2020 Big Ten football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

The 2020 Big Ten week-by-week football schedule was released on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The revised schedule will allow teams to compete in 10 games against conference opponents only, with two bye weeks.
Week 1 will have games on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 before the league-wide kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 5. During Week 13 on Nov. 28, all Big Ten teams will have an open schedule to make up any games, if necessary.
The Big Ten Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana; however, the date can be pushed back to Dec. 19.
