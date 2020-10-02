Week 5 AP poll: Breaking down the top changes and storylines

Week 5 AP poll: Breaking down the top changes and storylines

The 2020 college football season has made it through five weeks. This Saturday, Week 6 is headlined by several top-25 matchups, including No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami (Fla.) in primetime.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 6.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 6

Here are the 16 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 6, with all games on Saturday, Oct. 10.

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 6

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 11.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Clemson (52) 1,536 1 3-0 2 Alabama (8) 1,488 2 2-0 3 Georgia 1,380 4 2-0 4 Florida 1,340 3 2-0 5 Notre Dame 1,239 5 2-0 6 Ohio State (2) 1,165 6 0-0 7 Miami (Fla.) 1,148 8 3-0 8 North Carolina 944 12 2-0 9 Penn State 935 10 0-0 10 Oklahoma State 919 17 3-0 11 Cincinnati 895 15 3-0 12 Oregon 786 14 0-0 13 Auburn 731 7 1-1 14 Tennessee 717 21 2-0 15 BYU 661 22 3-0 16 Wisconsin 619 19 0-0 17 LSU 478 20 1-1 18 SMU 393 NR 4-0 19 Virginia Tech 391 NR 2-0 20 Michigan 350 23 0-0 21 Texas A&M 330 13 1-1 22 Texas 228 9 2-1 23 Louisiana 216 NR 3-0 24 Iowa State 215 NR 2-1 25 Minnesota 145 NR 0-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 5

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

There were two ranked vs. ranked matchups slated for week 5, both in SEC play. No. 2 Alabama beat No. 13 Texas A&M in the afternoon, before No. 4 Georgia and knocked off 7 Auburn in a primetime top-10 matchup.