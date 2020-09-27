Week 4 AP poll: Breaking down the top changes and storylines

The 2020 college football season is in Week 5. The SEC started its season this past week, highlighted by Mississippi State's upset of No. 6 LSU, 44-34. In the Big 12, Kansas State shocked No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 5.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 5

Here are the 18 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 5, with games on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

There are two ranked matchups slated for this week, both in SEC play. No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 13 Texas A&M in the afternoon, before top-10 teams No. 4 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn meet in prime time.

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 5

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 4.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Clemson (55) 1,542 1 2-0 2 Alabama (3) 1,473 2 1-0 3 Florida 1,324 5 1-0 4 Georgia 1,310 4 1-0 5 Notre Dame 1,231 7 2-0 6 *Ohio State (4) 1,169 NR 0-0 7 Auburn 1,133 8 1-0 8 Miami (Fla.) 1,045 12 3-0 9 Texas 862 8 2-0 10 *Penn State 840 NR 0-0 11 UCF 743 13 2-0 12 North Carolina 734 11 1-0 13 Texas A&M 705 10 1-0 14 *Oregon 651 NR 0-0 15 Cincinnati 646 14 2-0 16 Mississippi State 590 NR 1-0 17 Oklahoma State 555 15 2-0 18 Oklahoma 535 3 1-1 19 *Wisconsin 510 NR 0-0 20 LSU 401 6 0-1 21 Tennessee 377 16 1-0 22 Brigham Young 295 18 2-0 23 *Michigan 277 NR 0-0 24 Pittsburgh 248 21 3-0 25 Memphis 196 17 1-0 Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, *Minnesota 110, *Southern Cal 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, *Iowa 16, *Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 4

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Week 4 featured three ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt meeting No. 24 Louisville.