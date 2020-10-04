College football rankings: AP Top 25 poll reactions, takeaways, analysis after Week 5

While the very top of the latest AP football poll remained largely unchanged, there was still plenty of movement after an eventful Week 5.

Eight teams in the Top 25 lost on Saturday, four of which fell at home to unranked teams: No. 9 Texas, No. 11 UCF, No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 24 Pittsburgh. According to ESPN, that's tied for the second-most losses by ranked teams to unranked opponents at home in AP poll history.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest AP poll released on Oct. 4.

Top two teams remain the same

There were no changes to the top two in the latest AP poll. Clemson and Alabama were both victorious in Week 5. In fact, the only change to the top six was Georgia and Florida switching places at Nos. 3-4. Notre Dame and Ohio State remain at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

The Irish have been idle since Sept. 19 but will face Florida State on Oct. 10. The Buckeyes' season begins against Nebraska on Oct. 24 when the Big Ten opens play.

Georgia jumps Florida for No. 3

Georgia leapfrogged Florida for No. 3 in the latest AP poll. This comes after the Bulldogs completed an impressive 27-6 victory over then-No. 7 Auburn in Athens on Saturday. The Gators, who are now No. 4, took care of business as well, disposing of South Carolina 38-24 at The Swamp. Both are 2-0, and could very well remain undefeated in time for their head-to-head matchup on Nov. 7.

Big 12 struggles as Texas, Oklahoma lose

Two of the three ranked Big 12 teams fell on Saturday, as TCU stunned then-No. 9 Texas in Austin and Iowa State came back to beat then-No. 18 Oklahoma. That leaves No. 10 Oklahoma State, who throttled Kansas 47-7, as the only unbeaten team remaining in the conference. The Cowboys are 3-0 for the second straight year.

As for the 1-2 Sooners, it's the first time since 2016 that they've lost multiple regular season games. Prior to Saturday, they hadn't dropped back-to-back regular season games since 1999.

Oklahoma, now unranked, will next face No. 22 Texas on Saturday in the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas. The Sooners' streak of 64 straight poll appearances has been snapped.

Five teams join the poll

Five new teams joined the latest poll: No. 18 SMU, No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 23 Louisiana, No. 24 Iowa State and No. 25 Minnesota. SMU is the only team of the bunch that hasn't been ranked so far in 2020.

Memphis, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and UCF all dropped out of the Top 25 after Week 5 losses.

UCF's College Football Playoff hopes diminished

The Knights' College Football Playoff aspirations were dealt a crushing blow in Week 5. Unranked Tulsa escaped Orlando with a 34-26 upset victory. It was UCF's first home loss since Nov. 19, 2016, which also came against the Golden Hurricane.

UCF likely has to win out to have any chance at making the College Football Playoff. In Sunday's poll, the Knights went from No. 11 to outside the top 25.

Here's a full look at the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday, Oct. 4:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Clemson (52) 1,536 1 3-0 2 Alabama (8) 1,488 2 2-0 3 Georgia 1,380 4 2-0 4 Florida 1,340 3 2-0 5 Notre Dame 1,239 5 2-0 6 Ohio State (2) 1,165 6 0-0 7 Miami (Fla.) 1,148 8 3-0 8 North Carolina 944 12 2-0 9 Penn State 935 10 0-0 10 Oklahoma State 919 17 3-0 11 Cincinnati 895 15 3-0 12 Oregon 786 14 0-0 13 Auburn 731 7 1-1 14 Tennessee 717 21 2-0 15 BYU 661 22 3-0 16 Wisconsin 619 19 0-0 17 LSU 478 20 1-1 18 SMU 393 NR 4-0 19 Virginia Tech 391 NR 2-0 20 Michigan 350 23 0-0 21 Texas A&M 330 13 1-1 22 Texas 228 9 2-1 23 Louisiana 216 NR 3-0 24 Iowa State 215 NR 2-1 25 Minnesota 145 NR 0-0