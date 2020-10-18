FOOTBALL:

AP poll: Notre Dame is new No. 3; UGA dips one spot

Here's how Alabama pulled away from Georgia in a top-5 clash
NCAA.com | October 18, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 8

Week 7 recap: The 5 best college football games

The 2020 college football season is done with Week 7. No. 2 Alabama remained undefeated after beating No. 3 Georgia 41-24. The Big Ten returns to action in Week 8 highlighted by No. 5 Ohio State hosting Nebraska and No. 18 Michigan clashing against No. 21 Minnesota. 

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 8.

Friday, Oct. 23

Saturday, Oct. 24

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 8

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 18.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Clemson (54) 1,542 1 5-0
2 Alabama (8) 1,494 2 4-0
3 Notre Dame 1,337 4 4-0
4 Georgia 1,300 3 3-1
5 Ohio State 1,223 6 0-0
6 Oklahoma State 1,137 7 3-0
7 Texas A&M 1,054 11 3-1
8 Penn State 1,033 9 0-0
9 Cincinnati 1,028 8 3-0
10 Florida 942 10 2-1
11 Miami (Fla.) 887 13 4-1
12 BYU 875 14 5-0
13 Oregon 841 12 0-0
T-14 North Carolina 677 5 3-1
T-14 Wisconsin 677 16 0-0
16 SMU 638 17 5-0
17 Iowa State 511 20 3-1
18 Michigan 489 19 0-0
19 Virginia Tech 411 23 3-1
20 Kansas State 399 22 3-1
21 Minnesota 234 24 0-0
22 Marshall 227 NR 4-0
23 North Carolina State 199 NR 4-1
24 Southern Cal 192 25 0-0
25 Coastal Carolina 185 NR 4-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 7

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

 

Saturday, Oct. 17

Friday, Oct. 16

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Week 7 featured several high profile matchups, some of which resulted in upsets. Florida State knocked off No. 5 North Carolina 31-28 and South Carolina upset No. 14 Auburn. No. 2 Alabama was able to hold off top-five opponent, No. 3 Georgia, beating the Bulldogs 41-24

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2020-21 season.
