FOOTBALL:

👀 What to watch in Week 4 of college football

LIVE

UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee

Latest schedule updates, news

Full TV schedule

football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | September 25, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4

5 FBS games to watch in week four

The 2020 college football season is now in Week 4. The SEC begins its season this week, with No. 2 Alabama at Missouri and No. 8 Auburn facing No. 23 Kentucky in two games.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 4.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Here are the 20 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 4, with games on Saturday, Sept. 26. Only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:

Week 4 features three ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt meeting No. 24 Louisville. No. 17 Memphis' game with UTSA has been canceled.

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 4

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 27.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Clemson (59) 1,523 1 2-0
2 Alabama (1) 1,458 2 0-0
3 Oklahoma 1,368 3 1-0
4 Georgia 1,320 4 0-0
5 Florida 1,239 5 0-0
6 LSU (1) 1,221 6 0-0
7 Notre Dame 1,200 7 2-0
T-8 Texas 1,037 9 1-0
T-8 Auburn 1,037 8 1-0
10 Texas A&M 972 10 0-0
11 North Carolina 883 12 1-0
12 Miami (Fla.) 816 17 2-0
13 UCF 771 14 1-0
14 Cincinnati 720 13 1-0
15 Oklahoma State 693 11 1-0
16 Tennessee 529 15 0-0
17 Memphis 510 16 1-0
18 BYU 405 21 1-0
19 Louisiana 374 19 2-0
20 Virginia Tech 350 20 0-0
21 Pittsburgh 315 25 2-0
22 Army 296 22 2-0
23 Kentucky 230 23 0-0
24 Louisville 115 18 1-1
25 Marshall 108 NR 2-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 3

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Ranked teams went 8-2 in Week 3, with Louisville and Appalachian State both falling. App State was stifled by Marshall in a 17-7 loss while Louisville fell to Miami (Fla.) 47-34 in the lone ranked matchup of the weekend. Click here for a full recap on how all 10 ranked teams fared in Week 3.

Waiving bowl qualification requirements recommended, per the NCAA

Football Oversight Committee requests adjustments due to possible pandemic effects during the season.
READ MORE

The college football fan's guide to Week 4 games

It's now Week 4 of the college football season. Here's a look at the top games, rankings and what you need to know for this week.
READ MORE

The guide to DII football in 2020

College football returns to Division II in a limited capacity this fall. Here's what you need to know about who is playing and how the abbreviated season will work.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners