NCAA.com | July 30, 2020

2020 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

ACC teams will play an 11-game schedule for the 2020 college football season. The league announced its schedule model on Wednesday, July 29.

The season starts the week of Sept. 7-12 and will see the 11 games played out over 13 weeks. Teams will play 11 games (10 conference, one nonconference). Notre Dame is also playing a 10-game conference schedule and will be eligible for the ACC Championship Game. The title game will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The title game participants will be the two teams with the highest win percentage in conference games. There will be only one division.

2020 ACC football schedule: Games, matchups

  • Boston College
    • Home: Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
    • Away: Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
  • Clemson
    • Home: Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia
    • Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
  • Duke
    • Home: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
    • Away: Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia
  • Florida State
    • Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
    • Away: Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame
  • Georgia Tech
    • Home: Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt
    • Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse
  • Louisville
    • Home: Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
    • Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia
  • Miami
    • Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
    • Away: Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
  • North Carolina
    • Home: NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
    • Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, Virginia
  • NC State
    • Home: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest
    • Away: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
  • Notre Dame
    • Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse
    • Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest
  • Pitt
    • Home: Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
    • Away: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami
  • Syracuse
    • Home: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest
    • Away: Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt
  • Virginia
    • Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State
    • Away: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
  • Virginia Tech
    • Home: Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State, Virginia
    • Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest
  • Wake Forest
    • Home: Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech
    • Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse

UPDATES: Latest football news as related to the Coronavirus

As for the nonconference game, they must be played in the home state of the ACC school "and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC," according to the release.

The weekly ACC schedule, including television information, will be announced later.

Notre Dame football is eligible for the 2020 ACC Championship Game

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 ACC football season.
