College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 3

How the 6 ranked college football teams fared in Week 2
NCAA.com | September 13, 2020

Week 2 recap: The 5 best games from the weekend

The 2020 college football season is done with Week 2, when we saw ranked teams in action for the first time. Louisiana shocked No. 23 Iowa State last Saturday, picking up the program's second win ever against a ranked team (No. 25 Texas A&M in 1996).

No. 1 Clemson opened its season by winning at Wake Forest. Below, find the schedule and rankings for Week 3.

Here are the 11 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 3. Also, after this week, only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:

There are three games involving ranked teams that have been postponed. Memphis vs. Houston, Virginia Tech vs. Virginia and BYU at Army have all been postponed to later dates which have not been scheduled yet. 

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 3

Here's the latest AP Poll. This is the same Top 25 from the preseason and in Week 1. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 20.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Clemson (60) 1,524 1 1-0
2 Alabama 1,456 3 0-0
3 Oklahoma 1,361 4 1-0
4 Georgia 1,324 5 0-0
5 Florida 1,237 8 0-0
6 LSU (1) 1,236 6 0-0
7 Notre Dame 1,155 10 1-0
8 Auburn 1,055 11 0-0
9 Texas 1,033 14 1-0
10 Texas A&M 983 13 0-0
11 Oklahoma State 927 15 0-0
12 North Carolina 892 18 1-0
13 Cincinnati 647 20 0-0
14 UCF 632 21 0-0
15 Tennessee 528 24 0-0
16 Memphis 495 NR 1-0
17 Miami (Fla.) 463 NR 1-0
18 Louisville 387 NR 1-0
19 Louisiana 377 NR 1-0
20 Virginia Tech 368 NR 0-0
21 BYU 357 NR 1-0
22 Army 243 NR 2-0
23 Kentucky 238 NR 0-0
24 Appalachian State 237 NR 1-0
25 Pittsburgh 157 NR 1-0

