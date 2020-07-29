Notre Dame football is eligible for the 2020 ACC Championship Game

The ACC announced July 29 that Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule with the ACC during the 2020 season and the Fighting Irish will be eligible for the 2020 ACC Championship Game. The conference's first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12 as part of an 11-game schedule with 10 conference games and one non-conference game.

The complete list of home and away games is available here, although the conference's week-by-week schedule and TV selections will be released at a later date.

Every ACC team will have two open dates over the course of a regular-season schedule that's at least 13 weeks.

"All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC," according to the news release.

There will only be one ACC division during the 2020 season, and all television revenue for the season, including Notre Dame's home games that are broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally among the 15 schools.

The 2020 ACC Championship Game will be held on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage. Every team will be part of the ACC bowl selection process and if Notre Dame wins the ACC Championship Game, the Fighting Irish will be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team, according to the release.