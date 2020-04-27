College football teams with the most NFL draft picks since 2000

Since the turn of the century, 5,350 players have been drafted into the NFL. LSU led the way with 14 draft picks followed by Michigan and Ohio State with 10 each.
Since 2000, no team can claim more of those players than the Buckeyes. Through the 2020 draft, Ohio State has seen 141 of their players taken in the NFL Draft, accounting for 2.6 percent of all drafted players since 2000 — more than any other college.
RECAP: Colleges, conferences with most 2019 draft picks in the first round
In total, nine schools have reached the triple digits in draftees.
|COLLEGE
|Total DRAFT PICKS SINCE 2000
|Ohio St.
|141
|Alabama
|127
|LSU
|126
|Miami (FL)
|119
|Florida
|117
|Georgia
|115
|USC
|112
|Florida St.
|109
|Oklahoma
|101
But when it comes to the first round, two teams are tied atop the record books. That’d be Ohio State (naturally), and Alabama, both of which have had 31 first-rounders in the past 20 years. Only one other school (Miami, with 30) has seen more than 24 of its players taken in the first round, and just 23 colleges have double-digit first-rounders since 2000.
|COLLEGE
|First round PICKS SINCE 2000
|Ohio St.
|31
|Alabama
|31
|Miami (FL)
|30
|Florida St.
|24
|USC
|22
|Florida
|22
|LSU
|19
|Georgia
|19
|Oklahoma
|16
|Texas
|16
|Tennessee
|15
|Wisconsin
|15
|Michigan
|14
|Clemson
|14
|Notre Dame
|11
|Penn St.
|11
|California
|11
|Texas A&M
|11
|Auburn
|10
|North Carolina
|10
|Washington
|10
|Mississippi
|10
|Boston Col.
|10
And finally, the most heralded pick of all — No. 1 overall. This century, only two teams has had multiple top picks — Oklahoma and LSU. The Sooners have three with Sam Bradford taken with the first pick of the 2010, then quarterback Baker Mayfield went No. 1 in 2018, and quarterback Kyler Murray was picked first in 2019. The Tigers had JaMarcus Russell taken No. 1 in 2007 and Joe Burrow in 2020.
MORE DRAFT HISTORY: Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history
The Murray pick was Oklahoma’s fifth overall top selection, tying the Sooners with Notre Dame and Southern California for the most all time. Murray was also Oklahoma’s 90th player taken in the draft since 2000.
HEISMAN TROPHY: Joe Burrow bests fellow QBs Hurts, Fields for 2019 Heisman | Heisman history
In total, 306 schools have had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft this century. Here is each one, ranked by their total selections since 2000:
|COLLEGE
|Total
|First round
|First overall
|Ohio St.
|141
|31
|0
|Alabama
|127
|31
|0
|LSU
|126
|19
|2
|Miami (FL)
|119
|30
|0
|Florida
|117
|22
|0
|Georgia
|115
|19
|1
|USC
|112
|22
|1
|Florida St.
|109
|24
|1
|Oklahoma
|101
|16
|3
|Michigan
|93
|14
|1
|Notre Dame
|91
|11
|0
|Wisconsin
|85
|15
|0
|Clemson
|84
|14
|0
|Penn St.
|82
|11
|1
|Tennessee
|82
|15
|0
|Auburn
|76
|10
|1
|Virginia Tech
|76
|8
|1
|Iowa
|75
|9
|0
|Stanford
|74
|7
|1
|Texas
|71
|16
|0
|Nebraska
|70
|4
|0
|Oregon
|69
|8
|0
|Texas A&M
|67
|11
|1
|California
|66
|11
|1
|Arkansas
|65
|7
|0
|UCLA
|65
|9
|0
|South Carolina
|62
|8
|1
|Michigan St.
|61
|7
|0
|North Carolina
|61
|10
|0
|Utah
|60
|4
|1
|North Carolina St.
|58
|7
|1
|Arizona St.
|56
|7
|0
|Louisville
|55
|9
|0
|Washington
|54
|10
|0
|Mississippi
|53
|5
|0
|TCU
|53
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|50
|5
|0
|West Virginia
|49
|6
|0
|Mississippi
|48
|10
|1
|Oregon St.
|48
|3
|0
|Virginia
|48
|6
|0
|Kansas St.
