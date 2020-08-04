You can find information on when the 2020 college football season starts here. All scheduled games are tentative and the times and dates may change because of the coronavirus. Plans on how, when and if college football games will be played are changing, sometimes daily. Click or tap here for the latest news from the NCAA about the response to the virus. On Aug. 3, the Big 12 announced a 10-game season (nine conference, one nonconference), which will begin in mid- to late September. On July 31, the Pac-12 revealed its full schedule (teams will play 10 games) that starts Sept. 26. A day earlier, the SEC announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule that will start on Sept. 26. On July 29, the ACC announced its 11-game season (10 conference, one nonconference), will start the week of Sept. 7-12.

On July 8, the Ivy League, which is in the FCS, announced there will be no athletic competition before the end of the fall semester. A decision on fall sports possibly playing in the spring will be made later.

On July 9, the Big Ten announced that fall sports, including football, will have conference-only games. On July 10, the Pac-12 announced its football teams, among other fall sports, will also have a conference-only schedule. Below are the games on the schedule that have been publicly released.

When does the 2020 college football season start?

At the FBS level, some games are set for Saturday, Aug. 29, in what's become known as "Week Zero," which is a week before a majority of the nation's teams begin their seasons.

For the 2020 season, here are some of the games currently scheduled for Aug. 29:

Nevada vs. UC Davis

East Carolina vs. Marshall

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

Kansas vs. Southern Illinois

Texas State vs. SMU

Many FBS teams are scheduled to begin their seasons during Labor Day weekend for Week 1. Games include Iowa State vs. South Dakota and Memphis against Arkansas State.

But some FBS conferences have announced later start dates:

ACC: The week of Sept. 7-12

SEC: Sept. 26

Pac-12: Sept. 26

All dates and times are unofficial and subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules are announced.

The 2020 season marks the seventh season of the College Football Playoff.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included:

Cotton Bowl : Primetime slot on Wednesday, Dec. 30

: Primetime slot on Wednesday, Dec. 30 Peach Bowl : Early slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: Early slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Rose Bowl : (College Football Playoff semifinal): Middle slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Middle slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl : (College Football Playoff semifinal): Primetime slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Primetime slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl : Middle slot on Saturday, Jan. 2

: Middle slot on Saturday, Jan. 2 Orange Bowl : Primetime slot on Saturday, Jan. 2

: Primetime slot on Saturday, Jan. 2 CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 11 (at Miami, Florida)

The title game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium. It's the first time the stadium will serve as the title game for the CFP. It previously had the 2009 BCS National Championship Game (2008 season) and 2013 BCS National Championship Game (2012 season).

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) — Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) — Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8

