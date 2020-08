When does the 2020 college football season start?

You can find information on when the 2020 college football season starts here. All scheduled games are tentative and the times and dates may change because of the coronavirus. Plans on how, when and if college football games will be played are changing, sometimes daily. Click or tap here for the latest news from the NCAA about the response to COVID-19.

Here's a look at the current plans for each FBS conference:

ACC: 11-game football schedule (10 conference, one non-conference) announced July 29 Begins the week of Sept. 7-12 | Full week-by-week schedule

11-game football schedule (10 conference, one non-conference) announced July 29 Big Ten: The Big Ten will not play football this fall, as the conference postponed all fall sports. The Big Ten is looking into playing fall sports in the spring.

The Big Ten will not play football this fall, as the conference postponed all fall sports. The Big Ten is looking into playing fall sports in the spring. Big 12: 10-game football schedule (nine conference, one non-conference), with conference games starting Sept. 26. All non-conference games must be completed before Sept. 26. All competition will start after Sept. 1.

10-game football schedule (nine conference, one non-conference), with conference games starting Sept. 26. All non-conference games must be completed before Sept. 26. All competition will start after Sept. 1. SEC: 10-game football schedule (10 conference, zero non-conference) announced July 30 Set to start Sept. 26

10-game football schedule (10 conference, zero non-conference) announced July 30 Pac-12: The conference has postponed the fall football season (and all fall sports through the end of the calendar year). It is considering whether fall sports can be played after Jan. 1, 2021.

The conference has postponed the fall football season (and all fall sports through the end of the calendar year). It is considering whether fall sports can be played after Jan. 1, 2021. American: 12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference) announced Aug. 5 Conference games set to begin Sept. 19

12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference) announced Aug. 5 Conference-USA: TBD

TBD MAC: The MAC has postponed all fall sports, including football. It is looking into potentially playing this spring.

The MAC has postponed all fall sports, including football. It is looking into potentially playing this spring. Mountain West: The Mountain West has postponed all fall sports. The conference will explore the feasibility of rescheduling fall sports for the spring.

The Mountain West has postponed all fall sports. The conference will explore the feasibility of rescheduling fall sports for the spring. Sun Belt: 12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference) announced Aug. 4 Set to begin over Labor Day weekend

12-game football schedule (eight conference, up to four non-conference) announced Aug. 4

When does the 2020 college football season start?

There is one game scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, in what's become known as "Week Zero," which is a week before a majority of the nation's teams begin their seasons.

Here's the one FCS game currently scheduled for Aug. 29:

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas (FCS) (Montgomery, Alabama)

FBS teams that will play this fall are scheduled to begin their seasons around Labor Day week/weekend for Week 1. FBS games early in the season include Southern Miss vs. South Alabama on Thursday, Sept. 3, BYU vs. Navy on Monday, Sept. 7 and Miami vs. UAB on Thursday, Sept. 10.

All dates and times are unofficial and subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules are announced.

The 2020 season marks the seventh season of the College Football Playoff.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included:

Cotton Bowl : Primetime slot on Wednesday, Dec. 30

: Primetime slot on Wednesday, Dec. 30 Peach Bowl : Early slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: Early slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Rose Bowl : (College Football Playoff semifinal): Middle slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Middle slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl : (College Football Playoff semifinal): Primetime slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Primetime slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl : Middle slot on Saturday, Jan. 2

: Middle slot on Saturday, Jan. 2 Orange Bowl : Primetime slot on Saturday, Jan. 2

: Primetime slot on Saturday, Jan. 2 CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 11 (at Miami, Florida)

The title game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium. It's the first time the stadium will serve as the title game for the CFP. It previously had the 2009 BCS National Championship Game (2008 season) and 2013 BCS National Championship Game (2012 season).

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) — Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) — Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8

TITLES: FBS national championship history