2020 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

ACC teams will play an 11-game schedule for the 2020 college football season. The league announced its schedule model on Wednesday, July 29.

The season starts the week of Sept. 7-12 and will see the 11 games played out over 13 weeks. Teams will play 11 games (10 conference, one nonconference). Notre Dame is also playing a 10-game conference schedule and will be eligible for the ACC Championship Game. The title game will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The title game participants will be the two teams with the highest win percentage in conference games. There will be only one division.

2020 ACC football schedule: Games, matchups

Boston College Home: Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt Away: Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Clemson Home: Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Duke Home: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Away: Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia

Florida State Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Away: Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Home: Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse

Louisville Home: Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia

Miami Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Away: Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

North Carolina Home: NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, Virginia

NC State Home: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest Away: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Notre Dame Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

Pitt Home: Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech Away: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami

Syracuse Home: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest Away: Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt

Virginia Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State Away: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Home: Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State, Virginia Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

Wake Forest Home: Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech Away: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse



As for the nonconference game, they must be played in the home state of the ACC school "and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC," according to the release.

The weekly ACC schedule, including television information, will be announced later.