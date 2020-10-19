Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. The conference is playing an eight-game conference-only schedule, followed by the first-ever Champions Week. During that Dec. 19 Champions Week, each school from each division will match up with the school that finished with the same standing in the opposite conference, such that the first-place teams in each division will play in the conference championship, the second-place teams will play each other, and so on.

The schedule starts with the conference's first game on Friday, Oct. 23.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. You can get live scores for every game on NCAA.com's scoreboard here.

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups

Friday, Oct. 23

Illinois at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Oct. 24

Rutgers at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Nebraska at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Iowa at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Maryland at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Friday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 31

Ohio State at Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Michigan | Noon | Fox

Wisconsin at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Northwestern at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Purdue at Illinois | Noon | BTN

Indiana at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Michigan State at Iowa

Maryland at Penn State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Indiana

Minnesota at Illinois

Nebraska at Northwestern

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 14

Penn State at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Ohio State at Maryland

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Illinois at Rutgers

Friday, Nov. 20

Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Nov. 21

Iowa at Penn State

Indiana at Ohio State

Michigan at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Illinois at Nebraska

Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1

Saturday, Nov. 28

Penn State at Michigan

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Ohio State at Illinois

Northwestern at Michigan State

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Penn State at Rutgers

Nebraska at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Dec. 19

Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West