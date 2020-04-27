Trending:

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | April 27, 2020

College football teams with the most NFL draft picks since 2000

LSU defeats Clemson 42-25 to win CFP National Championship

Since the turn of the century, 5,350 players have been drafted into the NFL. LSU led the way with 14 draft picks followed by Michigan and Ohio State with 10 each. 

Since 2000, no team can claim more of those players than the Buckeyes. Through the 2020 draft, Ohio State has seen 141 of their players taken in the NFL Draft, accounting for 2.6 percent of all drafted players since 2000 — more than any other college. 

RECAP: Colleges, conferences with most 2019 draft picks in the first round

In total, nine schools have reached the triple digits in draftees. 

COLLEGE Total DRAFT PICKS SINCE 2000
Ohio St. 141
Alabama 127
LSU 126
Miami (FL) 119
Florida 117
Georgia 115
USC 112
Florida St. 109
Oklahoma 101

But when it comes to the first round, two teams are tied atop the record books. That’d be Ohio State (naturally), and Alabama, both of which have had 31 first-rounders in the past 20 years. Only one other school (Miami, with 30) has seen more than 24 of its players taken in the first round, and just 23 colleges have double-digit first-rounders since 2000.

COLLEGE First round PICKS SINCE 2000
Ohio St. 31
Alabama 31
Miami (FL) 30
Florida St. 24
USC 22
Florida 22
LSU 19
Georgia 19
Oklahoma 16
Texas 16
Tennessee 15
Wisconsin 15
Michigan 14
Clemson 14
Notre Dame 11
Penn St. 11
California 11
Texas A&M 11
Auburn 10
North Carolina 10
Washington 10
Mississippi 10
Boston Col. 10

And finally, the most heralded pick of all — No. 1 overall. This century, only two teams has had multiple top picks — Oklahoma and LSU. The Sooners have three with Sam Bradford taken with the first pick of the 2010, then quarterback Baker Mayfield went No. 1 in 2018, and quarterback Kyler Murray was picked first in 2019. The Tigers had JaMarcus Russell taken No. 1 in 2007 and Joe Burrow in 2020. 

MORE DRAFT HISTORY: Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history

The Murray pick was Oklahoma’s fifth overall top selection, tying the Sooners with Notre Dame and Southern California for the most all time. Murray was also Oklahoma’s 90th player taken in the draft since 2000.

HEISMAN TROPHY: Joe Burrow bests fellow QBs Hurts, Fields for 2019 Heisman | Heisman history

In total, 306 schools have had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft this century. Here is each one, ranked by their total selections since 2000:

COLLEGE Total First round First overall
Ohio St. 141 31 0
Alabama 127 31 0
LSU 126 19 2
Miami (FL) 119 30 0
Florida 117 22 0
Georgia 115 19 1
USC 112 22 1
Florida St. 109 24 1
Oklahoma 101 16 3
Michigan 93 14 1
Notre Dame 91 11 0
Wisconsin 85 15 0
Clemson 84 14 0
Penn St. 82 11 1
Tennessee 82 15 0
Auburn 76 10 1
Virginia Tech 76 8 1
Iowa 75 9 0
Stanford 74 7 1
Texas 71 16 0
Nebraska 70 4 0
Oregon 69 8 0
Texas A&M 67 11 1
California 66 11 1
Arkansas 65 7 0
UCLA 65 9 0
South Carolina 62 8 1
Michigan St. 61 7 0
North Carolina 61 10 0
Utah 60 4 1
North Carolina St. 58 7 1
Arizona St. 56 7 0
Louisville 55 9 0
Washington 54 10 0
Mississippi 53 5 0
TCU 53 5 0
Pittsburgh 50 5 0
West Virginia 49 6 0
Mississippi 48 10 1
Oregon St.  48 3 0
Virginia 48 6 0
Kansas St. 46 2 0
Maryland 45 5 0
Purdue 45 3 0
Colorado 44 4 0
Boston Col. 43 10 0
Missouri 43 9 0
Illinois 39 5 0
Baylor 38 6 0
Boise St. 38 5 0
Georgia Tech 38 3 0
Syracuse 38 5 0
Arizona 37 2 0
San Diego St. 37 1 0
Minnesota 35 2 0
Fresno St.  33 3 1
Oklahoma St. 33 8 0
Cincinnati 33 0 0
Kentucky 32 3 0
Rutgers 32 3 0
Texas Tech 32 2 0
Wake Forest 32 3 0
South Florida 30 2 0
UCF 30 3 0
Southern Miss 29 0 0
Washington St.  29 3 0
BYU 28 2 0
Hawaii 28 1 0
Vanderbilt 28 2 0
Connecticut 27 2 0
Northwestern 26 2 0
Temple 26 2 0
Indiana 23 0 0
Louisiana Tech 23 1 0
Memphis 23 3 0
Colorado St. 21 0 0
Houston 19 3 0
Kansas 18 1 0
Marshall 18 2 0
Tulane 18 2 0
Iowa St. 17 0 0
Nevada 17 0 0
San Jose St. 17 0 0
Utah St. 17 0 0
SMU 16 0 0
Texas-El Paso 15 0 0
Troy 15 2 0
Appalachian St. 14 0 0
New Mexico 14 1 0
Northern Illinois 14 2 0
West. Michigan 14 2 0
Wyoming 14 1 0
Central Michigan 13 2 1
East Carolina 13 1 0
Miami (OH) 13 1 0
Western Kentucky 13 0 0
Idaho 12 1 0
Louisiana 12 0 0
Toledo 12 0 0
UNLV 12 0 0
Montana 11 0 0
North Dakota St. 11 1 0
Florida Atlantic 10 0 0
Florida International 10 0 0
Georgia Southern 10  0 0
Ohio 10 0 0
Rice 10 0 0
Arkansas St. 9 0 0
Buffalo 9 1 0
Delaware 9 1 0
Tennessee St. 9 1 0
Akron 8 0 0
Ala-Birmingham 8 2 0
Ball St. 8 0 0
East. Washington 8 0 0
Hampton 8 0 0
Middle Tenn. St. 8 0 0
Northern Iowa 8 0 0
South Carolina St. 8 0 0
Tulsa 8 0 0
Duke 7 2 0
East. Michigan 7 0 0
Illinois St. 7 0 0
Kent St. 7 0 0
New Mexico St. 7 0 0
Richmond 7 0 0
Texas St. 7 0 0
Bowling Green 6 0 0
Central Arkansas 6 0 0
Coastal Carolina 6 0 0
Furman 6 0 0
James Madison 6 0 0
Maine 6 0 0
Massachusetts 6 0 0
NW State (LA) 6 0 0
Tenn-Chattanooga 6 0 0
Weber St. 6 0 0
William & Mary 6 0 0
Abilene Christian 5 0 0
Ark-Pine Bluff 5 0 0
Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo 5 0 0
East. Kentucky 5 0 0
Grand Valley St. 5 0 0
Jackson St. 5 2 0
S.F. Austin 5 0 0
Sam Houston St. 5 0 0
Samford 5 0 0
Southern Illinois 5 0 0
Southern Utah 5 0 0
Villanova 5 0 0
West Texas A&M 5 0 0
West. Illinois 5 0 0
Yale 5 0 0
Alabama St. 4 1 0
Charlotte 4 0 0
Grambling St. 4 0 0
Harvard 4 0 0
La-Monroe 4 0 0
Montana St. 4 0 0
Nicholls St. 4 0 0
North Carolina A&T 4 0 0
Northern Arizona 4 0 0
NW Missouri St. 4 0 0
Portland St. 4 0 0
Princeton 4 0 0
SE Missouri St. 4 0 0
Tuskegee 4 0 0
Washburn 4 0 0
Central Missouri St. 3 0 0
East. Illinois 3 0 0
Elon 3 0 0
Florida A&M 3 0 0
Hofstra 3 0 0
Howard 3 0 0
Indiana (PA) 3 0 0
Liberty 3 0 0
McNeese St. 3 0 0
Murray St. 3 0 0
Navy 3 0 0
Nebraska-Omaha 3 0 0
Saginaw Valley St. 3 0 0
South Dakota St. 3 0 0
The Citadel 3 0 0
Towson 3 0 0
Western Oregon 3 0 0
Alabama A&M 2 0 0
Albany (NY) 2 0 0
Albany State (GA) 2 0 0
Ashland 2 0 0
Bethune-Cookman 2 0 0
Bloomsburg 2 0 0
Brown 2 0 0
California-Davis 2 0 0
Central Connecticut St. 2 0 0
Cornell 2 0 0
Delaware St. 2 0 0
East Central (OK) 2 0 0
Fordham 2 0 0
Georgia St. 2 0 0
Idaho St. 2 0 0
Jacksonville St. 2 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 2 0 0
Mars Hill 2 0 0
McGill 2 0 0
Midwestern St. 2 0 0
Missouri Southern 2 0 0
Monmouth 2 0 0
Morgan St. 2 0 0
Mount Union 2 0 0
New Hampshire 2 0 0
North Carolina Central 2 0 0
Northern Colorado 2 0 0
NW Oklahoma St. 2 0 0
Old Dominion 2 0 0
Pennsylvania 2 0 0
San Diego 2 0 0
SE Louisiana 2 0 0
South Dakota 2 0 0
SW Missouri St. 2 0 0
Tarleton St. 2 0 0
Texas A&M-Kingsville 2 0 0
Texas Southern 2 0 0
Texas-San Antonio 2 1 0
Valdosta St. 2 0 0
West Georgia 2 0 0
Youngstown St. 2 0 0
Air Force 1 0 0
Albion 1 0 0
Arkansas A&M 1 0 0
Army 1 0 0
Bentley College 1 0 0
Bucknell 1 0 0
California (PA) 1 0 0
Carson-Newman 1 0 0
Chadron St. 1 0 0
Charleston 1 0 0
Clarion 1 0 0
Concordia-St.Paul (MN) 1 0 0
Dartmouth 1 0 0
Dayton 1 0 0
Delta St. 1 0 0
Drake 1 0 0
Ferris St. 1 0 0
Fort Hays St. 1 0 0
Gardner-Webb 1 0 0
Gustavus Adolphus 1 0 0
Harding 1 0 0
Hillsdale 1 0 0
Hobart 1 0 0
Humboldt St. 1 0 0
Kentucky St. 1 0 0
Kutztown Pennsylvania 1 0 0
Lamar 1 0 0
Lambuth 1 0 0
Lane 1 0 0
Lehigh 1 0 0
Lindenwood 1 0 0
Long Beach CC 1 0 0
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 0
Manitoba 1 0 0
Marist 1 0 0
Michigan Tech 1 0 0
Missouri State 1 0 0
Missouri Western St. 1 0 0
Morehouse 1 0 0
Mount San Antonio JC 1 0 0
Newberry 1 0 0
Norfolk St. 1 0 0
North Alabama 1 0 0
North Dakota 1 0 0
North Texas 1 0 0
Pearl River CC 1 0 0
Pittsburg St. 1 0 0
Prairie View A&M 1 0 0
Presbyterian 1 0 0
Rhode Island 1 0 0
Rowan 1 0 0
Sacramento St. 1 0 0
Sacred Heart 1 0 0
Sioux Falls 1 0 0
Slippery Rock 1 0 0
South Alabama 1 0 0
Southern 1 0 0
St. Augustine's 1 0 0
St. Johns (Minn.) 1 0 0
St. Paul's 1 0 0
Stillman 1 0 0
Tenn-Martin 1 0 0
Tennessee Tech 1 0 0
Texas A&M-Commerce 1 0 0
Tusculum 1 0 0
Virginia St. 1 0 0
Virginia Union 1 0 0
Wagner 1 0 0
West Alabama 1 0 0
West. Carolina 1 0 0
West. New Mexico 1 0 0
West. Ontario 1 0 0
Wheaton 1 0 0
Whitworth 1 0 0
Widener 1 0 0
William Penn 1 0 0
Wingate 1 0 0
Winston-Salem St. 1 0 0
Wisconsin–Stout 1 0 0
Wisconsin–Whitewater 1 0 0

