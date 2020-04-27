These are the 6 FCS players picked in the 2020 NFL draft

There were six FCS football players taken in the 2020 NFL draft. Here is what you need to know about them:

Jeremy Chinn, Safety (Southern Illinois) — Round 2, No. 64 overall

Jeremy Chinn was the first FCS player off of the board when the Carolina Panthers selected the Southern Illinois safety in the second round with the 64th overall pick.

The 6-foot-3 defensive back was a consensus All-American and finished his career with Southern Illinois with 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes deflected and six forced fumbles.

Adam Trautman, Tight End (Dayton) — Round 3, No. 105 overall

Adam Trautman's career at Dayton earned him a date with Bourbon Street as the New Orleans Saints nabbed the FCS tight end in the third round with the 105th overall pick.

During his senior season, the 6-6 tight end broke the all-time Dayton receptions record with 70 catches and recorded 916 yards. His 14 receiving touchdowns led the Flyers, with a school-record four coming against Jacksonville. Trautman finished his Dayton career as the program's career leader in receptions (178) and receiving yards (2,295).

Isaiah Coulter, Wide Receiver (Rhode Island) — Round 5, No. 171 overall

Rhode Island wide receiver Isiah Coulter was taken 171st overall in the fifth round by the Houston Texans. Entering the draft as a junior out of college, the 6-3 receiver from Brandywine, Md. ended his final collegiate season with 1,039 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 72 catches. After only three seasons, Coulter ranks ninth in program history with 1,855 career receiving yards.

Coulter is the first Rams player drafted since 1986, when Bob White went in the fifth round to the New York Jets.

Lachavious Simmons, Offensive Guard (Tennessee State) — Round 7, No. 227 overall

Out of Tennessee State, Lachavious Simmons was picked up by the Chicago Bears as the 227th overall pick in the seventh round of the draft. Simmons played all over the line at TSU, seeing time at left guard, right tackle and left tackle.

Ben DiNucci, Quarterback (James Madison) — Round 7, No. 231 overall

Ben DiNucci was the only non-FBS quarterback to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft as the Dallas Cowboys picked up the JMU star with the 231st pick in the seventh round.

DiNucci did it all for the Dukes as he averaged 4.7 yards per carry and also led the nation with a 70.9% completion rate. This past season, DiNucci had 3,441 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions while adding 569 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. JMU went 14-2 and reached the FCS title game.

Derrek Tuszka, Defensive End (North Dakota State) — Round 7, No. 254 overall

Derreck Tuszka was the only player selected from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in the 2020 NFL draft. Tuszka will try to use his defensive abilities that garnered him a first-team All-American slot and the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year award to help out Denver's defense. The Broncos selected him 254th overall in the seventh round.

A three-year starter, Tuszka ended his Bison career with 29.5 career sacks. In 14 playoff games, Tuszka posted 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.