Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | September 10, 2020

Every DII and DIII player on a 2020 NFL roster

The 2020 NFL season has arrived and the rosters include many players who played DII and DIII football.

Here's a look at all DII and DIII football players on 2020 NFL 53-man rosters.

DII football players on NFL rosters

(NOTE: Players included are strictly limited to those on active 53-man rosters on NFL.com as of Saturday, Sept. 5.)

NFL TEAM PLAYER COLLEGE
Arizona Cardinals Dennis Gardeck Sioux Falls
Atlanta Falcons John Cominsky Charleston (WV)
Baltimore Ravens Matthew Judon GVSU
  Brandon Williams Missouri Southern
Buffalo Bills John Brown Pittsburg State
Carolina Panthers Alex Armah West Georgia
  Trenton Cannon Virginia State
  Chris Reed Minnesota State
  Seth Roberts West Alabama
  Brandon Zylstra * Augustana (SD) *
Chicago Bears Marqui Christian Midwestern State
Cleveland Browns Tavierre Thomas Ferris State
Dallas Cowboys Greg Zuerlein Missouri Western
  Chris Jones Carson-Newman
Denver Broncos Jonathan Harris Lindenwood
Green Bay Packers Malik Taylor Ferris State
Houston Texans Tyrell Adams West Georgia
Indianapolis Colts Ashton Dulin Malone
  Kenny Moore II Valdosta State
  E.J. Speed ** Tarleton State **
  Grover Stewart Albany State
Jacksonville Jaguars Keelan Cole Kentucky Wesleyan
Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill West Alabama
  Nick Keizer GVSU
  Tershawn Wharton Missouri S&T
  Mike Pennel CSU-Pueblo
Las Vegas Raiders Denzelle Good Mars Hill
  Erik Harris Cal (PA)
  Jeff Heath Saginaw Valley State
  Eric Kush Cal (PA)
  Tyrell Williams Western Oregon
Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler Western State
  Jason Moore Findlay
  Trey Pipkins Sioux Falls
Los Angeles Rams Morgan Fox CSU-Pueblo
Miami Dolphins Adam Shaheen Ashland
  Zach Sieler Ferris State
Minnesota Vikings C.J. Ham Augustana (SD)
  Adam Thielen Minnesota State
New England Patriots Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne
  Gunner Olszewski Bemidji State
New Orleans Saints Deonte Harris Assumption
New York Giants Corey Ballentine Washburn
  Rysen John Simon Fraser
New York Jets Pierre Desir Lindenwood
  Nathan Shepherd Fort Hays State
  Vyncint Smith Limestone
Pittsburgh Steelers Matt Feiler Bloomsburg
Seattle Seahawks David Moore East Central (OK)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alex Cappa Humboldt State
  John Hurst West Georgia
  Ryan Jensen CSU-Pueblo
  Zach Triner Assumption
Tennessee Titans Malcolm Butler West Alabama

*  — Zylstra played his redshirt-freshman season with Augustana before transferring to DIII Concordia College.
** — Speed played at Tarleton State before the Texans moved to FCS.

This is the fourth season we've tracked DII football stars in the NFL. We started in 2017, when 90 DII players made cuts across the league. That number dropped to 83 players in 2018 and there were 49 players on NFL rosters for the 2019 season. In 2020, there will be 54 former DII football players on opening day rosters.

Here are a few other notable numbers from our data:

3 — Schools with the most DII players on 2020 NFL rosters. West Alabama (Tyreek Hill, Malcolm Butler, Seth Roberts), West Georgia (Alex Armah, John Hurst, Tyrell Adams) and Ferris State (Zach Sieler, Tavierre Thomas, Malik Taylor) each had three players make the cut this year. 

5 — DII players on the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, the most out of any NFL teams. Right behind them are the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four players apiece. 

27 — Teams with at least one DII football alum, an increase from 26 last season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team do not carry a DII player on its 53-man roster.

DIII football players on NFL rosters

NFL TEAM PLAYER COLLEGE
Arizona Cardinals Dan Arnold Wisconsin-Platteville
Atlanta Falcons Matt Gono Wesley College
Jacksonville Jaguars Ben Bartch St. John's (Minn.)
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carrier Beloit
  Nicholas Morrow Greenville
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ali Marpet Hobart

