Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today?

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday.

A new season is here, and we will be tracking all of Corso's picks right here. The coronavirus pandemic won't allow for the usual crowds, but the ESPN crew still plans on traveling to gameday locations, starting Sept. 12.

Below, we've also included a history of all of Corso's picks from 2018 and 2019.

Track all of Corso's 2020 picks below:

Week 3: Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.)

Ahead of the only ranked matchup of the weekend, Corso rocked the head of Sebastian the Ibis, picking Miami to beat host Louisville.

Corso has a soft spot for Louisville, but today it's ALL ABOUT THE U 🙌



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/OKH6Nt39F4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2020

Week 2: Wake Forest vs. Clemson

For his first headgear pick of the season, Corso went against host Wake Forest in favor of preseason No. 1 Clemson.

🚨 CORSO MAKES HIS FIRST HEADGEAR PICK OF THE SEASON 🚨



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/A385fYBcpu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2020

Week 1: Bristol, Connecticut (ESPN Studios)

The GameDay crew didn't hit the road for Week 1 of the 2020 season, but they still made their picks for Saturday's top games, as well as Monday night's BYU-Navy Labor Day matchup. There was no headgear pick this week, but Corso did reveal his CFP predictions: Alabama beating Clemson in the title game, with Notre Dame and Oklahoma also making the semifinals.

Track all of Corso's 2019 picks below:

College Football Playoff semifinals: LSU vs. Oklahoma — Ohio State vs. Clemson

Lee Corso and the College Gameday crew didn't have the usual crowd behind them but that didn't stop them from making their picks for the College Football Playoff semifinals. Corso went with LSU and put on the headgear of Ohio State to set up a projected LSU vs. Ohio State national championship.

For the first time ever, Corso is picking Ohio State to win as the underdog ‼️ pic.twitter.com/64stT8fxkh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 28, 2019

Week 16: Army vs. Navy

Ahead of the 120th all-time meeting between Army and Navy, Corso chose the Midshipmen to snap a three-year losing streak against the Black Knights.

"That's an unfair question! You're the only person born then!" – Charles Barkley 😅



Corso gives a history lesson before picking Navy. pic.twitter.com/8ODVLYpssX — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 14, 2019

Week 15: LSU vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

The GameDay crew was in Atlanta ahead of the SEC Championship between LSU and Georgia. After a little hesitation, Corso asked for the Tiger head.

Lee Corseaux stays true to the brand 🐯



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tVJhh8vCjk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2019

Week 14: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

GameDay was in Minneapolis this week and Corso went with the home team. Minnesota over Wisconsin.

There's room on the boat for Coach Corso 🛶 pic.twitter.com/UTw1PFHZ3Y — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2019

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Corso went with the Buckeyes for the noon game in Columbus.

📣OH-IO 📣



Coach Corso is backing the Buckeyes against Penn State! pic.twitter.com/f2ykEAVCZk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 23, 2019

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Corso faked out the Waco crowd before ultimately going with the Baylor Bears at home.

"Wait a minute. That's the wrong head."



Lee Corso pump-faked Baylor fans with his headgear pick 👀



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tCm9ytcPVy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2019

Week 11: LSU vs. Alabama

Corso went against his preseason hunch and donned the Tiger head to the dismay of the Alabama faithful.

Week 10: SMU vs. Memphis

Corso had the home crowd going for a bit.... only to reverse course and pick the Mustangs, with Jerry "The King" Lawler by his side.

Corso really did that to the Memphis fans!



He's picking SMU to stay undefeated



(@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Week 9 - South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Corso went with Corso the Bison, picking North Dakota State on the road against South Dakota State.

When in South Dakota ... Corso picks North Dakota State!



Pat McAfee is distraught 🤣



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/7ETA04Cfcc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 26, 2019

Week 8 - Penn State vs. Michigan

Corso excited the Happy Valley crowd, going with Penn State over visitor Michigan ahead of Saturday night's White Out game.

Week 7 - LSU vs. Florida

Florida made its second-straight appearance on GameDay, but Corso didn't go with the Gators twice in a row, donning a tiger head instead.

Week 6 - Auburn vs. Florida

Two top-10 teams square off in Gainesville, Florida as the Auburn Tigers visit the Gators. College GameDay was there, and Lee Corso picked the Gators.

⚠️ Lee Corso holding a live alligator ⚠️



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/2luaFphQS3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2019

Week 5 - Nebraska vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are in Lincoln, Nebraska this week to take on the Cornhuskers. Gameday is there, and so is Lee Corso, who went with Ohio State.

Lee Corso breaking Gabrielle Union and Nebraska fans' hearts 💔



(📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/8vu5vjITKj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 28, 2019

Week 4 - Georgia vs. Notre Dame

It was the second time Notre Dame and Georgia played in the past three years and Gameday was in Athens, Georgia, to highlight the matchup. Corso, once again, went with the home team. UGA is the pick.

Did Lee Corso's longstanding beef with Uga the dog affect his GameDay pick? 🤔



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/NZcJEh0V0X — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 21, 2019

Week 3 - Iowa vs. Iowa State

It was Gameday's first time in Ames, Iowa, and Corso went with the home team. Iowa State is the pick in this in-state rivalry game.

Corso had Ames on the ropes with his headgear pick 👀



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/pozqUWVfWI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019

Week 2 - Texas vs. LSU

With GameDay in Austin, TX, Corso went with the higher-ranked Tigers in the No. 6 vs. No. 9 matchup.

Geaux Tigers!



Corso is going with LSU, to Matthew McConaughey's dismay.



(📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/pmarsuglH9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Week 1 - Auburn vs Oregon

From Fort Worth, TX, Corso went with his favorite headgear and picked the Oregon Ducks.

QUACK! QUACK!



Corso is taking the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/DrMLdjZfSb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2019

Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson against fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

🚨HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨



Coach Corso picks the defending champs 🐅 pic.twitter.com/xziwKS5aYu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2019

Week 1 - Miami vs. Florida

Corso's first headgear pick of the year — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.

🚨 HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨



Lee Corso makes his first pick of the season for Miami-Florida: pic.twitter.com/tcycfDmZZ5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019

Here are all of Corso's picks for the 2018 season:

In 16 picks during the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 with his headgear picks. He started the season 3-0, and finished by correctly calling Clemson's championship win, but the middle of the year was a rough patch.

Here's every Corso pick from last year:

CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs. Clemson

In the final game of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 15 - Army vs. Navy

In Philadelphia for the 119th edition of the Army-Navy game, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

📦A special delivery for Corso's Army-Navy pick 📦 pic.twitter.com/1sxicHB818 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018

Week 14 - Alabama vs. Georgia - SEC Championship

In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

Week 13 - Ohio State vs. Michigan

At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week.

It's time for THE GAME!



Lee Corso's rolling with ... pic.twitter.com/FMML9MgFum — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 24, 2018

Week 12 - UCF vs. Cincinnati

In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.

Corso suited up for his UCF pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFaWKeoRr2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

Week 11- Boston College vs. Clemson

On a chilly Boston area morning, Corso picked Clemson.

Week 10 - LSU vs. Alabama

In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the crowd by playing the LSU fight song, but in the end he picked the Tide.

Corso made his Bama-LSU pick like only he can 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hXd9VXImy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018

Week 9 - Georgia vs. Florida

Rocking the Gator head, Corso chose Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Corso's got the Gators chomping over the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/3R4Vxl06BI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2018

Week 8 - Oregon vs. Washington State

In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Ducks.

A Corso headgear pick Wazzu fans have waited a lifetime for! pic.twitter.com/8a7gCAXukS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018

Week 7 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Corso's week 7 pick is in! pic.twitter.com/1TNRtFDlyA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2018

In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come away with the upset in the Big House.

Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas

At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma.

Corso made his pick for the Texas-OU in a way only he could pic.twitter.com/wCFbBMnWj3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018

Week 5 - Penn State vs. Ohio State

At GameDay in Happy Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.

CORSO FAKED THEM ALL OUT. pic.twitter.com/XHPeGuVLzU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2018

Week 4 - Stanford vs. Oregon

At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Ducks, and held a live duck.

Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M

In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head.

Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame.