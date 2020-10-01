TRENDING:

🔮 Katz's first 2021 March Madness bracket prediction

Week 5 college football preview

⚾️ Colleges with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs
football-d2 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | October 1, 2020

2020 DII football schedule: Dates, times, matchups

South Dakota Mines running back Ahmad Lewis ran for more than 1,300 yards in 2019. South Dakota Mines is one of 10 DII football teams playing a game in 2020.

Here is the 2020 Division II college football schedule and game times for every contest scheduled through Saturday, Oct. 24.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the season. Click or tap here for the complete guide to DII football in 2020.

DII college football schedule: Game times, matchups

All times Eastern. All schedules subject to change.

Week 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

West Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

Week 3

Saturday, Oct. 10

Chadron State at Colorado Mesa | 2 p.m.
Angelo State at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m.
Black Hills State at South Dakota Mines | 7 p.m.

Week 4

Saturday, Oct. 17

Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State | 2 p.m.
South Dakota Mines at Chadron State | 7 p.m.
West Texas A&M at Abilene Christian | 7 p.m.

Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 24

South Dakota Mines at Colorado Mesa | 2 p.m.
Black Hills State at Chadron State | 4 p.m.
Angelo State at West Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

2020 DII college football scores

Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 26

Angelo State 21, West Texas A&M 10

DII football championship information

While teams can participate in a fall football season, there will not be a DII football championship in 2020. The Division II Presidents Council announced on Aug. 5 that all seven DII fall championships are canceled.

Here is the recent history of the DII football championship:

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 West Florida 48-40 Minnesota State McKinney, Tex.
2018 Valdosta State 49-47 Ferris State McKinney, Tex.
2017 Texas A&M-Commerce 37-27 West Florida Kansas City, Kan.
2016 Northwest Missouri State 29-3 North Alabama Kansas City, Kan.
2015 Northwest Missouri State 34-7 Shepherd Kansas City, Kan.

The college football fan's guide to Week 5 games

Here's what you need to know for Week 5 of the 2020 college football season, including top games, big questions and the weekly Top 25 rankings.
READ MORE

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2020-21 season.
READ MORE

How voters handled the Big Ten and Pac-12's return to a most unusual AP poll

Five teams returned to the AP Top 25 football poll on Sept. 27 that haven't played a game in the 2020 season. Here's how voters handled the Big Ten and Pac-12's return to a most unusual AP poll.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners