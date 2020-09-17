The 2020 college football season is in Week 3, with many ranked teams in action. Top-10 teams Clemson and Notre Dame play, as do No. 17 Miami (FL) and No. 18 Louisville in a ranked showdown.
Below, find the schedule and rankings for Week 3.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 3
Click or tap here for a live scoreboard
Here are the 11 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 3. Only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:
- No. 1 Clemson vs. The Citadel | 4 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 7 Notre Dame vs. South Florida | 2:30 p.m. | USA
- No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 12 North Carolina vs. Charlotte | Cancelled
- No. 13 Cincinnati vs. Austin Peay | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 16 Memphis vs. Houston | Postponed
- No. 17 Miami (Fla.) at No. 18 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 19 Louisiana at Georgia State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 20 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia | Postponed
- No. 21 BYU at No. 22 Army | Postponed
- No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 25 Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
There are three games involving ranked teams that have been postponed. Memphis vs. Houston, Virginia Tech vs. Virginia and BYU at Army have all been postponed.
RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 3
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 20.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (60)
|1,524
|1
|1-0
|2
|Alabama
|1,456
|3
|0-0
|3
|Oklahoma
|1,361
|4
|1-0
|4
|Georgia
|1,324
|5
|0-0
|5
|Florida
|1,237
|8
|0-0
|6
|LSU (1)
|1,236
|6
|0-0
|7
|Notre Dame
|1,155
|10
|1-0
|8
|Auburn
|1,055
|11
|0-0
|9
|Texas
|1,033
|14
|1-0
|10
|Texas A&M
|983
|13
|0-0
|11
|Oklahoma State
|927
|15
|0-0
|12
|North Carolina
|892
|18
|1-0
|13
|Cincinnati
|647
|20
|0-0
|14
|UCF
|632
|21
|0-0
|15
|Tennessee
|528
|24
|0-0
|16
|Memphis
|496
|NR
|1-0
|17
|Miami (Fla.)
|463
|NR
|1-0
|18
|Louisville
|387
|NR
|1-0
|19
|Louisiana
|377
|NR
|1-0
|20
|Virginia Tech
|368
|NR
|0-0
|21
|BYU
|358
|NR
|1-0
|22
|Army
|244
|NR
|2-0
|T-23
|Kentucky
|238
|NR
|0-0
|T-23
|Appalachian State
|238
|NR
|1-0
|25
|Pittsburgh
|158
|NR
|1-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 2
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
- No. 5 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0
- No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
- No. 14 Texas 59, UTEP 3
- No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
- Louisiana 31, No. 23 Iowa State 14
Ranked teams went 5-1 in Week 2, with Louisiana shocking No. 23 Iowa State in the upset. The Ragin' Cajuns had only one prior win against a ranked team, as they beat No. 25 Texas A&M in 1996. Saturday's win was the first over a ranked team on the road. Click or tap here for a complete look at how the six teams did.