College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 3

The 2020 college football season is through Week 3. No. 19 Louisiana beat Georgia State in OT, while No. 11 Oklahoma State struggled in a win against Tulsa. No. 17 Miami (Fla.) outscored No. 18 Louisville on the road, 47-34.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 3.

Here are the 10 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 3. Only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:

There are four games involving ranked teams that have been postponed. Memphis vs. Houston, Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, North Carolina vs. Charlotte and BYU at Army have all been postponed.

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 20.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Clemson (60) 1,524 1 1-0 2 Alabama 1,456 3 0-0 3 Oklahoma 1,361 4 1-0 4 Georgia 1,324 5 0-0 5 Florida 1,237 8 0-0 6 LSU (1) 1,236 6 0-0 7 Notre Dame 1,155 10 1-0 8 Auburn 1,055 11 0-0 9 Texas 1,033 14 1-0 10 Texas A&M 983 13 0-0 11 Oklahoma State 927 15 0-0 12 North Carolina 892 18 1-0 13 Cincinnati 647 20 0-0 14 UCF 632 21 0-0 15 Tennessee 528 24 0-0 16 Memphis 496 NR 1-0 17 Miami (Fla.) 463 NR 1-0 18 Louisville 387 NR 1-0 19 Louisiana 377 NR 1-0 20 Virginia Tech 368 NR 0-0 21 BYU 358 NR 1-0 22 Army 244 NR 2-0 T-23 Kentucky 238 NR 0-0 T-23 Appalachian State 238 NR 1-0 25 Pittsburgh 158 NR 1-0 Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 34, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 2

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Ranked teams went 5-1 in Week 2, with Louisiana shocking No. 23 Iowa State in the upset. The Ragin' Cajuns had only one prior win against a ranked team, as they beat No. 25 Texas A&M in 1996. Saturday's win was the first over a ranked team on the road. Click or tap here for a complete look at how the six teams did.