Gardner Minshew: College football statistics, records, highlights

Minshew Mania took the country by storm in 2018, when an under-the-radar quarterback transfer named Gardner Minshew II, who could've spent his last year of college at Alabama but instead chose Washington State, dominated college football on the field and in the media. The mustachioed quarterback was the perfect fit in former Washington State coach Mike Leach's air raid system and Minshew played his way to the top of several statistical categories in 2018.

Today, Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. But before that, he was a legendary college quarterback who put up massive numbers. Here's everything you need to know about Minshew's college career.

The vitals on Gardner Minshew II

Schools: East Carolina, Washington State

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 216 pounds

Years active: 2015-19

Here are Gardner Minshew II's career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Season Games completions attempts completion % Yards y/a TD int rating 2016 7 119 202 58.9 1,347 6.7 8 4 124.0 2017 10 174 304 57.2 2,140 7.0 16 7 129.1 2018 13 468 662 70.7 4,779 7.2 38 9 147.6 CAREER 30 761 1,168 65.2 8,266 7.1 62 20 138.7

Where did Gardner Minshew II go to college?

Gardner Minshew started his college career at Troy before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he won the NJCAA National Championship, before then enrolling at East Carolina, where he played the following two seasons. For his final year of college, he transferred to the opposite coast to Washington State, where he led the Cougars to an 11-2 record, as Wazzu entered the College Football Playoff discussion and Minshew threw his name in the ring of the Heisman Trophy conversation.

What kind of prospect was Gardner Minshew II in high school?

Minshew attended Brandon (Miss.) High School, where he threw for 9,705 yards and 88 touchdowns in four seasons. Brandon High School played for the 6A state championship in 2012 and he was the No. 70 pro-style quarterback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

What was Gardner Minshew II's record in college?

Minshew's teams went 14-16 in college, including Washington State's 11-2 season with him at quarterback in 2018.

Records set by Gardner Minshew II

2018 FBS leader in passing yards per game

2018 FBS leader in total offense

1st in Washington State history in total offense in a season: 4,898 yards (2018)

1st in Washington State history in passing yards in a season: 4,779 yards (2018)

1st in Washington State history in 300-yard passing games in a season: 11 games

T-1st in Washington State history in passing touchdowns in a season: 38 touchdowns (2018)

2nd in Washington State history in career completion percentage (minimum 150 attempts): .707

9th in Washington State history in career passing touchdowns: 38 touchdowns

9th in Washington State history in average yards per play in a season (minimum 100 plays): 6.80 yards per play

T-9th in FBS history single-game completions: 52 completions (vs. Houston on Nov. 4, 2017)

10th in Washington State history in career passing yards: 4,779 yards

10th in Washington State history in career completions: 468 completions

23rd in FBS history in average passing yards per game in a season: 367.6 yards (2018)

23rd in FBS history in career passing efficiency among quarterbacks with 400-499 completions: 147.6

What were some of Gardner Minshew II's best games in college?

Minshew led the country in total offense in his one season with Washington State, so almost every game from Minshew's senior season has a case to be one of his best games. But here are the best of the best.

Washington State vs. Arizona, Nov. 17, 2018

Nearly 20 percent of Minshew's passing touchdowns during the 2018 season came in one game against Arizona. The Washington State gunslinger completed 43-of-55 pass attempts for a season-high 473 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

The final score? Washington State 69, Arizona 28.

It could've been much worse, too. The Cougars had 55 points at halftime and they didn't score at all in the third quarter. A 50-yard touchdown from Minshew to Davontavean Martin with 10 seconds left in the first half put Wazzu past the half-century mark. Eleven Cougars caught at least one pass and five players had at least five receptions.

Washington State at Oregon State, Oct. 6, 2018

Minshew completed 30-of-40 passes for 430 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 56-37 win. The Cougars scored a touchdown in every quarter, including 21 points in the fourth. Minshew connected with 10 different receivers and four different Cougars were on the receiving end of a Minshew touchdown, including Davontavean Martin, who had eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington State at stanford, Oct. 27, 2018

Minshew completed a season-high 80 percent of his passes in the game, going 40-for-50 for 438 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-38 win against No. 24 Stanford. Minshew helped his Cougars rally from a 28-14 deficit late in the first half to win on a 42-yard field goal from Blake Mazza in the final 20 seconds of the game.

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati, Nov. 18, 2017

In his second-to-last game at East Carolina, Minshew had a heroic performance, helping the Pirates earn one of just the three victories he played in at the school. Minshew was 31-of-45 passing for 444 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-20 win. East Carolina's Trevon Brown was the primary beneficiary of Minshew's stellar performance as Brown finished with nine catches for 270 yards and two scores.

What awards did Gardner Minshew II win in college?

2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

2018 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year

2018 First Team All-Pac-12

5th in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting

