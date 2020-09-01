College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

The College Football Playoff rankings release schedule stretches out over six announcement days this fall. The first Top 25 reveal is set for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Last season, LSU beat defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. For 2020, the CFP committee will put together the rankings that determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.

Ohio State and Oklahoma were the other two 2019 CFP semifinalists.

2020 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP Top 25 announcements:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 (Selection Day)