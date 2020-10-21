World Series 2020: Here's where the Dodgers and Rays played in college

NCAA.com | October 21, 2020

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups

Week 7 AP poll breakdown: Notre Dame, Ohio State move up ahead of Big Ten's return

Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. The conference is playing an eight-game conference-only schedule, followed by the first-ever Champions Week. During that Dec. 19 Champions Week, each school from each division will match up with the school that finished with the same standing in the opposite conference, such that the first-place teams in each division will play in the conference championship, the second-place teams will play each other, and so on. 

The schedule starts with the conference's first game on Friday, Oct. 23.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. You can get live scores for every game on NCAA.com's scoreboard here.

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups

Friday, Oct. 23

Illinois at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Oct. 24

Rutgers at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Nebraska at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Iowa at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Maryland at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19

Friday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 31

Ohio State at Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Michigan State at Michigan | Noon | Fox
Wisconsin at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Northwestern at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Purdue at Illinois | Noon | BTN
Indiana at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Michigan State at Iowa
Maryland at Penn State
Purdue at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Ohio State
Michigan at Indiana
Minnesota at Illinois
Nebraska at Northwestern

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 14

Penn State at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Michigan
Ohio State at Maryland
Indiana at Michigan State 
Northwestern at Purdue
Illinois at Rutgers

Friday, Nov. 20

Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Nov. 21

Iowa at Penn State
Indiana at Ohio State
Michigan at Rutgers
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Michigan State at Maryland
Illinois at Nebraska

Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1

Saturday, Nov. 28

Penn State at Michigan
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Ohio State at Illinois
Northwestern at Michigan State
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State at Michigan State
Maryland at Michigan
Northwestern at Minnesota
Indiana at Wisconsin
Iowa at Illinois
Penn State at Rutgers
Nebraska at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Wisconsin at Iowa
Michigan State at Penn State
Minnesota at Nebraska
Illinois at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland

Dec. 19

Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West

