College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 6

The 2020 college football season has made it through five weeks. This Saturday, Week 6, is headlined by several top-25 matchups, including No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami (Fla.) in primetime.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 6.
Here are the 16 AP Top 25 teams playing in Week 6, with all games on Saturday, Oct. 10.
- No. 7 Miami (Fla.) at No. 1 Clemson | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN
- Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | NBC
- No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- UTSA at No. 15 BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Missouri at No. 17 LSU | 9 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | Fox
- Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisana | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN2
- Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 11.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (52)
|1,536
|1
|3-0
|2
|Alabama (8)
|1,488
|2
|2-0
|3
|Georgia
|1,380
|4
|2-0
|4
|Florida
|1,340
|3
|2-0
|5
|Notre Dame
|1,239
|5
|2-0
|6
|Ohio State (2)
|1,165
|6
|0-0
|7
|Miami (Fla.)
|1,148
|8
|3-0
|8
|North Carolina
|944
|12
|2-0
|9
|Penn State
|935
|10
|0-0
|10
|Oklahoma State
|919
|17
|3-0
|11
|Cincinnati
|895
|15
|3-0
|12
|Oregon
|786
|14
|0-0
|13
|Auburn
|731
|7
|1-1
|14
|Tennessee
|717
|21
|2-0
|15
|BYU
|661
|22
|3-0
|16
|Wisconsin
|619
|19
|0-0
|17
|LSU
|478
|20
|1-1
|18
|SMU
|393
|NR
|4-0
|19
|Virginia Tech
|391
|NR
|2-0
|20
|Michigan
|350
|23
|0-0
|21
|Texas A&M
|330
|13
|1-1
|22
|Texas
|228
|9
|2-1
|23
|Louisiana
|216
|NR
|3-0
|24
|Iowa State
|215
|NR
|2-1
|25
|Minnesota
|145
|NR
|0-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 5
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 1 Clemson 41, Virginia 23
- No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24
- No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24
- No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6
- TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31
- Tulsa 34, No. 11 UCF 26
- No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22
- No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7
- Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi State 14
- No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7
- Iowa State 37, No. 18 Oklahoma 30
- No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7
- No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12
- No. 22 BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14
- NC State 30, No. 24 Pitt 29
- SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27
There were two ranked vs. ranked matchups slated for week 5, both in SEC play. No. 2 Alabama beat No. 13 Texas A&M in the afternoon, before No. 4 Georgia and knocked off 7 Auburn in a primetime top-10 matchup.