7 reactions from a wild Week 6 of the college football season

Fifteen ranked teams were in action during Week 6 of the 2020 college football season, including four Top 25 matchups. There was also a top-10 clash for the second straight week as No. 1 Clemson handled No. 7 Miami (Fla.) 42-17. Here are seven things that stood out from this week's games.

Much of the discussion entering the game surrounded Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. But it was Texas A&M's Kellen Mond who not only went toe-to-toe with Trask, but walked away with the victory as well. Mond threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns while completing 25 of his 35 attempts. Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller helped provide a balanced offensive attack, running for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries (6.4 yards per rush). Trask was also brilliant, throwing for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Texas A&M's Caleb Chapmen led all receivers with nine receptions for 151 yards and two scores. A 26-yard field goal from Seth Smalls as time expired gave the Aggies their first win against a top-five team at home since 2002.

In a game that was moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia because of Hurricane Delta, Missouri capitalized on the unexpected home-field advantage. Both quarterbacks threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Three of Myles Brennan's passing touchdowns went to LSU wideout Terrace Marshall Jr., who finished with 11 receptions for 235 yards. By comparison, four different Missouri receivers caught a touchdown pass from Connor Bazelak. LSU's defense surrendered more than 40 points for the second time this season. Still, the visiting Tigers had a chance at the end. They drove 74 yards in just over five minutes to Missouri's 1-yard line. But the hometown Tigers denied LSU at the goal line four straight times. The defending national champions went 0-for-10 on third down, and were shutout in the fourth quarter. It's the first time since 1994 that LSU has started 1-2.

The Red River Rivalry's 116th edition did not disappoint, as Oklahoma defeated No. 22 Texas 53-45 in quadruple overtime of what was both the longest and highest-scoring game in the series' history. Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched early in the second quarter after committing two turnovers (one interception and one fumble). But he returned to start the third, and dominated from that point on. Rattler finished with 209 yards and three touchdowns passes while also running for a score. Longhorns signal-caller Sam Ehlinger wasn't perfect, but he did finish with six touchdowns — four of which came on the ground.

The third-ranked Bulldogs outscored No. 14 Tennessee 27-0 in the second half. Georgia's Stetson Bennett threw for a respectable 238 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16 of his 27 passing attempts. He also ran for a touchdown. The Volunteers held their own early, scoring on a fumble recovery 43 seconds into the game for a 7-0 lead. Jarrett Guarantano connected with receiver Josh Palmer for two touchdowns in a little over three minutes, the latter of which gave the Volunteers a 21-17 edge with 3:08 to play in the half. But their offense turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions to open the third quarter. Tennessee didn't cross midfield until the 8:51 mark of the fourth. By that point, the Bulldogs led 44-21, which would be the final score.

Even though North Carolina lead Virginia 21-0 after the first quarter, this one turned into a game in the second half. Fourteen touchdowns were scored in the game. The Tar Heels scored eight of them. Quarterback Sam Howell passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18 of 23 passing attempts. But North Carolina's aerial attack wasn't even its best weapon. Tailbacks Michael Carter (17 carries, 214 yards and two touchdowns) and Javonte Williams (20 carries, 169 yards and two touchdowns) combined for 383 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The Hokies' backfield made some noise as well. Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Virginia Tech erased double-digit deficits multiple times, but never drew closer than five points.

The top-ranked Clemson Tigers faced little adversity for the fourth straight game this season. The only difference? Saturday's game against No. 7 Miami was Clemson's first test against a ranked opponent in 2020. Well, the Tigers had aced that test by the third quarter. Don't let the final score of 42-17 fool you, this game wasn't close. Even Clemson's 21-10 advantage at halftime was misleading, as the Hurricanes blocked a 61-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown as time expired. Trevor Lawrence was his usual self, throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns while completing 29 of 41 pass attempts. Travis Ettiene was also in midseason form with 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries (8.8 yards per rush) while adding 73 receiving yards.

Nick Saban and his second-ranked Crimson Tide got the better of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss 63-48. He is now 21-0 all time against former assistant coaches. Still, the Rebels' 48 points were the most scored against Alabama by an unranked team in the AP poll era. They were also the most scored by a former Saban assistant against the 68-year-old coach. Eleven of the fifteen touchdowns scored in the contest came on the ground. Alabama was led by its star running back Najee Harris, who ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries (9.0 yards per rush). The Rebels countered with a backfield tandem of Snoop Conner (21 carries, 128 yards and two touchdowns) and Jerrion Ealy (19 carries 120 yards and two touchdowns). Alabama and Ole Miss combined for 1,370 yards, the most ever in a game between SEC opponents in conference history.