The 2020 college football season is through Week 3. No. 19 Louisiana beat Georgia State in OT, while No. 11 Oklahoma State struggled in a win against Tulsa. No. 17 Miami (Fla.) outscored No. 18 Louisville on the road, 47-34.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 3.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 3
Click or tap here for a live scoreboard
Here are the 10 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 3. Only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:
- No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
- No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
- No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
- No. 12 North Carolina vs. Charlotte | Cancelled
- No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
- No. 14 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
- No. 16 Memphis vs. Houston | Postponed
- No. 17 Miami (Fla.) 47, No. 18 Louisville 34
- No. 19 Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 (OT)
- No. 20 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia | Postponed
- No. 21 BYU at No. 22 Army | Postponed
- Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7
- No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
There are four games involving ranked teams that have been postponed. Memphis vs. Houston, Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, North Carolina vs. Charlotte and BYU at Army have all been postponed.
RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 3
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 20.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (60)
|1,524
|1
|1-0
|2
|Alabama
|1,456
|3
|0-0
|3
|Oklahoma
|1,361
|4
|1-0
|4
|Georgia
|1,324
|5
|0-0
|5
|Florida
|1,237
|8
|0-0
|6
|LSU (1)
|1,236
|6
|0-0
|7
|Notre Dame
|1,155
|10
|1-0
|8
|Auburn
|1,055
|11
|0-0
|9
|Texas
|1,033
|14
|1-0
|10
|Texas A&M
|983
|13
|0-0
|11
|Oklahoma State
|927
|15
|0-0
|12
|North Carolina
|892
|18
|1-0
|13
|Cincinnati
|647
|20
|0-0
|14
|UCF
|632
|21
|0-0
|15
|Tennessee
|528
|24
|0-0
|16
|Memphis
|496
|NR
|1-0
|17
|Miami (Fla.)
|463
|NR
|1-0
|18
|Louisville
|387
|NR
|1-0
|19
|Louisiana
|377
|NR
|1-0
|20
|Virginia Tech
|368
|NR
|0-0
|21
|BYU
|358
|NR
|1-0
|22
|Army
|244
|NR
|2-0
|T-23
|Kentucky
|238
|NR
|0-0
|T-23
|Appalachian State
|238
|NR
|1-0
|25
|Pittsburgh
|158
|NR
|1-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 2
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
- No. 5 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0
- No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
- No. 14 Texas 59, UTEP 3
- No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
- Louisiana 31, No. 23 Iowa State 14
Ranked teams went 5-1 in Week 2, with Louisiana shocking No. 23 Iowa State in the upset. The Ragin' Cajuns had only one prior win against a ranked team, as they beat No. 25 Texas A&M in 1996. Saturday's win was the first over a ranked team on the road. Click or tap here for a complete look at how the six teams did.