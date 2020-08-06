2020 Big Ten football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

The 2020 Big Ten week-by-week football schedule was released on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The revised schedule will allow teams to compete in 10 games against conference opponents only, with two bye weeks.

Week 1 will have games on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 before the league-wide kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 5. During Week 13 on Nov. 28, all Big Ten teams will have an open schedule to make up any games, if necessary.

The Big Ten Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana; however, the date can be pushed back to Dec. 19.

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Games, matchups

*All conference games

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Ohio State at Illinois

Friday, Sept. 4

Indiana at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 5

Maryland at Iowa

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Rutgers

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Michigan

Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 12

Illinois at Nebraska

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Rutgers at Ohio State

Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 19

Illinois at Indiana

Iowa at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Michigan State

Ohio State at Purdue

Penn State at Michigan

Rutgers at Maryland

Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26



Purdue at Illinois

Nebraska at Iowa

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Maryland at Northwestern

Indiana at Ohio State

Rutgers at Michigan

Michigan State at Penn State

Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 3

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Maryland

Michigan State at Michigan

Penn State at Rutgers

Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Iowa at Illinois

Nebraska at Ohio State

Indiana at Minnesota

Purdue at Wisconsin

Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 17

Illinois at Northwestern

Rutgers at Purdue

Michigan at Indiana

Maryland at Penn State

Ohio State at Michigan State

Week 8

Saturday, October 24

Illinois at Wisconsin

Iowa at Penn State

Purdue at Minnesota

Nebraska at Northwestern

Maryland at Indiana

Michigan at Ohio State

Rutgers at Michigan State

Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 31

Minnesota at Illinois

Michigan State at Iowa

Penn State at Nebraska

Northwestern at Purdue

Wisconsin at Michigan

Indiana at Rutgers

Ohio State at Maryland

Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 7

Illinois at Rutgers

Indiana at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Ohio State at Penn State

Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 14

Wisconsin at Iowa

Nebraska at Purdue

Northwestern at Minnesota

Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Penn State at Illinois

Iowa at Ohio State

Michigan State at Nebraska

Michigan at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Maryland

Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 28

Open

Week 14

Saturday, Dec. 5

Big Ten championship game