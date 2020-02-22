Alabama vs. Auburn: Time, stream, history for the 2019 Iron Bowl

The 83rd Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is going to be a wild ride. Two weeks ago, this game looked different. Now the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (8-3, 4-3) host No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1) team that's without injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama enters the Iron Bowl off a 66-3 win over FCS Western Carolina while Auburn took care of FCS Samford 52-0 in Week 13. Fortunately for the Tigers, Alabama will be entering rival territory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama vs. Auburn football: Time, TV channel

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET | Follow live stats | Full FBS scoreboard

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium | Auburn, Alabama

How to watch: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

How to listen: WLWI-FM 92.3 FM, WMSP-AM 740, Sirius 145, XM 190, and TuneIn radio

Alabama vs. Auburn football: Preview, prediction

Auburn began the year with enthusiasm and a chance to prove itself as a CFP contender. Quarterback Bo Nix was a big reason for that. After all, his father was former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix (1992-95), who led the Tigers to an 11-0 season in 1993.

The Tigers' pathway to the CFP has become tough following October losses to Florida and LSU. Auburn also lost to Georgia on Nov. 16. But the Tigers still have a chance to put a damper on Alabama's playoff hopes.

Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Alabama in the wake of Tagovailoa's season-ending injury. Jones completed 10 of 12 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina and has gone 55-for-77 for 841 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception this season.

On the season, Nix has completed 185 of 321 passes for 2,193 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. His athleticism has been a highlight in his freshman season, as he's rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns on 83 attempts.

Offensive consistency could decide Saturday's game. While Alabama ranks in the top-5 in scoring offense at more than 48 points per game, Auburn has scored at a clip of 32.7 points per game. In their three losses this year to ranked SEC foes, the Tigers failed to score more than 20 points in each game.

Auburn will be without safety Jamien Sherwood for the first half after he was ejected for targeting against Samford.

In order to give the Crimson Tide a scare, the Tigers defense needs to take advantage of Jones' inexperience. Expect a few scoring opportunities for Auburn in the first half, but they'll have to execute. That's what dug the Tigers into such a deep hole in their 21-14 loss to Georgia.

The same can be said for Nix against Alabama. If the Crimson Tide can ruffle the freshman enough early, there won't be many chances for Auburn to take leads.

Alabama vs. Auburn football: Series history, scores

The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series, 46-36-1 — including last season's 52-21 win in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers have won twice in the last six years, the most recent being in 2017 when Auburn beat Alabama for the SEC West title. The last one before that? Chris Davis' kick six as time expired. The epic moment in college football history continues to be one of the most talked about games ever.

Auburn began the lauded series with a 32-22 victory in 1893 and won seven of the series' first 10 games. From 1904-1988, the Iron Bowl was played at neutral-site Birmingham.