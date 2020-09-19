5 FBS games to watch in week three

Here is the 2020 Big Ten football schedule. The conference is playing an eight-game conference-only schedule, followed by the first-ever Champions Week. During that Dec. 19 Champions Week, each school from each division will match up with the school that finished with the same standing in the opposite conference, such that the first-place teams in each division will play in the conference championship, the second-place teams will play each other, and so on.

The schedule starts with the conference's first set of games on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the scoreboard here.

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups

NOTE: This is the schedule the conference announced on Saturday, Sept. 19

Oct. 24

Nebraska at Ohio State | FOX

Michigan at Minnesota

Penn State at Indiana

Iowa at Purdue

Illinois at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Michigan State

Maryland at Northwestern

Oct. 31

Ohio State at Penn State

Michigan State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Maryland

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Nov. 7

Michigan State at Iowa

Maryland at Penn State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Indiana

Minnesota at Illinois

Nebraska at Northwestern

Nov. 14

Penn State at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Ohio State at Maryland

Iowa at Minnesota

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Illinois at Rutgers

Nov. 21

Iowa at Penn State

Indiana at Ohio State

Purdue at Minnesota

Michigan at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Illinois at Nebraska

Nov. 28

Penn State at Michigan

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nebraska at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

Northwestern at Michigan State

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Dec. 5

Ohio State at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Penn State at Rutgers

Nebraska at Purdue

Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State | FOX

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Dec. 19

Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West