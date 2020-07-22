Baker Mayfield: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Baker Mayfield made college football history before he even attempted a pass, as he was the first-ever true freshman walk-on to start his school's season-opener, and when he left college after the 2017 season, he held the top two single-season passing efficiency ratings in the history of the sport.

Did we mention he also won the Heisman Trophy and led his school to the College Football Playoff?

Here's everything you need to know about Mayfield's college career.

The vitals on Baker Mayfield

School: Texas Tech, Oklahoma

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Years active: 2013-17

Here are Baker Mayfield's career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games completions attempts comp. % yards y/A TD INT ratnig 2013 8 218 340 64.1 2,315 6.8 12 9 127.7 2015 13 269 395 68.1 3,700 9.4 36 7 173.3 2016 13 254 358 70.9 3,965 11.1 40 8 196.4 2017 14 285 404 70.5 4,627 11.5 43 6 198.9 Career 48 1,026 1,497 68.5 14,607 9.8 131 30 175.4

Where did Baker Mayfield go to college?

Baker Mayfield was a walk-on at Texas Tech and he was named the Week 1 starter, becoming the first player in FBS history to start a season-opener as a walk-on freshman. After his freshman season, Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma, where he played for three seasons.

What kind of prospect was Baker Mayfield in high school?

According to his 247Sports profile, Baker Mayfield was ranked the No. 1,029 prospect in the 2013 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was the No. 42 pro-style prospect. In high school, he reportedly had scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, New Mexico and Rice.

CFP: History of teams, records of the College Football Playoff

What was Baker Mayfield's record in college?

In 48 games in college, Baker Mayfield's teams went 39-9, including an 11-2 record in 2015 and 2016, and a 12-2 record in 2017.

Records set by Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's name appears 13 times in the FBS record book.

2016 passing champion: 196.4 rating

196.4 rating 2017 passing champion: 198.9 rating

198.9 rating 1st in Memorial Stadium history in total offense: 572 yards vs. Tulsa (2015)

572 yards vs. Tulsa (2015) 1st in FBS history in highest average gain per play in a game (min. 37 plays): 14.84 yards/play vs. Texas Tech, Oct. 22, 2016

14.84 yards/play vs. Texas Tech, Oct. 22, 2016 1st in Oklahoma history in completion percentage in a season: .709 (2016)

.709 (2016) 1st in Oklahoma history in completion percentage in a career: .698

.698 1st, 3rd, 6th in Oklahoma history in passing yards in a game: 598 yards; 545 yards; 487 yards

598 yards; 545 yards; 487 yards 1st in Oklahoma history in touchdown passes in a game: Seven touchdowns

Seven touchdowns 1st in Oklahoma history in total offense in a game: 589 yards vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 4, 2017

589 yards vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 4, 2017 1st, 2nd, 5th in Oklahoma history in completion percentage in a season: .709 (2016); .705 (2017); .681 (2015)

.709 (2016); .705 (2017); .681 (2015) T-1st in Oklahoma history in career completion percentage (min. 200 attempts): .698

.698 2nd in FBS history in career passing efficiency (min. 500 completions): 175.4

175.4 2nd in Oklahoma history in career passing yards: 12,292 yards

12,292 yards 2nd in Oklahoma history in career completions: 808 completions

808 completions 3rd in FBS history in career passing yards per attempt: 9.76 yards/attempt

9.76 yards/attempt 3rd, 7th, 9th in Oklahoma history in passing yards in a season: 4,627 yards (2017); 3,965 yards (2016); 3,700 yards (2015)

4,627 yards (2017); 3,965 yards (2016); 3,700 yards (2015) 4th, 5th in FBS history in single-season passing efficiency: 198.9 (2017), 196.4 (2016)

198.9 (2017), 196.4 (2016) T-4th in career touchdown passes: 131 touchdown passes

131 touchdown passes 5th in FBS history in career yards: 15,690 yards

15,690 yards 7th in FBS history in career passing yards: 14,607 passing yards

14,607 passing yards 11th in FBS history in career yards per game: 326.9 yards/game

326.9 yards/game T-21st in FBS history in single-game passing yards: 598 passing yards vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 4, 2017

598 passing yards vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 4, 2017 22nd in FBS history in career passing yards per game (min. 6,000 yards): 304.3 passing yards/game

304.3 passing yards/game Responsible for the longest Oklahoma passing play in Memorial Stadium: 88 yards to Dede Westbrook vs. Kansas State (2016)

CHAMPS: Complete national championship history for the FBS

What were some of Baker Mayfield's best games in college?

Baker Mayfield put up massive numbers starting with his first-ever college game, when he completed 43-of-60 passes for 413 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against SMU, while adding a touchdown on the ground. That would remain his career-best in terms of single-game passing yards and touchdowns for more than a year. Later in his freshman season at Texas Tech, Mayfield threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns against Stephen F. Austin and 314 yards and four touchdowns against Baylor. He eclipsed the 200-yard mark in seven of his eight games as a freshman, including four games with at least 300 yards.

After sitting out the 2014 season after transferring to Oklahoma, Mayfield emerged as an even more prolific quarterback in 2015. In his first three games with the Sooners, he threw for 10 touchdowns and ran for four more, including 487 yards, four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns against Tulsa.

Playing on the road against Kansas as a redshirt sophomore, the Oklahoma gunslinger completed 27-of-32 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

During his first Heisman Trophy finalist season in 2016, Mayfield threw for multiple touchdowns in all 13 games Oklahoma played, including a huge revenge game against his former school: 27-of-36 passing for 545 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

He threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns against Kansas State, 328 yards and four touchdowns at Iowa State, and 288 yards and three scores against Oklahoma State. In Oklahoma's bowl win over Auburn, Mayfield was 19-for-28 passing for 296 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

After being a Heisman finalist as a redshirt junior, he won the award in his last year of college, starting the season with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions through Oklahoma's first five games:

UTEP: 19-for-20, 329 yards, three touchdowns

Ohio State: 27-for-35, 386 yards, three touchdowns

Tulane: 17-for-27, 331 yards, four touchdowns

Baylor: 13-for-19, 283 yards, three touchdowns

Iowa State: 24-for-33, 306 yards, two touchdowns

Mayfield threw for 410 yards and two touchdowns (while running in two more) on the road against Kansas State. He completed 24-of-36 attempts for 598 yards and five touchdowns against Oklahoma State, which was followed by a four-game stretch with 13 passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The last game in that stretch was the Big 12 Championship against TCU, when Mayfield was 15-for-23 for 243 yards and four scores.

In the College Football Playoff against Georgia, Oklahoma's quarterback was 23-of-35 for 287 yards and two touchdowns passing, plus a receiving touchdown.

What awards did Baker Mayfield win in college?

2017 Heisman Trophy winner

2017 Walter Camp Award winner

2017 Manning Award winner

2017 Davey O'Brien Award winner

2017 Maxwell Award winner

2017 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner

2017 AP Player of the Year

2017 Sporting News Player of the Year

2017 First Team All-American

2016 Heisman Trophy finalist

2016 Burlsworth Trophy winner

2015 Burlsworth Trophy winner

2015 Sporting News Player of the Year

2015 First Team All-American

What did people say about Baker Mayfield?