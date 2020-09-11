Football:

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 2

5 FBS games to watch in week two

The 2020 college football season is onto Week 2, when we'll see ranked teams in action for the first time.

No. 1 Clemson is among the Top 25 teams playing this weekend. Below, find the scores, rankings and results for Week 2.

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Here are the six AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 2. Also, after this week, only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:

This is the first time this season ranked teams are playing. However, nine of the preseason Top 25 teams are not currently scheduled to play at all this fall. This involves six teams in the Big Ten, including No. 2 Ohio State, and three from the Pac-12.

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 2

Here's the latest AP Poll. This is the same Top 25 from the preseason and in Week 1. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 13.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

2019 FINAL RECORD
1 Clemson (38) 1,520 2 14-1
2 Ohio State* (21) 1,504 3 13-1
3 Alabama (2) 1,422 8 11-2
4 Georgia 1,270 4 12-2
5 Oklahoma 1,269 7 12-2
6 LSU (1) 1,186 1 15-0
7 Penn State* 1,147 9 11-2
8 Florida 1,125 6 11-2
9 Oregon* 1,119 5 12-2
10 Notre Dame 995 12 11-2
11 Auburn 852 14 9-4
12 Wisconsin* 840 11 10-4
13 Texas A&M 764 NR 8-5
14 Texas 703 25 8-5
15 Oklahoma State 672 NR 8-5
16 Michigan* 611 18 9-4
17 USC* 534 NR 8-5
18 North Carolina 496 NR 7-6
19 Minnesota* 451 10 11-2
20 Cincinnati 234 21 11-3
21 UCF 229 24 10-3
22 Utah* 211 16 11-3
23 Iowa State 199 NR 7-6
24 Iowa* 134 15 10-3
25 Tennessee 133 NR 8-5

