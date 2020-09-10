When do College Football Playoff rankings come out?

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Jan. 1 and 11.

The top four teams will participate in the semifinals Friday, Jan.1, in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Before the four teams fight for the title, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release six sets of top 25 rankings to give fans a glimpse at where each contending team stands.

These rankings will be released weekly throughout November and early December. The final top 25, which will reveal the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals, will be unveiled Sunday, Dec. 20 on ESPN.

The College Football Playoff rankings release schedule stretches out over six announcement days this fall. The first Top 25 reveal is set for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

2020 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP Top 25 announcements:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 (Selection Day)