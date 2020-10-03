FOOTBALL:

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Below is the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule. The conference is playing a seven-game conference-only schedule, followed by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. The weekend of Dec. 18-19 will feature the championship and a full Pac-12 slate with six games.

The schedule starts with the conference's first set of games on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the scoreboard here.

NOTE: This is the schedule the conference announced on Saturday, Oct. 3. All times are ET.

Nov. 7

Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at USC | 12 p.m | FOX
Stanford at Oregon
UCLA at Colorado
Washington at Cal
Washington State at Oregon State

LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19

Nov. 13

Utah at UCLA

Nov. 14

Cal at Arizona State
Colorado at Stanford
Oregon at Washington State
Oregon State at Washington
USC at Arizona

Nov. 20

UCLA at Oregon

Nov. 21

Arizona at Washington
Arizona State at Colorado
Cal at Oregon State
USC at Utah
Washington State at Stanford

Nov. 27

Oregon at Oregon State
Stanford at Cal
Washington at Washington State

Nov. 28

Arizona at UCLA
Colorado at USC
Utah at Arizona State

Dec. 4

Washington State at USC

Dec. 5

Colorado at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Washington
Oregon at Cal
Oregon State at Utah

Dec. 11

Arizona State at Arizona
Utah at Colorado

Dec. 12

Cal at Washington State
Oregon State at Stanford
USC at UCLA
Washington at Oregon

Dec. 18

Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Dec. 19

TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD

