The 2020 college football season is in Week 5. The SEC started its season this past week, highlighted by Mississippi State's upset of No. 6 LSU, 44-34. In the Big 12, Kansas State shocked No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 5.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 5
Here are the 18 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 5, with games on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3.
- Virginia at No. 1 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- South Carolina at No. 3 Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- TCU at No. 9 Texas | TBD
- Tulsa at No. 11 UCF | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC ALT
- No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State | ABC
- No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- Louisiana Tech at No. 22 BYU | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
- NC State at No. 24 Pitt | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 25 Memphis at SMU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
There are two ranked matchups slated for this week, both in SEC play. No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 13 Texas A&M in the afternoon, before top-10 teams No. 4 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn meet in prime time.
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 5
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 4.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (55)
|1,542
|1
|2-0
|2
|Alabama (3)
|1,473
|2
|1-0
|3
|Florida
|1,324
|5
|1-0
|4
|Georgia
|1,310
|4
|1-0
|5
|Notre Dame
|1,231
|7
|2-0
|6
|*Ohio State (4)
|1,169
|NR
|0-0
|7
|Auburn
|1,133
|8
|1-0
|8
|Miami (Fla.)
|1,045
|12
|3-0
|9
|Texas
|862
|8
|2-0
|10
|*Penn State
|840
|NR
|0-0
|11
|UCF
|743
|13
|2-0
|12
|North Carolina
|734
|11
|1-0
|13
|Texas A&M
|705
|10
|1-0
|14
|*Oregon
|651
|NR
|0-0
|15
|Cincinnati
|646
|14
|2-0
|16
|Mississippi State
|590
|NR
|1-0
|17
|Oklahoma State
|555
|15
|2-0
|18
|Oklahoma
|535
|3
|1-1
|19
|*Wisconsin
|510
|NR
|0-0
|20
|LSU
|401
|6
|0-1
|21
|Tennessee
|377
|16
|1-0
|22
|Brigham Young
|295
|18
|2-0
|23
|*Michigan
|277
|NR
|0-0
|24
|Pittsburgh
|248
|21
|3-0
|25
|Memphis
|196
|17
|1-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 4
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19
- Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35
- No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10
- No. 5 Florida 51, Ole Miss 35
- Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34
- No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest — POSTPONED
- No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13
- No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)
- No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12
- No. 12 Miami (FL) 52, Florida State 10
- No. 13 UCF 51, East Carolina 28
- No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No. 22 Army 10
- No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13
- No. 16 Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27
- No. 18 BYU 48, Troy 7
- No. 19 Louisiana 20, Georgia Southern 18
- No. 20 Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24
- No. 21 Pitt 23, No. 24 Louisville 20
Week 4 featured three ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt meeting No. 24 Louisville.