LATEST NEWS

Schedules changes, COVID-19 updates for fall sports

SEC announces football medical protocols

DI Board of Directors to review name, image and likeness
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | August 7, 2020

When does the 2020 college football season start?

Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892

You can find information on when the 2020 college football season starts here. All scheduled games are tentative and the times and dates may change because of the coronavirus. Plans on how, when and if college football games will be played are changing, sometimes daily. Click or tap here for the latest news from the NCAA about the response to COVID-19.

LATEST UPDATES: We're tracking 2020 college football schedule news and updates

Here's a look at the current plans for each FBS conference:

  • ACC: 11-game football schedule (10 conference, one non-conference) announced July 29
  • Big Ten: 10-game football schedule (10 conference, zero non-conference) announced Aug. 5
  • Big 12: 10-game football schedule (nine conference, one non-conference) revealed Aug. 3
    • Expected to start in mid- to late September
  • SEC: 10-game football schedule (10 conference, zero non-conference) announced July 30
    • Set to start Sept. 26
  • Pac-12: 10-game football schedule (10 conference, zero non-conference) revealed July 31
    • Expected to start Sept. 26
  • American12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference) announced Aug. 5
    • Conference games set to begin Sept. 19
  • Conference-USA: TBD
  • MAC: TBD 
  • Mountain West: 10-game football schedule (eight conference, up to two non-conference) revealed Aug. 5
    • Competition set to begin no earlier than the week ending Sept. 26
  • Sun Belt: 12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference) announced Aug. 4
    • Set to begin over Labor Day weekend

When does the 2020 college football season start?

At the FBS level, some games are set for Saturday, Aug. 29, in what's become known as "Week Zero," which is a week before a majority of the nation's teams begin their seasons.

For the 2020 season, here are some of the games currently scheduled for Aug. 29:

  • Nevada vs. UC Davis
  • East Carolina vs. Marshall
  • Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
  • Kansas vs. Southern Illinois
  • Texas State vs. SMU

Many FBS teams are scheduled to begin their seasons during Labor Day weekend for Week 1. Games include Iowa State vs. South Dakota and Memphis against Arkansas State.

But some FBS conferences have announced later start dates:

  • ACC: The week of Sept. 7-12
  • SEC: Sept. 26
  • Pac-12: Sept. 26

FOOTBALL HISTORY: Notable firsts and milestones

All dates and times are unofficial and subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules are announced.

The 2020 season marks the seventh season of the College Football Playoff.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included:

  • Cotton Bowl: Primetime slot on Wednesday, Dec. 30
  • Peach Bowl: Early slot on Friday, Jan. 1
  • Rose Bowl: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Middle slot on Friday, Jan. 1
  • Sugar Bowl: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Primetime slot on Friday, Jan. 1
  • Fiesta Bowl: Middle slot on Saturday, Jan. 2
  • Orange Bowl: Primetime slot on Saturday, Jan. 2
  • CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 11 (at Miami, Florida)

The title game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium. It's the first time the stadium will serve as the title game for the CFP. It previously had the 2009 BCS National Championship Game (2008 season) and 2013 BCS National Championship Game (2012 season).

RANKINGS: Final CFP poll | Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) — Jan. 11
2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) — Jan. 10
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8

TITLES: FBS national championship history

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

Here is the 2020 Big Ten football week-by-week schedule. All teams will compete in 10 games against conference opponents only.
READ MORE

2020 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

Here is what you need to know for the 2020 ACC football season schedule, including the matchups as part of the 10-game conference schedule. Notre Dame is eligible for the ACC title game.
READ MORE

Notre Dame football is eligible for the 2020 ACC Championship Game

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 ACC football season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners