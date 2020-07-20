Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

With LSU's victory over Clemson in the 2019-20 College Football Playoff title game, the Tigers became the fourth program to win at least one CFP title since its 2014 debut.

Eleven different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff through the first six years. Here are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced.

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game.

Most wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won Alabama 9 6-3 2 (2015, 2017) Clemson 9 6-3 2 (2016, 2018) Ohio State 4 2-2 1 (2014) LSU 2 2-0 1 (2019) Georgia 2 1-1 0 Oregon 2 1-1 0 Oklahoma 4 0-4 0 Florida State 1 0-1 0 Michigan State 1 0-1 0 Notre Dame 1 0-1 0 Washington 1 0-1 0

Alabama and Clemson have both played at least double the amount of CFP games as any other program. Oklahoma remains the only school to play in more than two CFP games without a victory.

Most appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school appearances years Alabama 5 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Clemson 5 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 Ohio State 3 2014, 2016, 2019 Georgia 1 2017 Oregon 1 2014 Florida State 1 2014 LSU 1 2019 Michigan State 1 2015 Notre Dame 1 2018 Washington 1 2016

Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years. Alabama missed the 2019 College Football Playoff.

With LSU's appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC is the first conference to be represented by three schools. Three conferences have had two representatives each all-time — ACC, Big Ten, and the Pac-12. Oklahoma is the Big 12's lone representative to date and Notre Dame has been the only independent school to qualify.

