College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4

The 2020 college football season is now in Week 4. The SEC begins its season this week, with No. 2 Alabama at Missouri and No. 8 Auburn facing No. 23 Kentucky in two games.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 4.
Here are the 20 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 4, with games on Saturday, Sept. 26. Only teams that are scheduled to play this season can be ranked:
- No. 2 Alabama at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | Fox
- No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 8 Texas at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
- Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | SEC ALT
- Florida State at No. 12 Miami (FL) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 13 UCF at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- UTSA vs. No. 17 Memphis — CANCELED
- Troy at No. 18 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- NC State at No. 20 Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pitt | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Week 4 features three ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt meeting No. 24 Louisville. No. 17 Memphis' game with UTSA has been canceled.
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 27.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (59)
|1,523
|1
|2-0
|2
|Alabama (1)
|1,458
|2
|0-0
|3
|Oklahoma
|1,368
|3
|1-0
|4
|Georgia
|1,320
|4
|0-0
|5
|Florida
|1,239
|5
|0-0
|6
|LSU (1)
|1,221
|6
|0-0
|7
|Notre Dame
|1,200
|7
|2-0
|T-8
|Texas
|1,037
|9
|1-0
|T-8
|Auburn
|1,037
|8
|1-0
|10
|Texas A&M
|972
|10
|0-0
|11
|North Carolina
|883
|12
|1-0
|12
|Miami (Fla.)
|816
|17
|2-0
|13
|UCF
|771
|14
|1-0
|14
|Cincinnati
|720
|13
|1-0
|15
|Oklahoma State
|693
|11
|1-0
|16
|Tennessee
|529
|15
|0-0
|17
|Memphis
|510
|16
|1-0
|18
|BYU
|405
|21
|1-0
|19
|Louisiana
|374
|19
|2-0
|20
|Virginia Tech
|350
|20
|0-0
|21
|Pittsburgh
|315
|25
|2-0
|22
|Army
|296
|22
|2-0
|23
|Kentucky
|230
|23
|0-0
|24
|Louisville
|115
|18
|1-1
|25
|Marshall
|108
|NR
|2-0
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
- No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
- No. 11 North Carolina vs. Charlotte | Cancelled
- No. 12 Miami (Fla.) 47, No. 18 Louisville 34
- No. 13 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
- No. 14 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
- No. 15 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
- No. 17 Memphis vs. Houston | Postponed
- No. 18 BYU at No. 22 Army | Postponed
- No. 19 Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 (OT)
- No. 20 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia | Postponed
- No. 21 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
- Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7
Ranked teams went 8-2 in Week 3, with Louisville and Appalachian State both falling. App State was stifled by Marshall in a 17-7 loss while Louisville fell to Miami (Fla.) 47-34 in the lone ranked matchup of the weekend. Click here for a full recap on how all 10 ranked teams fared in Week 3.