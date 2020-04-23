College football teams with the most NFL draft picks since 2000

Since the turn of the century, 5,095 players have been drafted into the NFL. Another 255 will join the ranks this week during the 2020 NFL Draft.
No school can claim more of those players than Ohio State. Through the 2019 draft, the Buckeyes have seen 131 of their players taken in the NFL Draft, accounting for 2.6 percent of all drafted players since 2000 — more than any other college.
In total, eight schools have reached the triple digits in draftees.
|COLLEGE
|Total DRAFT PICKS SINCE 2000
|Ohio St.
|131
|Alabama
|118
|Miami (FL)
|115
|LSU
|112
|USC
|110
|Florida
|110
|Florida St.
|108
|Georgia
|108
But when it comes to the first round, two teams are tied atop the record books. That’d be Ohio State (naturally), and Alabama, both of which have had 31 first-rounders in the past 20 years. Only one other school (Miami, with 30) has seen more than 24 of its players taken in the first round, and just 23 colleges have double-digit first-rounders since 2000.
|COLLEGE
|First round PICKS SINCE 2000
|Ohio St.
|31
|Alabama
|31
|Miami (FL)
|30
|Florida St.
|24
|USC
|22
|Florida
|22
|LSU
|19
|Georgia
|19
|Oklahoma
|16
|Texas
|16
|Tennessee
|15
|Wisconsin
|15
|Michigan
|14
|Clemson
|14
|Notre Dame
|11
|Penn St.
|11
|California
|11
|Texas A&M
|11
|Auburn
|10
|North Carolina
|10
|Washington
|10
|Mississippi
|10
|Boston Col.
|10
And finally, the most heralded pick of all — No. 1 overall. This century, only one team has had multiple top picks — Oklahoma. The Sooners saw quarterback Sam Bradford taken with the first pick of the 2010, then quarterback Baker Mayfield went No. 1 in 2018, and quarterback Kyler Murray was picked first in 2019.
The Murray pick was Oklahoma’s fifth overall top selection, tying the Sooners with Notre Dame and Southern California for the most all time. Murray was also Oklahoma’s 90th player taken in the draft since 2000.
In total, 303 schools have had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft this century. Here is each one, ranked by their total selections since 2000:
|COLLEGE
|Total
|First round
|First overall
|Ohio St.
|131
|31
|0
|Alabama
|118
|31
|0
|Miami (FL)
|115
|30
|0
|LSU
|112
|19
|1
|Florida
|110
|22
|0
|USC
|110
|22
|1
|Florida St.
|108
|24
|1
|Georgia
|108
|19
|1
|Oklahoma
|97
|16
|3
|Notre Dame
|85
|11
|0
|Michigan
|83
|14
|1
|Wisconsin
|81
|15
|0
|Tennessee
|80
|15
|0
|Clemson
|77
|14
|0
|Penn St.
|77
|11
|1
|Virginia Tech
|75
|8
|1
|Stanford
|72
|7
|1
|Auburn
|70
|10
|1
|Iowa
|70
|9
|0
|Nebraska
|68
|4
|0
|Texas
|68
|16
|0
|Oregon
|65
|8
|0
|Texas A&M
|65
|11
|1
|Arkansas
|63
|7
|0
|California
|63
|11
|1
|UCLA
|62
|9
|0
|Michigan St.
|59
|7
|0
|North Carolina
|59
|10
|0
|South Carolina
|58
|8
|1
|North Carolina St.
|56
|7
|1
|Arizona St.
|54
|7
|0
|Louisville
|54
|9
|0
|Utah
|53
|4
|1
|Washington
|52
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|49
|5
|0
|Mississippi
|48
|10
|1
|Mississippi St.
|48
|5
|0
|TCU
|48
|5
|0
|West Virginia
|47
|6
|0
|Kansas St.
|46
|2
|0
|Virginia
|46
|6
|0
|Oregon St.
|45
|3
|0
|Maryland
|43
|5
|0
|Purdue
|43
|3
|0
|Boston Col.
|42
|10
|0
|Colorado
|41
|4
|0
|Missouri
|41
|9
|0
|Illinois
|39
|5
|0
|Arizona
|37
|2
|0
|Georgia Tech
|37
|3
|0
|San Diego St.
|36
|1
|0
|Syracuse
|36
|5
|0
|Boise St.
|35
|5
|0
|Baylor
|34
|6
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|33
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|32
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|32
|3
|0
|Fresno St.
|31
|3
|1
|Kentucky
|30
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|30
|2
|0
|South Florida
|30
|2
|0
|Texas Tech
|30
|2
|0
|Wake Forest
|30
|3
|0
|Central Florida
|29
|3
|0
|BYU
|28
|2
|0
|Southern Miss
|28
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|28
|3
|0
|Hawaii
|27
|1
|0
|Vanderbilt
|27
|2
|0
|Connecticut
|26
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|26
|2
|0
|Indiana
|22
|0
|0
|Temple
|22
|2
|0
|Colorado St.
|21
|0
|0
|Louisiana Tech
|21
|1
|0
|Memphis
|20
|3
|0
|Houston
|18
|3
|0
|Iowa St.
|17
|0
|0
|Kansas
|17
|1
|0
|Nevada
|17
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|17
|0
|0
|Marshall
|16
|2
|0
|Tulane
|16
|2
|0
|Utah St.
|16
|0
|0
|SMU
|15
|0
|0
|Texas-El Paso
|15
|0
|0
|Troy
|15
|2
|0
|New Mexico
|14
|1
|0
|Northern Illinois
|14
|2
|0
|West. Michigan
|14
|2
|0
|Central Michigan
|13
|2
|1
|East Carolina
|13
|1
|0
|Western Kentucky
|13
|0
|0
|Appalachian St.
|12
|0
|0
|Idaho
|12
|1
|0
|Miami (OH)
|12
|1
|0
|Toledo
|12
|0
|0
|UNLV
|12
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|12
|1
|0
|Montana
|11
|0
|0
|North Dakota St.
|10
|1
|0
|Ohio
|10
|0
|0
|Rice
|10
|0
|0
|Arkansas St.
|9
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|9
|1
|0
|Delaware
|9
|1
|0
|Florida Atlantic
|9
|0
|0
|Louisiana
|9
|0
|0
|Akron
|8
|0
|0
|Ala-Birmingham
|8
|2
|0
|East. Washington
|8
|0
|0
|Florida International
|8
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|8
|0
|0
|Hampton
|8
|0
|0
|Middle Tenn. St.
|8
|0
|0
|Northern Iowa
|8
|0
|0
|South Carolina St.
|8
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|8
|1
|0
|Ball St.
|7
|0
|0
|Duke
|7
|2
|0
|East. Michigan
|7
|0
|0
|Illinois St.
|7
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|7
|0
|0
|Richmond
|7
|0
|0
|Texas St.
|7
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|6
|0
|0
|Central Arkansas
|6
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|0
|0
|Furman
|6
|0
|0
|Maine
|6
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|6
|0
|0
|NW State (LA)
|6
|0
|0
|Tenn-Chattanooga
|6
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|6
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|6
|0
|0
|Abilene Christian
|5
|0
|0
|Ark-Pine Bluff
|5
|0
|0
|Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo
|5
|0
|0
|East. Kentucky
|5
|0
|0
|Grand Valley St.
|5
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|5
|2
|0
|James Madison
|5
|0
|0
|Massachusetts
|5
|0
|0
|S.F. Austin
|5
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|0
|0
|Samford
|5
|0
|0
|Southern Utah
|5
|0
|0
|Villanova
|5
|0
|0
|West Texas A&M
|5
|0
|0
|West. Illinois
|5
|0
|0
|Yale
|5
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|4
|1
|0
|Grambling St.
|4
|0
|0
|Harvard
|4
|0
|0
|La-Monroe
|4
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|0
|Nicholls St.
|4
|0
|0
|North Carolina A&T
|4
|0
|0
|Northern Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|NW Missouri St.
|4
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|4
|0
|0
|Princeton
|4
|0
|0
|SE Missouri St.
|4
|0
|0
|Southern Illinois
|4
|0
|0
|Tuskegee
|4
|0
|0
|Central Missouri St.
|3
|0
|0
|East. Illinois
|3
|0
|0
|Elon
|3
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|3
|0
|0
|Hofstra
|3
|0
|0
|Howard
|3
|0
|0
|Indiana (PA)
|3
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|3
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|3
|0
|0
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|0
|0
|Saginaw Valley St.
|3
|0
|0
|South Dakota St.
|3
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|3
|0
|0
|Towson
|3
|0
|0
|Washburn
|3
|0
|0
|Western Oregon
|3
|0
|0
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|0
|Albany (NY)
|2
|0
|0
|Albany State (GA)
|2
|0
|0
|Ashland
|2
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|0
|0
|Bloomsburg
|2
|0
|0
|Brown
|2
|0
|0
|California-Davis
|2
|0
|0
|Central Connecticut St.
|2
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|0
|Cornell
|2
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|2
|0
|0
|East Central (OK)
|2
|0
|0
|Fordham
|2
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|0
|Liberty
|2
|0
|0
|Mars Hill
|2
|0
|0
|McGill
|2
|0
|0
|Midwestern St.
|2
|0
|0
|Missouri Southern
|2
|0
|0
|Monmouth
|2
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|0
|Mount Union
|2
|0
|0
|Navy
|2
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|0
|North Carolina Central
|2
|0
|0
|Northern Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|NW Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|0
|Pennsylvania
|2
|0
|0
|San Diego
|2
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|SW Missouri St.
|2
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|2
|0
|0
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|2
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|2
|0
|0
|Texas-San Antonio
|2
|1
|0
|Valdosta St.
|2
|0
|0
|West Georgia
|2
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|0
|Air Force
|1
|0
|0
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|Arkansas A&M
|1
|0
|0
|Army
|1
|0
|0
|Bentley College
|1
|0
|0
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|0
|California (PA)
|1
|0
|0
|Carson-Newman
|1
|0
|0
|Chadron St.
|1
|0
|0
|Charleston
|1
|0
|0
|Clarion
|1
|0
|0
|Concordia-St.Paul (MN)
|1
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|0
|Delta St.
|1
|0
|0
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|Ferris St.
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Hays St.
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|0
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1
|0
|0
|Harding
|1
|0
|0
|Hillsdale
|1
|0
|0
|Hobart
|1
|0
|0
|Humboldt St.
|1
|0
|0
|Kentucky St.
|1
|0
|0
|Kutztown Pennsylvania
|1
|0
|0
|Lamar
|1
|0
|0
|Lambuth
|1
|0
|0
|Lane
|1
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|0
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|1
|0
|0
|Lindenwood
|1
|0
|0
|Long Beach CC
|1
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|1
|0
|0
|Marist
|1
|0
|0
|Michigan Tech
|1
|0
|0
|Missouri State
|1
|0
|0
|Missouri Western St.
|1
|0
|0
|Morehouse
|1
|0
|0
|Mount San Antonio JC
|1
|0
|0
|Newberry
|1
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|0
|North Texas
|1
|0
|0
|Pearl River CC
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburg St.
|1
|0
|0
|Prairie View A&M
|1
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|0
|Rowan
|1
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|0
|Sioux Falls
|1
|0
|0
|Slippery Rock
|1
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|Southern
|1
|0
|0
|St. Augustine's
|1
|0
|0
|St. Paul's
|1
|0
|0
|Stillman
|1
|0
|0
|Tenn-Martin
|1
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|0
|0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|1
|0
|0
|Tusculum
|1
|0
|0
|Virginia St.
|1
|0
|0
|Virginia Union
|1
|0
|0
|Wagner
|1
|0
|0
|West Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|West. Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|West. New Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|West. Ontario
|1
|0
|0
|Wheaton
|1
|0
|0
|Whitworth
|1
|0
|0
|Widener
|1
|0
|0
|William Penn
|1
|0
|0
|Wingate
|1
|0
|0
|Winston-Salem St.
|1
|0
|0
|Wisconsin–Stout
|1
|0
|0
|Wisconsin–Whitewater
|1
|0
|0