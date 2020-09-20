College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4

5 FBS games to watch in week four

5 FBS games to watch in week four

The 2020 college football season is through Week 3. No. 19 Louisiana beat Georgia State in OT, while No. 15 Oklahoma State struggled in a win against Tulsa. No. 12 Miami (Fla.) outscored Louisville on the road, 47-34.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 4.

Here are the 20 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 4. Only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:

Week 4 features two ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky and No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army. No. 17 Memphis' game with UTSA has been canceled.

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 4

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 27.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Clemson (59) 1,523 1 2-0 2 Alabama (1) 1,458 2 0-0 3 Oklahoma 1,368 3 1-0 4 Georgia 1,320 4 0-0 5 Florida 1,239 5 0-0 6 LSU (1) 1,221 6 0-0 7 Notre Dame 1,200 7 2-0 T-8 Texas 1,037 9 1-0 T-8 Auburn 1,037 8 1-0 10 Texas A&M 972 10 0-0 11 North Carolina 883 12 1-0 12 Miami (Fla.) 816 17 2-0 13 UCF 771 14 1-0 14 Cincinnati 720 13 1-0 15 Oklahoma State 693 11 1-0 16 Tennessee 529 15 0-0 17 Memphis 510 16 1-0 18 BYU 405 21 1-0 19 Louisiana 374 19 2-0 20 Virginia Tech 350 20 0-0 21 Pittsburgh 315 25 2-0 22 Army 296 22 2-0 23 Kentucky 230 23 0-0 24 Louisville 115 18 1-1 25 Marshall 108 NR 2-0

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 3

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Ranked teams went 8-2 in Week 3, with Louisville and Appalachian State both falling. App State was stifled by Marshall in a 17-7 loss while Louisville fell to Miami (Fla.) 47-34 in the lone ranked matchup of the weekend. Click here for a full recap on how all 10 ranked teams fared in Week 3.