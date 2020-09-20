College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4

The 2020 college football season is through Week 3. No. 19 Louisiana beat Georgia State in OT, while No. 15 Oklahoma State struggled in a win against Tulsa. No. 12 Miami (Fla.) outscored Louisville on the road, 47-34.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 4.
Week 4
Here are the 20 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 4. Only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:
- No. 2 Alabama at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | Fox
- No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 8 Texas at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
- Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | SEC ALT
- Florida State at No. 12 Miami (FL) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 13 UCF at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | TBD
- West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | TBD
- No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- UTSA vs. No. 17 Memphis — CANCELED
- Troy at No. 18 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- NC State at No. 20 Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 24 Louisville at Pitt | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Week 4 features two ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky and No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army. No. 17 Memphis' game with UTSA has been canceled.
Week 4
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 27.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (59)
|1,523
|1
|2-0
|2
|Alabama (1)
|1,458
|2
|0-0
|3
|Oklahoma
|1,368
|3
|1-0
|4
|Georgia
|1,320
|4
|0-0
|5
|Florida
|1,239
|5
|0-0
|6
|LSU (1)
|1,221
|6
|0-0
|7
|Notre Dame
|1,200
|7
|2-0
|T-8
|Texas
|1,037
|9
|1-0
|T-8
|Auburn
|1,037
|8
|1-0
|10
|Texas A&M
|972
|10
|0-0
|11
|North Carolina
|883
|12
|1-0
|12
|Miami (Fla.)
|816
|17
|2-0
|13
|UCF
|771
|14
|1-0
|14
|Cincinnati
|720
|13
|1-0
|15
|Oklahoma State
|693
|11
|1-0
|16
|Tennessee
|529
|15
|0-0
|17
|Memphis
|510
|16
|1-0
|18
|BYU
|405
|21
|1-0
|19
|Louisiana
|374
|19
|2-0
|20
|Virginia Tech
|350
|20
|0-0
|21
|Pittsburgh
|315
|25
|2-0
|22
|Army
|296
|22
|2-0
|23
|Kentucky
|230
|23
|0-0
|24
|Louisville
|115
|18
|1-1
|25
|Marshall
|108
|NR
|2-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 3
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
- No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
- No. 11 North Carolina vs. Charlotte | Cancelled
- No. 12 Miami (Fla.) 47, No. 18 Louisville 34
- No. 13 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
- No. 14 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
- No. 15 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
- No. 17 Memphis vs. Houston | Postponed
- No. 18 BYU at No. 22 Army | Postponed
- No. 19 Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 (OT)
- No. 20 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia | Postponed
- No. 21 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
- Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7
Ranked teams went 8-2 in Week 3, with Louisville and Appalachian State both falling. App State was stifled by Marshall in a 17-7 loss while Louisville fell to Miami (Fla.) 47-34 in the lone ranked matchup of the weekend. Click here for a full recap on how all 10 ranked teams fared in Week 3.