These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Below is the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule. The conference is playing a seven-game conference-only schedule, followed by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. The weekend of Dec. 18-19 will feature the championship and a full Pac-12 slate with six games.

The schedule starts with the conference's first set of games on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the scoreboard here.

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups

NOTE: This is the schedule the conference announced on Saturday, Oct. 3. All times are ET.

Nov. 7

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at USC | 12 p.m | FOX

Stanford at Oregon

UCLA at Colorado

Washington at Cal

Washington State at Oregon State

LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19

Nov. 13

Utah at UCLA

Nov. 14

Cal at Arizona State

Colorado at Stanford

Oregon at Washington State

Oregon State at Washington

USC at Arizona

Nov. 20

UCLA at Oregon

Nov. 21

Arizona at Washington

Arizona State at Colorado

Cal at Oregon State

USC at Utah

Washington State at Stanford

Nov. 27

Oregon at Oregon State

Stanford at Cal

Washington at Washington State

Nov. 28

Arizona at UCLA

Colorado at USC

Utah at Arizona State

Dec. 4

Washington State at USC

Dec. 5

Colorado at Arizona

UCLA at Arizona State

Stanford at Washington

Oregon at Cal

Oregon State at Utah

Dec. 11

Arizona State at Arizona

Utah at Colorado

Dec. 12

Cal at Washington State

Oregon State at Stanford

USC at UCLA

Washington at Oregon

Dec. 18

Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Dec. 19

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD