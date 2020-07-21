Cam Newton: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Cam Newton's lone season at Auburn is on the short list of the greatest college football seasons ever, as the Tigers' do-it-all quarterback threw for 30 touchdowns, rushed for 20 and even had a touchdown reception. He led the team in passing and rushing, averaging 10.2 yards per pass attempt and 5.6 yards per rush attempt.

When you throw in his Heisman Trophy and national championship, you can see why Newton's final college season was so special.

Here's everything you need to know about Newton's college career.

The vitals on Cam Newton

School: Auburn

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Years active: 2007-10

Here are Cam Newton's career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games completions attempts comp. % Yards Y/A TD int rating 2007 5 5 10 50.0 40 4.0 0 0 83.6 2008 1 1 2 50.0 14 7.0 0 0 108.8 2010 14 185 280 66.1 2,854 10.2 30 7 182.0 Career 20 191 292 65.4 2,908 10.0 30 7 178.2

Where did Cam Newton go to college?

Cam Newton's college career started at Florida, where he played for two seasons before going to Blinn College and then Auburn. He chose Auburn over Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

What kind of prospect was Cam Newton in high school?

Newton was the No. 26 prospect in the 2007 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Records set by Cam Newton

One of eight players in FBS history who scored 20 touchdowns by rushing/receiving and passing for 20 touchdowns: 30 passing, 20 rushing, 1 receiving (2010)

30 passing, 20 rushing, 1 receiving (2010) Responsible for one of 35 seasons in FBS history with 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing: 2,854 passing yards, 1,473 rushing yards (2010)

2,854 passing yards, 1,473 rushing yards (2010) Longest pass completion in Auburn history: 94 yards to Emory Blake vs. UL Monroe, Oct. 2, 2010

94 yards to Emory Blake vs. UL Monroe, Oct. 2, 2010 1st in Auburn history in passing yards in a season: 30 touchdowns

30 touchdowns 1st in Auburn history in career completion percentage (min. 150 attempts): .661

.661 2nd in Auburn history in rushing touchdowns in a season: 20 touchdowns

20 touchdowns 3rd in Auburn history in passing yards in a season: 2,854 yards

2,854 yards 5th in Auburn history in rushing yards in a season: 1,473 yards

1,473 yards 5th in completion percentage in a season (min. 100 attempts): .661

.661 6th in Auburn history in touchdowns responsible for in a career (rushing/passing): 50 touchdowns

50 touchdowns 9th in Auburn history in passing touchdowns in a career: 30 touchdowns

30 touchdowns 9th in completions in a season: 185 completions

185 completions 10th in FBS history in rushing yards by a quarterback: 1,473 rushing yards (2010)

1,473 rushing yards (2010) 10th in Auburn history in total offense in a career: 4,327 yards

4,327 yards 14th in FBS history in single-season passing efficiency: 182.1

182.1 31st in Auburn history in career rushing yards: 1,473 yards

What were some of Cam Newton's best games in college?

Basically every game Cam Newton played in an Auburn uniform is worthy of being called one of his best games. In his debut with the Tigers, he completed 9-of-14 passes for 186 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Arkansas State while running for 171 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 attempts.

He threw for at least 200 yards eight times in 14 games, including a career-best 335 yards and four touchdowns against South Carolina in the SEC Championship Game, while also rushing for 73 yards and two scores. Newton passed for multiple touchdowns in 11 games, including four against Chattanooga and the Gamecocks. He had seven games with multiple rushing touchdowns, including four against Kentucky, when he threw for 210 yards and rushed for 198.

In four games during the 2010 season, Newton threw for multiple touchdowns and ran for multiple touchdowns in the same game.

In Auburn's first game against South Carolina, Newton completed 16-of-21 attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran for 176 yards and three scores. He was an efficient 12-of-15 passing against Georgia for 148 yards and two touchdowns, plus 151 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

Newton threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon in the BCS National Championship Game, while also running for 64 yards

What awards did Cam Newton win in college?

2010 Heisman Trophy winner

2010 Maxwell Award winner

2010 Walter Camp Award winner

2010 Davey O'Brien Award winner

2010 AP College Football Player of the Year

2010 Sporting News Player of the Year

2010 consensus All-American

2010 First Team All-SEC

What did people say about Cam Newton?