Here is the 2020 SEC football schedule. The conference is playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule for this season. Games start with the conference's Week 1 slate on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the SEC scoreboard here or here. The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

2020 SEC football schedule: Dates, matchups

NOTE: This is the schedule the conference announced on Monday, Aug. 17

Sept. 26 β€” Week 1

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Florida at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Oct. 3 β€” Week 2

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

Oct. 10 β€” Week 3

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17 β€” Week 4

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Oct. 24 β€” Week 5

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Oct. 31 β€” Week 6

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7 β€” Week 7

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Florida)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Nov. 14 β€” Week 8

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A&M Tennessee

Nov. 21 β€” Week 9

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

Nov. 28 β€” Week 10

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5 β€” Week 11

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State