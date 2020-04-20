College football teams with the most NFL Draft success this century

Since the turn of the century, 5,095 players have been drafted into the NFL. Another 255 will join the ranks this week during the 2020 NFL Draft.

No school can claim more of those players than Ohio State. Through the 2019 draft, the Buckeyes have seen 131 of their players taken in the NFL Draft, accounting for 2.6 percent of all drafted players since 2000 — more than any other college.

In total, eight schools have reached the triple digits in draftees.

COLLEGE Total DRAFT PICKS SINCE 2000 Ohio St. 131 Alabama 118 Miami (FL) 115 LSU 112 USC 110 Florida 110 Florida St. 108 Georgia 108

But when it comes to the first round, two teams are tied atop the record books. That’d be Ohio State (naturally), and Alabama, both of which have had 31 first-rounders in the past 20 years. Only one other school (Miami, with 30) has seen more than 24 of its players taken in the first round, and just 23 colleges have double-digit first-rounders since 2000.

COLLEGE First round PICKS SINCE 2000 Ohio St. 31 Alabama 31 Miami (FL) 30 Florida St. 24 USC 22 Florida 22 LSU 19 Georgia 19 Oklahoma 16 Texas 16 Tennessee 15 Wisconsin 15 Michigan 14 Clemson 14 Notre Dame 11 Penn St. 11 California 11 Texas A&M 11 Auburn 10 North Carolina 10 Washington 10 Mississippi 10 Boston Col. 10

And finally, the most heralded pick of all — No. 1 overall. This century, only one team has had multiple top picks — Oklahoma. The Sooners saw quarterback Sam Bradford taken with the first pick of the 2010, then quarterback Baker Mayfield went No. 1 in 2018, and quarterback Kyler Murray was picked first in 2019.

The Murray pick was Oklahoma’s fifth overall top selection, tying the Sooners with Notre Dame and Southern California for the most all time. Murray was also Oklahoma’s 90th player taken in the draft since 2000.

In total, 303 schools have had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft this century. Here is each one, ranked by their total selections since 2000: