Week 6 AP poll: Breaking down the top changes and storylines

The 2020 college football season is done with Week 6 and going into Week 7. No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama highlights the 16 ranked teams in action this week.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 7.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 7

Three games featuring ranked teams take place prior to Saturday this week. No. 21 Louisiana plays on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and No. 15 BYU and No. 17 SMU both play on Friday, Oct. 16:

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 17

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 7

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 11.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Clemson (59) 1,546 1 4-0 2 Alabama (2) 1,463 2 3-0 3 Georgia (1) 1,430 3 3-0 4 Notre Dame 1,317 5 3-0 5 North Carolina 1,190 8 3-0 6 Ohio State 1,152 6 0-0 7 Oklahoma State 1,069 10 3-0 8 Cincinnati 971 11 3-0 9 Penn State 970 9 0-0 10 Florida 904 4 2-1 11 Texas A&M 883 21 2-1 12 Oregon 817 12 0-0 13 Miami (Fla.) 790 7 3-1 14 Auburn 703 13 2-1 15 BYU 693 15 4-0 16 Wisconsin 633 16 0-0 17 SMU 522 18 4-0 18 Tennessee 463 14 2-1 19 Michigan 417 20 0-0 20 Iowa State 405 24 3-1 21 Louisiana 342 23 3-0 22 Kansas State 302 NR 3-1 23 Virginia Tech 199 19 2-1 24 Minnesota 177 25 0-0 25 Southern Cal 124 NR 0-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 6

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Week 6 featured several ranked vs. ranked matchups. No. 21 Texas A&M upset No. 4 Florida 41-38 in a highly-anticipated SEC-matchup. In the Big 12 Oklahoma bounced back and beat No. 22 Texas 53-45 in 4OT and in the ACC, No. 1 Clemson handles No. 4 Miami, beating them 42-17.