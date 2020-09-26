FOOTBALL:

WEEK 4

Scores, stats

🚨 UPSET: Mississippi State tops No. 6 LSU

Kansas State stuns No. 3 Oklahoma

21 things we saw in the SEC's first week of games
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | September 26, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2020 college football season is in Week 4. The SEC started its season this week. In the Big 12, Kansas State shocked No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35. Over in the SEC, Mississippi State upset No. 6 LSU, 44-34.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 4.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Here are the 20 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 4, with games on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Week 4 featured three ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt meeting No. 24 Louisville. 

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 4

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 27.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Clemson (59) 1,523 1 2-0
2 Alabama (1) 1,458 2 0-0
3 Oklahoma 1,368 3 1-0
4 Georgia 1,320 4 0-0
5 Florida 1,239 5 0-0
6 LSU (1) 1,221 6 0-0
7 Notre Dame 1,200 7 2-0
T-8 Texas 1,037 9 1-0
T-8 Auburn 1,037 8 1-0
10 Texas A&M 972 10 0-0
11 North Carolina 883 12 1-0
12 Miami (Fla.) 816 17 2-0
13 UCF 771 14 1-0
14 Cincinnati 720 13 1-0
15 Oklahoma State 693 11 1-0
16 Tennessee 529 15 0-0
17 Memphis 510 16 1-0
18 BYU 405 21 1-0
19 Louisiana 374 19 2-0
20 Virginia Tech 350 20 0-0
21 Pittsburgh 315 25 2-0
22 Army 296 22 2-0
23 Kentucky 230 23 0-0
24 Louisville 115 18 1-1
25 Marshall 108 NR 2-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 3

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Ranked teams went 8-2 in Week 3, with Louisville and Appalachian State both falling. App State was stifled by Marshall in a 17-7 loss while Louisville fell to Miami (Fla.) 47-34 in the lone ranked matchup of the weekend. Click here for a full recap on how all 10 ranked teams fared in Week 3.

3 observations from Angelo State's win in the DII football opener

Angelo State and West Texas A&amp;M kicked off the 2020 season in DII football. Here are 3 observations from Angelo State's 21-10 win over West Texas A&amp;M.
READ MORE

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2020-21 season.
READ MORE

21 things we saw in the SEC's return to college football

The SEC made its highly anticipated return to play on Sept. 26. Here are 21 things we saw from the conference's 2020 college football kickoff.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners