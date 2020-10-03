Below is the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule. The conference is playing a seven-game conference-only schedule, followed by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. The weekend of Dec. 18-19 will feature the championship and a full Pac-12 slate with six games.
The schedule starts with the conference's first set of games on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the scoreboard here.
2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups
NOTE: This is the schedule the conference announced on Saturday, Oct. 3. All times are ET.
Nov. 7
Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at USC | 12 p.m | FOX
Stanford at Oregon
UCLA at Colorado
Washington at Cal
Washington State at Oregon State
Nov. 13
Utah at UCLA
Nov. 14
Cal at Arizona State
Colorado at Stanford
Oregon at Washington State
Oregon State at Washington
USC at Arizona
Nov. 20
UCLA at Oregon
Nov. 21
Arizona at Washington
Arizona State at Colorado
Cal at Oregon State
USC at Utah
Washington State at Stanford
Nov. 27
Oregon at Oregon State
Stanford at Cal
Washington at Washington State
Nov. 28
Arizona at UCLA
Colorado at USC
Utah at Arizona State
Dec. 4
Washington State at USC
Dec. 5
Colorado at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Washington
Oregon at Cal
Oregon State at Utah
Dec. 11
Arizona State at Arizona
Utah at Colorado
Dec. 12
Cal at Washington State
Oregon State at Stanford
USC at UCLA
Washington at Oregon
Dec. 18
Pac-12 Football Championship Game
Dec. 19
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
