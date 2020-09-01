Hoops:

🎧 Tom Izzo, John Calipari join this week's podcast

The state of the 2020-21 women's basketball season

Remembering coaching great John Thompson
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | September 1, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 1

5 ACC teams to watch in 2020

The 2020 college football season is here, which means Saturdays will be busy even if some conferences postponed fall seasons. There will also continue to be rankings throughout the football season.

Below, find the Week 1 Top 25 rankings from the Associated Press and see when ranked teams next play. The preseason poll will be the only one that includes teams not playing this fall. Going forward, only teams that are scheduled to play games will be ranked this season. Here's a more complete explainer on how the AP poll will work this season.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 1

NOTE: No Top 25 teams are playing in Week 1. Top 25 Teams will begin playing in Week 2.

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Here is when the AP ranked teams next play. After this week, only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 1, preseason

Here's the latest AP Poll:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

2019 FINAL RECORD
1 Clemson (38) 1,520 2 14-1
2 Ohio State* (21) 1,504 3 13-1
3 Alabama (2) 1,422 8 11-2
4 Georgia 1,270 4 12-2
5 Oklahoma 1,269 7 12-2
6 LSU (1) 1,186 1 15-0
7 Penn State* 1,147 9 11-2
8 Florida 1,125 6 11-2
9 Oregon* 1,119 5 12-2
10 Notre Dame 995 12 11-2
11 Auburn 852 14 9-4
12 Wisconsin* 840 11 10-4
13 Texas A&M 764 NR 8-5
14 Texas 703 25 8-5
15 Oklahoma State 672 NR 8-5
16 Michigan* 611 18 9-4
17 USC* 534 NR 8-5
18 North Carolina 496 NR 7-6
19 Minnesota* 451 10 11-2
20 Cincinnati 234 21 11-3
21 UCF 229 24 10-3
22 Utah* 211 16 11-3
23 Iowa State 199 NR 7-6
24 Iowa* 134 15 10-3
25 Tennessee 133 NR 8-5

College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, times, TV channels

The College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be released six times in the 2020 season this fall, the last deciding which teams make the semifinals. Check out the full schedule here.
READ MORE

13 ways college football's first game of 2020 was way different

Austin Peay and Central Arkansas squared off in the first college football game of the new season. Here are 13 ways the game looked different in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE

FCS: Longest active win streaks in college football

Here are the longest active winning streaks in FCS. North Dakota State tops the list going into the 2020 college football season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners