Tuscaloosa Auburn, 22-15
Nov 19, 2005 Auburn Auburn, 28-18
Nov 20, 2004 Tuscaloosa Auburn, 21-13
Nov 22, 2003 Auburn Auburn, 28-23
Nov 23, 2002 Tuscaloosa Auburn, 17-7
Nov 17, 2001 Auburn Alabama, 31-7
Nov 18, 2000 Tuscaloosa Auburn, 9-0
Nov 20, 1999 Auburn Alabama, 28-17
Nov 21, 1998 Birmingham Alabama, 31-17
Nov 22, 1997 Auburn Auburn, 18-17
Nov 23, 1996 Birmingham Alabama, 24-23
Nov 18, 1995 Auburn Auburn, 31-27
Nov 19, 1994 Birmingham Alabama, 21-14
Nov 20, 1993 Auburn Auburn, 22-14
Nov 26, 1992 Birmingham Alabama, 17-0
Nov 30, 1991 Birmingham Alabama, 13-6
Dec 1, 1990 Birmingham Alabama, 16-7
Dec 2, 1989 Auburn Auburn, 30-20
Nov 25, 1988 Birmingham Auburn, 15-10
Nov 27, 1987 Birmingham Auburn, 10-0
Nov 29, 1986 Birmingham Auburn, 21-17
Nov 30, 1985 Birmingham Alabama, 25-23
Dec 1, 1984 Birmingham Alabama, 17-15
Dec 3, 1983 Birmingham Auburn, 23-20
Nov 27, 1982 Birmingham Auburn, 23-22
Nov 28, 1981 Birmingham Alabama, 28-17
Nov 29, 1980 Birmingham Alabama, 34-18
Dec 1, 1979 Birmingham Alabama, 25-18
Dec 2, 1978 Birmingham Alabama, 34-16
Nov 26, 1977 Birmingham Alabama, 48-21
Nov 27, 1976 Birmingham Alabama, 38-7
Nov 29, 1975 Birmingham Alabama, 28-0
Nov 29, 1974 Birmingham Alabama, 17-13
Dec 1, 1973 Birmingham Alabama, 35-0
Dec 2, 1972 Birmingham Auburn, 17-16
Nov 27, 1971 Birmingham Alabama, 31-7
Nov 28, 1970 Birmingham Auburn, 33-28
Nov 29, 1969 Birmingham Auburn, 49-26
Nov 30, 1968 Birmingham Alabama, 24-16
Dec 2, 1967 Birmingham Alabama, 7-3
Dec 3, 1966 Birmingham Alabama, 31-0
Nov 27, 1965 Birmingham Alabama, 30-3
Nov 26, 1964 Birmingham Alabama, 21-14
Nov 30, 1963 Birmingham Auburn, 10-8
Dec 1, 1962 Birmingham Alabama, 38-0
Dec 2, 1961 Birmingham Alabama, 34-0
Nov 26, 1960 Birmingham Alabama, 3-0
Nov 28, 1959 Birmingham Alabama, 10-0
Nov 29, 1958 Birmingham Auburn, 14-8
Nov 30, 1957 Birmingham Auburn, 40-0
Dec 1, 1956 Birmingham Auburn, 34-7
Nov 26, 1955 Birmingham Auburn, 26-0
Nov 27, 1954 Birmingham Auburn, 28-0
Nov 28, 1953 Birmingham Alabama, 10-7
Nov 29, 1952 Birmingham Alabama, 21-0
Dec 1, 1951 Birmingham Alabama, 25-7
Dec 2, 1950 Birmingham Alabama, 34-0
Dec 3, 1949 Birmingham Auburn, 14-13
Dec 4, 1948 Birmingham Alabama, 55-0
Nov 16, 1907 Birmingham Tied, 6-6
Nov 17, 1906 Birmingham Alabama, 10-0
Nov 18, 1905 Birmingham Alabama, 30-0
Nov 12, 1904 Birmingham Auburn, 29-5
Oct 23, 1903 Montgomery Alabama, 18-6
Oct 18, 1902 Birmingham Auburn, 23-0
Nov 15, 1901 Tuscaloosa Auburn, 17-0
Nov 17, 1900 Montgomery Auburn, 53-5
Nov 23, 1895 Tuscaloosa Auburn, 48-0
Nov 29, 1894 Montgomery Alabama, 18-0
Nov 30, 1893 Montgomery Auburn, 40-16
Feb 22, 1893 Birmingham Auburn, 32-22

