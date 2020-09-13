The 2020 college football season is done with Week 2, when we saw ranked teams in action for the first time. Louisiana shocked No. 23 Iowa State last Saturday, picking up the program's second win ever against a ranked team (No. 25 Texas A&M in 1996).

No. 1 Clemson opened its season by winning at Wake Forest. Below, find the schedule and rankings for Week 3.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 3

Here are the 11 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 3. Also, after this week, only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:

There are three games involving ranked teams that have been postponed. Memphis vs. Houston, Virginia Tech vs. Virginia and BYU at Army have all been postponed to later dates which have not been scheduled yet.

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 3

Here's the latest AP Poll. This is the same Top 25 from the preseason and in Week 1. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 20.