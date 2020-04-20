Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history

The Arizona Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. This means Oklahoma did something no other school has achieved in four decades: the Sooners had players go No. 1 overall in consecutive years.

Now, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock to open the 2020 draft and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is a likely option for the top pick. Should the Bengals take the LSU quarterback, he'd become the third Tiger to be drafted No. 1 overall. The selection of Murray in 2019 pulled Oklahoma into a tie with Notre Dame and Southern California for the most top picks in draft history. Here are the schools with the most No. 1 selections since the NFL Draft began in 1936:

Colleges with most overall No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft

SCHOOL (NUMBER) PLAYERs (years) Notre Dame (5) Walt Patulski (1972), Paul Hornung (1957), Leon Hart (1950), Frank Dancewicz (1946), Angelo Bertelli (1944) Southern California (5) Carson Palmer (2003), Keyshawn Johnson (1996), Ricky Bell (1977), O.J. Simpson (1969), Ron Yary (1968) Oklahoma (5) Kyler Murray (2019), Baker Mayfield (2018), Sam Bradford (2010), Billy Sims (1980), Lee Roy Selmon (1976) Auburn (4) Cam Newton (2011), Aundray Bruce (1988), Bo Jackson (1986), Tucker Frederickson (1965) Georgia (4) Matthew Stafford (2009), Harry Babcock (1953), Charley Trippi (1945), Frank Sinkwich (1943) Stanford (4) Andrew Luck (2012), John Elway (1983), Jim Plunkett (1971), Bobby Garrett (1954) Ohio State (3) Orlando Pace (1997), Dan Wilkinson (1994), Tom Cousineau (1979) Texas (3) Kenneth Sims (1982), Earl Campbell (1978), Tommy Nobis (1966) California (2) Jared Goff (2016), Steve Bartkowski (1975) LSU (2) JaMarcus Russell (2007), Billy Cannon (1960) Miami (Fla.) (2) Russell Maryland (1991), Vinny Testaverde (1987) Michigan (2) Jake Long (2008), Tom Harmon (1941) Nebraska (2) Irving Fryar (1984), Sam Francis (1937) Penn State (2) Courtney Brown (2000), Ki-Jana Carter (1995) South Carolina (2) Jadeveon Clowney (2014), George Rogers (1981) Tennessee (2) Peyton Manning (1998), George Cafego (1940) Virginia Tech (2) Michael Vick (2001), Bruce Smith (1985) Alabama (1) Harry Gilmer (1948) Chicago (1) Jay Berwanger (1936) Central Michigan (1) Eric Fisher (2013) Colorado A&M (1) Gary Glick (1956) Florida State (1) Jameis Winston (2015) Fresno State (1) David Carr (2002) Illinois (1) Jeff George (1990) Iowa (1) Randy Duncan (1959) Indiana (1) Corbett Davis (1938) Kentucky (1) Tim Couch (1999) Louisiana Tech (1) Terry Bradshaw (1970) Michigan State (1) Bubba Smith (1967) Mississippi (1) Eli Manning (2004) North Carolina State (1) Mario Williams (2006) Oklahoma State (1) Bob Fenimore (1947) Oregon (1) George Shaw (1955) Oregon State (1) Terry Baker (1963) Pennsylvania (1) Chuck Bednarik (1949) Rice (1) King Hill (1958) Southern Methodist (1) Kyle Rote (1951) Syracuse (1) Ernie Davis (1962) Tampa (1) John Matuszak (1973) TCU (1) Ki Aldrich (1939) Tennessee State (1) Ed 'Too Tall' Jones (1974) Texas A&M (1) Myles Garrett (2017) Texas Tech (1) Dave Parks (1964) Tulane (1) Tommy Mason (1961) UCLA (1) Troy Aikman (1989) Utah (1) Alex Smith (2005) Vanderbilt (1) Bill Wade (1952) Virginia (1) Bill Dudley (1942) Washington (1) Steve Emtman (1992) Washington State (1) Drew Bledsoe (1993)

In total, 50 different schools have had a player selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, including 21 different colleges in the past 23 years (since 1997). Oklahoma is the only school with multiple representatives during this span (Murray, 2019; Mayfield, 2018; Bradford, 2010).