|46
|2
|0
|Maryland
|45
|5
|0
|Purdue
|45
|3
|0
|Colorado
|44
|4
|0
|Boston Col.
|43
|10
|0
|Missouri
|43
|9
|0
|Illinois
|39
|5
|0
|Baylor
|38
|6
|0
|Boise St.
|38
|5
|0
|Georgia Tech
|38
|3
|0
|Syracuse
|38
|5
|0
|Arizona
|37
|2
|0
|San Diego St.
|37
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|35
|2
|0
|Fresno St.
|33
|3
|1
|Oklahoma St.
|33
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|33
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|32
|3
|0
|Rutgers
|32
|3
|0
|Texas Tech
|32
|2
|0
|Wake Forest
|32
|3
|0
|South Florida
|30
|2
|0
|UCF
|30
|3
|0
|Southern Miss
|29
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|29
|3
|0
|BYU
|28
|2
|0
|Hawaii
|28
|1
|0
|Vanderbilt
|28
|2
|0
|Connecticut
|27
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|26
|2
|0
|Temple
|26
|2
|0
|Indiana
|23
|0
|0
|Louisiana Tech
|23
|1
|0
|Memphis
|23
|3
|0
|Colorado St.
|21
|0
|0
|Houston
|19
|3
|0
|Kansas
|18
|1
|0
|Marshall
|18
|2
|0
|Tulane
|18
|2
|0
|Iowa St.
|17
|0
|0
|Nevada
|17
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|17
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|17
|0
|0
|SMU
|16
|0
|0
|Texas-El Paso
|15
|0
|0
|Troy
|15
|2
|0
|Appalachian St.
|14
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|14
|1
|0
|Northern Illinois
|14
|2
|0
|West. Michigan
|14
|2
|0
|Wyoming
|14
|1
|0
|Central Michigan
|13
|2
|1
|East Carolina
|13
|1
|0
|Miami (OH)
|13
|1
|0
|Western Kentucky
|13
|0
|0
|Idaho
|12
|1
|0
|Louisiana
|12
|0
|0
|Toledo
|12
|0
|0
|UNLV
|12
|0
|0
|Montana
|11
|0
|0
|North Dakota St.
|11
|1
|0
|Florida Atlantic
|10
|0
|0
|Florida International
|10
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|10
|0
|0
|Ohio
|10
|0
|0
|Rice
|10
|0
|0
|Arkansas St.
|9
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|9
|1
|0
|Delaware
|9
|1
|0
|Tennessee St.
|9
|1
|0
|Akron
|8
|0
|0
|Ala-Birmingham
|8
|2
|0
|Ball St.
|8
|0
|0
|East. Washington
|8
|0
|0
|Hampton
|8
|0
|0
|Middle Tenn. St.
|8
|0
|0
|Northern Iowa
|8
|0
|0
|South Carolina St.
|8
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|8
|0
|0
|Duke
|7
|2
|0
|East. Michigan
|7
|0
|0
|Illinois St.
|7
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|7
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|7
|0
|0
|Richmond
|7
|0
|0
|Texas St.
|7
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|6
|0
|0
|Central Arkansas
|6
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|0
|0
|Furman
|6
|0
|0
|James Madison
|6
|0
|0
|Maine
|6
|0
|0
|Massachusetts
|6
|0
|0
|NW State (LA)
|6
|0
|0
|Tenn-Chattanooga
|6
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|6
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|6
|0
|0
|Abilene Christian
|5
|0
|0
|Ark-Pine Bluff
|5
|0
|0
|Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo
|5
|0
|0
|East. Kentucky
|5
|0
|0
|Grand Valley St.
|5
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|5
|2
|0
|S.F. Austin
|5
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|0
|0
|Samford
|5
|0
|0
|Southern Illinois
|5
|0
|0
|Southern Utah
|5
|0
|0
|Villanova
|5
|0
|0
|West Texas A&M
|5
|0
|0
|West. Illinois
|5
|0
|0
|Yale
|5
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|4
|1
|0
|Charlotte
|4
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|4
|0
|0
|Harvard
|4
|0
|0
|La-Monroe
|4
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|0
|Nicholls St.
|4
|0
|0
|North Carolina A&T
|4
|0
|0
|Northern Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|NW Missouri St.
