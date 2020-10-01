2020 DII football schedule: Dates, times, matchups

South Dakota Mines is one of 10 DII football teams playing a game in 2020.

Here is the 2020 Division II college football schedule and game times for every contest scheduled through Saturday, Oct. 24.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the season. Click or tap here for the complete guide to DII football in 2020.

DII college football schedule: Game times, matchups

All times Eastern. All schedules subject to change.

Week 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

West Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

Week 3

Saturday, Oct. 10

Chadron State at Colorado Mesa | 2 p.m.

Angelo State at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m.

Black Hills State at South Dakota Mines | 7 p.m.

Week 4

Saturday, Oct. 17

Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State | 2 p.m.

South Dakota Mines at Chadron State | 7 p.m.

West Texas A&M at Abilene Christian | 7 p.m.

Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 24

South Dakota Mines at Colorado Mesa | 2 p.m.

Black Hills State at Chadron State | 4 p.m.

Angelo State at West Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

2020 DII college football scores

Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 26

Angelo State 21, West Texas A&M 10

DII football championship information

While teams can participate in a fall football season, there will not be a DII football championship in 2020. The Division II Presidents Council announced on Aug. 5 that all seven DII fall championships are canceled.

Here is the recent history of the DII football championship: