The 2020 college football season is done with Week 7. No. 2 Alabama remained undefeated after beating No. 3 Georgia 41-24. The Big Ten returns to action in Week 8 highlighted by No. 5 Ohio State hosting Nebraska and No. 18 Michigan clashing against No. 21 Minnesota.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 8.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 8
Click or tap here for a live scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 23
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Notre Dame at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 8 Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
- Virginia at No. 11 Miami | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- Texas State at No. 12 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
- Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State |12 p.m.| FS1
- Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Marshall | 2:30 p.m.
- Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 8
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 18.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (54)
|1,542
|1
|5-0
|2
|Alabama (8)
|1,494
|2
|4-0
|3
|Notre Dame
|1,337
|4
|4-0
|4
|Georgia
|1,300
|3
|3-1
|5
|Ohio State
|1,223
|6
|0-0
|6
|Oklahoma State
|1,137
|7
|3-0
|7
|Texas A&M
|1,054
|11
|3-1
|8
|Penn State
|1,033
|9
|0-0
|9
|Cincinnati
|1,028
|8
|3-0
|10
|Florida
|942
|10
|2-1
|11
|Miami (Fla.)
|887
|13
|4-1
|12
|BYU
|875
|14
|5-0
|13
|Oregon
|841
|12
|0-0
|T-14
|North Carolina
|677
|5
|3-1
|T-14
|Wisconsin
|677
|16
|0-0
|16
|SMU
|638
|17
|5-0
|17
|Iowa State
|511
|20
|3-1
|18
|Michigan
|489
|19
|0-0
|19
|Virginia Tech
|411
|23
|3-1
|20
|Kansas State
|399
|22
|3-1
|21
|Minnesota
|234
|24
|0-0
|22
|Marshall
|227
|NR
|4-0
|23
|North Carolina State
|199
|NR
|4-1
|24
|Southern Cal
|192
|25
|0-0
|25
|Coastal Carolina
|185
|NR
|4-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 7
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
Saturday, Oct. 17
- No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7
- No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24
- No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
- Florida State 31, No. 5 North Carolina 28
- No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14
- No. 13 Miami 31, Pitt 19
- South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22
- Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7
- No. 23 Virginia Tech 40, Boston College 14
Friday, Oct. 16
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Week 7 featured several high profile matchups, some of which resulted in upsets. Florida State knocked off No. 5 North Carolina 31-28 and South Carolina upset No. 14 Auburn. No. 2 Alabama was able to hold off top-five opponent, No. 3 Georgia, beating the Bulldogs 41-24.