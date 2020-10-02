FOOTBALL:

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 5

Week 4 AP poll: Breaking down the top changes and storylines

The 2020 college football season is in Week 5. On Saturday, No. 4 Georgia plays No. 7 Auburn in one of the week's biggest games. No. 2 Alabama beat No. 13 Texas A&M, 52-24.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 5.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 5

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Here are the 18 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 5, with games on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

There are two ranked matchups slated for this week, both in SEC play. No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 13 Texas A&M in the afternoon, before top-10 teams No. 4 Georgia and No. 7 Auburn meet in prime time.

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 5

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 4.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Clemson (55) 1,542 1 2-0
2 Alabama (3) 1,473 2 1-0
3 Florida 1,324 5 1-0
4 Georgia 1,310 4 1-0
5 Notre Dame 1,231 7 2-0
6 Ohio State (4) 1,169 NR 0-0
7 Auburn 1,133 8 1-0
8 Miami (Fla.) 1,045 12 3-0
9 Texas 862 8 2-0
10 Penn State 840 NR 0-0
11 UCF 743 13 2-0
12 North Carolina 734 11 1-0
13 Texas A&M 705 10 1-0
14 Oregon 651 NR 0-0
15 Cincinnati 646 14 2-0
16 Mississippi State 590 NR 1-0
17 Oklahoma State 555 15 2-0
18 Oklahoma 535 3 1-1
19 Wisconsin 510 NR 0-0
20 LSU 401 6 0-1
21 Tennessee 377 16 1-0
22 BYU 295 18 2-0
23 Michigan 277 NR 0-0
24 Pittsburgh 248 21 3-0
25 Memphis 196 17 1-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 4

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Week 4 featured three ranked matchups, with No. 8 Auburn hosting No. 23 Kentucky, No. 14 Cincinnati welcoming No. 22 Army and No. 21 Pitt meeting No. 24 Louisville. 

