College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 7

The 2020 college football season is done with Week 6 and going into Week 7. No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama highlights the 16 ranked teams in action this week.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 7.
Three games featuring ranked teams take place prior to Saturday this week. No. 21 Louisiana plays on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and No. 15 BYU and No. 17 SMU both play on Friday, Oct. 16:
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Friday, Oct. 16
Saturday, Oct. 17
- No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama | 8 p.m. | CBS
- Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Oklahoma State at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- LSU at No. 10 Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- Pitt at No. 13 Miami | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 14 Auburn at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 7
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 11.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (59)
|1,546
|1
|4-0
|2
|Alabama (2)
|1,463
|2
|3-0
|3
|Georgia (1)
|1,430
|3
|3-0
|4
|Notre Dame
|1,317
|5
|3-0
|5
|North Carolina
|1,190
|8
|3-0
|6
|Ohio State
|1,152
|6
|0-0
|7
|Oklahoma State
|1,069
|10
|3-0
|8
|Cincinnati
|971
|11
|3-0
|9
|Penn State
|970
|9
|0-0
|10
|Florida
|904
|4
|2-1
|11
|Texas A&M
|883
|21
|2-1
|12
|Oregon
|817
|12
|0-0
|13
|Miami (Fla.)
|790
|7
|3-1
|14
|Auburn
|703
|13
|2-1
|15
|BYU
|693
|15
|4-0
|16
|Wisconsin
|633
|16
|0-0
|17
|SMU
|522
|18
|4-0
|18
|Tennessee
|463
|14
|2-1
|19
|Michigan
|417
|20
|0-0
|20
|Iowa State
|405
|24
|3-1
|21
|Louisiana
|342
|23
|3-0
|22
|Kansas State
|302
|NR
|3-1
|23
|Virginia Tech
|199
|19
|2-1
|24
|Minnesota
|177
|25
|0-0
|25
|Southern Cal
|124
|NR
|0-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 6
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
- No. 1 Clemson 42, No. 7 Miami 17
- No. 2 Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
- No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21
- No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38
- No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26
- No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45
- No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28
- No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20
- Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41
- Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 (4OT) (Dallas, Texas)
- No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15
Week 6 featured several ranked vs. ranked matchups. No. 21 Texas A&M upset No. 4 Florida 41-38 in a highly-anticipated SEC-matchup. In the Big 12 Oklahoma bounced back and beat No. 22 Texas 53-45 in 4OT and in the ACC, No. 1 Clemson handles No. 4 Miami, beating them 42-17.