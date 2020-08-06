LATEST NEWS

NCAA.com | August 6, 2020

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

Watch Maryland's amazing 31-point comeback vs. Miami in 1984

The 2020 Big Ten week-by-week football schedule was released on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The revised schedule will allow teams to compete in 10 games against conference opponents only, with two bye weeks. 

Week 1 will have games on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 before the league-wide kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 5. During Week 13 on Nov. 28, all Big Ten teams will have an open schedule to make up any games, if necessary. 

The Big Ten Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana; however, the date can be pushed back to Dec. 19. 

UPDATES: Latest football news as related to COVID-19 | Week-by-week ACC football schedule released

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Games, matchups 

 
*All conference games 
 

WEEK 1 

Thursday, Sept. 3 
 
Ohio State at Illinois 
 
Friday, Sept. 4 
 
Indiana at Wisconsin 
 
Saturday, Sept. 5 
 
Maryland at Iowa
Minnesota at Michigan State
Nebraska at Rutgers
Northwestern at Penn State
Purdue at Michigan

Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 12 
 
Illinois at Nebraska
Iowa at Purdue
Michigan at Minnesota
Wisconsin at Northwestern 
Michigan State at Maryland 
Rutgers at Ohio State 

Week 3 

Saturday, Sept. 19
 
Illinois at Indiana 
Iowa at Minnesota 
Wisconsin at Nebraska 
Northwestern at Michigan State
Ohio State at Purdue 
Penn State at Michigan 
Rutgers at Maryland

Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26
 
Purdue at Illinois 
Nebraska at Iowa 
Minnesota at Wisconsin 
Maryland at Northwestern 
Indiana at Ohio State 
Rutgers at Michigan 
Michigan State at Penn State

Week 5 

Saturday, Oct. 3
 
Northwestern at Iowa 
Minnesota at Nebraska 
Wisconsin at Maryland 
Michigan State at Michigan 
Penn State at Rutgers 

Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 10 
 
Iowa at Illinois 
Nebraska at Ohio State 
Indiana at Minnesota 
Purdue at Wisconsin 

Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 17 
 
Illinois at Northwestern 
Rutgers at Purdue 
Michigan at Indiana 
Maryland at Penn State 
Ohio State at Michigan State 
 

Week 8

Saturday, October 24
 
Illinois at Wisconsin 
Iowa at Penn State 
Purdue at Minnesota 
Nebraska at Northwestern 
Maryland at Indiana 
Michigan at Ohio State 
Rutgers at Michigan State

Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 31
 
Minnesota at Illinois 
Michigan State at Iowa 
Penn State at Nebraska 
Northwestern at Purdue 
Wisconsin at Michigan 
Indiana at Rutgers 
Ohio State at Maryland 

Week 10 

Saturday, Nov. 7 
 
Illinois at Rutgers 
Indiana at Michigan State 
Maryland at Michigan 
Ohio State at Penn State 

Week 11 

Saturday, Nov. 14 
 
Wisconsin at Iowa
Nebraska at Purdue
Northwestern at Minnesota

Week 12 

Saturday, Nov. 21
 
Penn State at Illinois 
Iowa at Ohio State
Michigan State at Nebraska
Michigan at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana 
Rutgers at Wisconsin 
Minnesota at Maryland

Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 28 
 
Open 
 

Week 14

Saturday, Dec. 5 
 
Big Ten championship game

