2020 AP Preseason All-America team: Alabama leads with 6 selections

The Associated Press announced its preseason college football All-America teams on Tuesday. Alabama led all schools with six AP preseason All-Americans — twice as many as the schools with the second-most players selected.

Here are the AP's First and Second Team and a deeper look inside the numbers.

First Team

An x next to a player's name means his team is not scheduled to play in the fall. A y denotes that a player opted out of season as of today, Aug. 25.

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

Defense

Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.

Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.

Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.

Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.

Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Defense

Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.

Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.

Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.

Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.

Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.

Preseason All-America First and Second Teams courtesy of the Associated Press.

Conference breakdown

The Big Ten and SEC led all conferences with 12 AP preseason All-America selections apiece, two ahead of the ACC. Here's the complete list:

Big Ten: 12

SEC: 12

ACC: 10

Big 12: Seven

Pac-12: Seven

AAC: One

Mountain West: One

The Big 12 and Pac-12 each had seven players selected to the AP's First or Second Team, while the AAC and Mountain West each had one player selected.

Schools with the most preseason All-Americans

The Crimson Tide has three first-team selections among its six overall: tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Overall, 11 schools had multiple players chosen to one of the two AP preseason All-America teams, combining for 28 of the 50 players selected.

The four schools the competed in the College Football Playoff last season combined for nine preseason All-America selections with three from Ohio State (quarterback Justin Fields, guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade), Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Derek Stingley Jr., and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and kicker Gabe Brkic.

Oregon was tied with Ohio State for the second-most preseason All-Americans with three. The Ducks had tackle Penei Sewell and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux selected to the First Team and safety Javon Holland named to the Second Team.

The following schools had two preseason All-Americans:

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was a first-team choice and center Tyler Linderbaum was a second-team pick.

Miami defensive ends Gregory Rousseau and Quincy Roche were named All-Americans.

Oklahoma State had two preseason All-Americans in running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and linebacker Micah Parsons were first-team selections.

USC had guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive tackle Jay Tufele named to the second team.

Twenty-three of the AP's 50 preseason All-Americans will not play this season.