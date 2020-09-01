The 2020 college football season is here, which means Saturdays will be busy even if some conferences postponed fall seasons. There will also continue to be rankings throughout the football season.
Below, find the Week 1 Top 25 rankings from the Associated Press and see when ranked teams next play. The preseason poll will be the only one that includes teams not playing this fall. Going forward, only teams that are scheduled to play games will be ranked this season. Here's a more complete explainer on how the AP poll will work this season.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 1
NOTE: No Top 25 teams are playing in Week 1. Top 25 Teams will begin playing in Week 2.
Click or tap here for a live scoreboard
Here is when the AP ranked teams next play. After this week, only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:
- No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 | ABC
- No. 2 Ohio State — not playing this fall
- No. 3 Alabama at Missouri | 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 | ESPN
- No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas | 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 | SEC Network
- No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State | 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 | PPV
- No. 6 LSU vs. Mississippi State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 | CBS
- No. 7 Penn State — not playing this fall
- No. 8 Florida at Ole Miss | 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 | ESPN
- No. 9 Oregon — not playing this fall
- No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Duke | 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 | NBC
- No. 11 Auburn vs. Kentucky | 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 | SEC Network
- No. 12 Wisconsin — not playing this fall
- No. 13 Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 | SEC Network Alternate
- No. 14 Texas vs. UTEP | 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 | Longhorn Network
- No. 15 Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 | ESPN/ESPNU
- No. 16 Michigan — not playing this fall
- No. 17 USC — not playing this fall
- No. 18 North Carolina vs. Syracuse | 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 | ACC Network
- No. 19 Minnesota — not playing this fall
- No. 20 Cincinnati vs. Austin Peay | 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 | ESPN
- No. 21 UCF at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 | ESPN
- No. 22 Utah — not playing this fall
- No. 23 Iowa State vs. Louisiana | 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 | ESPN
- No. 24 Iowa — not playing this fall
- No. 25 Tennessee at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 | SEC Network
RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 1, preseason
Here's the latest AP Poll:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
2019 FINAL RECORD
|1
|Clemson (38)
|1,520
|2
|14-1
|2
|Ohio State* (21)
|1,504
|3
|13-1
|3
|Alabama (2)
|1,422
|8
|11-2
|4
|Georgia
|1,270
|4
|12-2
|5
|Oklahoma
|1,269
|7
|12-2
|6
|LSU (1)
|1,186
|1
|15-0
|7
|Penn State*
|1,147
|9
|11-2
|8
|Florida
|1,125
|6
|11-2
|9
|Oregon*
|1,119
|5
|12-2
|10
|Notre Dame
|995
|12
|11-2
|11
|Auburn
|852
|14
|9-4
|12
|Wisconsin*
|840
|11
|10-4
|13
|Texas A&M
|764
|NR
|8-5
|14
|Texas
|703
|25
|8-5
|15
|Oklahoma State
|672
|NR
|8-5
|16
|Michigan*
|611
|18
|9-4
|17
|USC*
|534
|NR
|8-5
|18
|North Carolina
|496
|NR
|7-6
|19
|Minnesota*
|451
|10
|11-2
|20
|Cincinnati
|234
|21
|11-3
|21
|UCF
|229
|24
|10-3
|22
|Utah*
|211
|16
|11-3
|23
|Iowa State
|199
|NR
|7-6
|24
|Iowa*
|134
|15
|10-3
|25
|Tennessee
|133
|NR
|8-5