The 2020 college football season is in Week 4. The SEC started its season this week. In the Big 12, Kansas State shocked No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35. Over in the SEC, Mississippi State upset No. 6 LSU, 44-34.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 4.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 4
Here are the 20 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 4, with games on Saturday, Sept. 26.
- No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19
- Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35
- No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10
- No. 5 Florida 51, Ole Miss 35
- Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34
- No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest — POSTPONED
- No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13
- No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)
- No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12
- No. 12 Miami (FL) 52, Florida State 10
- No. 13 UCF 51, East Carolina 28
- No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No. 22 Army 10
- No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13
- No. 16 Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27
- Troy at No. 18 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 19 Louisiana 20, Georgia Southern 18
- No. 20 Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24
- No. 21 Pitt 23, No. 24 Louisville 20
Week 4 featured three ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt meeting No. 24 Louisville.
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 4
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Sept. 27.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (59)
|1,523
|1
|2-0
|2
|Alabama (1)
|1,458
|2
|0-0
|3
|Oklahoma
|1,368
|3
|1-0
|4
|Georgia
|1,320
|4
|0-0
|5
|Florida
|1,239
|5
|0-0
|6
|LSU (1)
|1,221
|6
|0-0
|7
|Notre Dame
|1,200
|7
|2-0
|T-8
|Texas
|1,037
|9
|1-0
|T-8
|Auburn
|1,037
|8
|1-0
|10
|Texas A&M
|972
|10
|0-0
|11
|North Carolina
|883
|12
|1-0
|12
|Miami (Fla.)
|816
|17
|2-0
|13
|UCF
|771
|14
|1-0
|14
|Cincinnati
|720
|13
|1-0
|15
|Oklahoma State
|693
|11
|1-0
|16
|Tennessee
|529
|15
|0-0
|17
|Memphis
|510
|16
|1-0
|18
|BYU
|405
|21
|1-0
|19
|Louisiana
|374
|19
|2-0
|20
|Virginia Tech
|350
|20
|0-0
|21
|Pittsburgh
|315
|25
|2-0
|22
|Army
|296
|22
|2-0
|23
|Kentucky
|230
|23
|0-0
|24
|Louisville
|115
|18
|1-1
|25
|Marshall
|108
|NR
|2-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 3
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
- No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
- No. 11 North Carolina vs. Charlotte | Cancelled
- No. 12 Miami (Fla.) 47, No. 18 Louisville 34
- No. 13 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
- No. 14 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
- No. 15 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
- No. 17 Memphis vs. Houston | Postponed
- No. 18 BYU at No. 22 Army | Postponed
- No. 19 Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 (OT)
- No. 20 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia | Postponed
- No. 21 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
- Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7
- No. 25 Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7
Ranked teams went 8-2 in Week 3, with Louisville and Appalachian State both falling. App State was stifled by Marshall in a 17-7 loss while Louisville fell to Miami (Fla.) 47-34 in the lone ranked matchup of the weekend. Click here for a full recap on how all 10 ranked teams fared in Week 3.