2020 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

ACC teams will play an 11-game schedule for the 2020 college football season. The league announced its schedule model on Wednesday, July 29 followed by the official schedule release on Thursday, Aug. 6.

The season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 with conference matchups slated to start on Sept. 12, the first of 11 games played out over 13 weeks. Teams will play 11 games (10 conference, one nonconference). Notre Dame is also playing a 10-game conference schedule and will be eligible for the ACC Championship Game. The title game will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The title game participants will be the two teams with the highest win percentage in conference games. There will be only one division.

2020 ACC football schedule: Games, matchups

* — Indicates nonconference game

** — Indicates open nonconference slot

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

Miami (Fla.) vs. UAB

Friday, Sept. 11

Virginia vs. VMI *

Saturday, Sept. 12

Boston College vs. Ohio

Clemson at Wake Forest

Duke at Notre Dame

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky *

North Carolina vs. Syracuse

NC State at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Ohio) *

WEEK 2

Saturday, Sept. 19

Boston College at Duke

Clemson vs. TBD **

Florida State vs. Samford *

Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.)

North Carolina vs. TBD **

NC State vs. Wake Forest

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan *

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Virginia at Virginia Tech

WEEK 3

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.)

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Louisville at Pittsburgh

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

WEEK 4

Saturday, Oct. 3

Boston College vs. North Carolina

Clemson vs. Virginia

Duke vs. Virginia Tech

NC State at Pittsburgh

WEEK 5

Friday, Oct. 9

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion *

Saturday, Oct. 10

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.)

Duke at Syracuse

Florida State at Notre Dame

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

NC State at Virginia

WEEK 6

Saturday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Duke at NC State

Florida State vs. North Carolina

Louisville at Notre Dame

Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse vs. Liberty *

Virginia at Wake Forest

WEEK 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson vs. Syracuse

Florida State at Louisville

Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia

North Carolina vs. NC State

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

WEEK 8

Saturday, Oct. 31

Boston College at Clemson

Duke vs. Charlotte

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

North Carolina at Virginia

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

WEEK 9

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami (Fla.) at NC State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Boston College at Syracuse

Clemson at Notre Dame

Duke vs. North Carolina

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh

Louisville at Virginia

Virginia Tech vs. Liberty *

WEEK 10

Saturday, Nov. 14

Boston College vs. Notre Dame

Duke at Virginia

Florida State at NC State

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Miami (Fla.) at Virginia Tech

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 20

Louisville vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Nov. 21

Clemson at Florida State

Duke vs. Wake Forest

Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.)

NC State vs. Liberty *

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

WEEK 12

Friday, Nov. 27

Boston College vs. Louisville

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 28

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

Duke at Georgia Tech

Florida State vs. Virginia

Miami (Fla.) at Wake Forest

NC State at Syracuse

WEEK 13

Saturday, Dec. 5

Boston College at Virginia

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Duke vs. Florida State

Georgia Tech at NC State

Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Miami (Fla.) vs. North Carolina

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse