Every DII and DIII player on a 2020 NFL roster

Here's a look at all DII and DIII football players on 2020 NFL 53-man rosters.

DII football players on NFL rosters

(NOTE: Players included are strictly limited to those on active 53-man rosters on NFL.com as of Saturday, Sept. 5.)

NFL TEAM PLAYER COLLEGE Arizona Cardinals Dennis Gardeck Sioux Falls Atlanta Falcons John Cominsky Charleston (WV) Baltimore Ravens Matthew Judon GVSU Brandon Williams Missouri Southern Buffalo Bills John Brown Pittsburg State Carolina Panthers Alex Armah West Georgia Trenton Cannon Virginia State Chris Reed Minnesota State Seth Roberts West Alabama Brandon Zylstra * Augustana (SD) * Chicago Bears Marqui Christian Midwestern State Cleveland Browns Tavierre Thomas Ferris State Dallas Cowboys Greg Zuerlein Missouri Western Chris Jones Carson-Newman Denver Broncos Jonathan Harris Lindenwood Green Bay Packers Malik Taylor Ferris State Houston Texans Tyrell Adams West Georgia Indianapolis Colts Ashton Dulin Malone Kenny Moore II Valdosta State E.J. Speed ** Tarleton State ** Grover Stewart Albany State Jacksonville Jaguars Keelan Cole Kentucky Wesleyan Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill West Alabama Nick Keizer GVSU Tershawn Wharton Missouri S&T Mike Pennel CSU-Pueblo Las Vegas Raiders Denzelle Good Mars Hill Erik Harris Cal (PA) Jeff Heath Saginaw Valley State Eric Kush Cal (PA) Tyrell Williams Western Oregon Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler Western State Jason Moore Findlay Trey Pipkins Sioux Falls Los Angeles Rams Morgan Fox CSU-Pueblo Miami Dolphins Adam Shaheen Ashland Zach Sieler Ferris State Minnesota Vikings C.J. Ham Augustana (SD) Adam Thielen Minnesota State New England Patriots Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne Gunner Olszewski Bemidji State New Orleans Saints Deonte Harris Assumption New York Giants Corey Ballentine Washburn Rysen John Simon Fraser New York Jets Pierre Desir Lindenwood Nathan Shepherd Fort Hays State Vyncint Smith Limestone Pittsburgh Steelers Matt Feiler Bloomsburg Seattle Seahawks David Moore East Central (OK) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alex Cappa Humboldt State John Hurst West Georgia Ryan Jensen CSU-Pueblo Zach Triner Assumption Tennessee Titans Malcolm Butler West Alabama

* — Zylstra played his redshirt-freshman season with Augustana before transferring to DIII Concordia College.

** — Speed played at Tarleton State before the Texans moved to FCS.

This is the fourth season we've tracked DII football stars in the NFL. We started in 2017, when 90 DII players made cuts across the league. That number dropped to 83 players in 2018 and there were 49 players on NFL rosters for the 2019 season. In 2020, there will be 54 former DII football players on opening day rosters.

Here are a few other notable numbers from our data:

3 — Schools with the most DII players on 2020 NFL rosters. West Alabama (Tyreek Hill, Malcolm Butler, Seth Roberts), West Georgia (Alex Armah, John Hurst, Tyrell Adams) and Ferris State (Zach Sieler, Tavierre Thomas, Malik Taylor) each had three players make the cut this year.

5 — DII players on the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, the most out of any NFL teams. Right behind them are the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four players apiece.

27 — Teams with at least one DII football alum, an increase from 26 last season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team do not carry a DII player on its 53-man roster.

DIII football players on NFL rosters