|4
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|4
|0
|0
|Princeton
|4
|0
|0
|SE Missouri St.
|4
|0
|0
|Tuskegee
|4
|0
|0
|Washburn
|4
|0
|0
|Central Missouri St.
|3
|0
|0
|East. Illinois
|3
|0
|0
|Elon
|3
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|3
|0
|0
|Hofstra
|3
|0
|0
|Howard
|3
|0
|0
|Indiana (PA)
|3
|0
|0
|Liberty
|3
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|3
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|3
|0
|0
|Navy
|3
|0
|0
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|0
|0
|Saginaw Valley St.
|3
|0
|0
|South Dakota St.
|3
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|3
|0
|0
|Towson
|3
|0
|0
|Western Oregon
|3
|0
|0
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|0
|Albany (NY)
|2
|0
|0
|Albany State (GA)
|2
|0
|0
|Ashland
|2
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|0
|0
|Bloomsburg
|2
|0
|0
|Brown
|2
|0
|0
|California-Davis
|2
|0
|0
|Central Connecticut St.
|2
|0
|0
|Cornell
|2
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|2
|0
|0
|East Central (OK)
|2
|0
|0
|Fordham
|2
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|0
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|2
|0
|0
|Mars Hill
|2
|0
|0
|McGill
|2
|0
|0
|Midwestern St.
|2
|0
|0
|Missouri Southern
|2
|0
|0
|Monmouth
|2
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|0
|Mount Union
|2
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|0
|North Carolina Central
|2
|0
|0
|Northern Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|NW Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|0
|Pennsylvania
|2
|0
|0
|San Diego
|2
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|SW Missouri St.
|2
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|2
|0
|0
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|2
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|2
|0
|0
|Texas-San Antonio
|2
|1
|0
|Valdosta St.
|2
|0
|0
|West Georgia
|2
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|0
|Air Force
|1
|0
|0
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|Arkansas A&M
|1
|0
|0
|Army
|1
|0
|0
|Bentley College
|1
|0
|0
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|0
|California (PA)
|1
|0
|0
|Carson-Newman
|1
|0
|0
|Chadron St.
|1
|0
|0
|Charleston
|1
|0
|0
|Clarion
|1
|0
|0
|Concordia-St.Paul (MN)
|1
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|0
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|Delta St.
|1
|0
|0
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|Ferris St.
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Hays St.
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|0
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1
|0
|0
|Harding
|1
|0
|0
|Hillsdale
|1
|0
|0
|Hobart
|1
|0
|0
|Humboldt St.
|1
|0
|0
|Kentucky St.
|1
|0
|0
|Kutztown Pennsylvania
|1
|0
|0
|Lamar
|1
|0
|0
|Lambuth
|1
|0
|0
|Lane
|1
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|0
|Lindenwood
|1
|0
|0
|Long Beach CC
|1
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|1
|0
|0
|Marist
|1
|0
|0
|Michigan Tech
|1
|0
|0
|Missouri State
|1
|0
|0
|Missouri Western St.
|1
|0
|0
|Morehouse
|1
|0
|0
|Mount San Antonio JC
|1
|0
|0
|Newberry
|1
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|0
|North Texas
|1
|0
|0
|Pearl River CC
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburg St.
|1
|0
|0
|Prairie View A&M
|1
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|0
|Rowan
|1
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|0
|Sioux Falls
|1
|0
|0
|Slippery Rock
|1
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|Southern
|1
|0
|0
|St. Augustine's
|1
|0
|0
|St. Johns (Minn.)
|1
|0
|0
|St. Paul's
|1
|0
|0
|Stillman
|1
|0
|0
|Tenn-Martin
|1
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|0
|0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|1
|0
|0
|Tusculum
|1
|0
|0
|Virginia St.
|1
|0
|0
|Virginia Union
|1
|0
|0
|Wagner
|1
|0
|0
|West Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|West. Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|West. New Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|West. Ontario
|1
|0
|0
|Wheaton
|1
|0
|0
|Whitworth
|1
|0
|0
|Widener
|1
|0
|0
|William Penn
|1
|0
|0
|Wingate
|1
|0
|0
|Winston-Salem St.
|1
|0
|0
|Wisconsin–Stout
|1
|0
|0
|Wisconsin–Whitewater
|1
|0
|0