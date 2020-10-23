Georgia is off in Week 8, following a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs led 24-20 in the third quarter before giving up 21 answered points to the Crimson Tide. Quarterback Stetson Bennett led the offense with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns but the defense struggled to contain Alabama, which put up 564 yards of offense.

The Bulldogs play next on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Kentucky.

Georgia football entered Year 5 of the Kirby Smart era looking for a return to the top of the SEC after back-to-back-to-back appearances in the SEC Championship Game. UGA completed its 2019 season with a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor to finish 12-2. It was the Bulldogs' second straight Sugar Bowl appearance, holding off the Bears this time around after coming up short against Texas a year earlier.

Here is the complete 2020 Georgia football schedule, including opponents, results and players to watch.

2020 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Georgia’s 2020 football season, with results.

UGA 2020 Schedule OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION RESULT at Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 26 4 p.m SEC Network Fayetteville, AR W, 37-10 Auburn Saturday, Oct. 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN Athens, GA W, 27-6 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 10 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, GA W, 44-21 at Alabama Saturday, Oct. 17 8 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, AL L, 41-24 at Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 31 12 p.m. SEC Network Lexington, KY TBD vs. Florida Saturday, Nov. 7 3:30 p.m. CBS Jacksonville, FL TBD at Missouri Saturday, Nov. 14 TBD Columbia, MO TBD Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 21 TBD Athens, GA TBD at South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 28 TBD Columbia, SC TBD Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 5 TBD Athens, GA TBD

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all games, dates and times are subject to change.

2019 results

The Bulldogs went 12-2 last year, losing to LSU in the SEC Championship Game before defeating Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Here’s what happened in every game of Georgia’s 2019 schedule:

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE Vanderbilt Saturday, Aug. 31 Nashville, TN W 30-6 Murray State Saturday, Sept. 7 Athens, GA W 63-17 Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14 Athens, GA W 55-0 Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 21 Athens, GA W 23-17 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 5 Knoxville, TN W 43-14 South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 12 Athens, GA L 17-20 (2OT) Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 19 Athens, GA W 21-0 Florida Saturday, Nov. 2 Jacksonville, FL W 24-17 Missouri Saturday, Nov. 9 Athens, GA W 27-0 Auburn Saturday, Nov.16 Auburn, AL W 21-14 Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 23 Athens, GA W 19-13 Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 30 Atlanta, GA W 52-7 LSU Saturday, Dec. 7 Atlanta, GA L 37-10 Baylor Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Orleans, LA W 26-14

Top returning players

Three-year starting quarterback Jake Fromm is gone, as is his dynamic backfield teammate D'Andre Swift. Replacing both, in addition to three offensive lineman, is not an easy task. Stetson Bennett is the only quarterback on the roster to previously play for the Bulldogs, attempting 27 passes over five games in relief of Fromm last year. Southern California transfer JT Daniels might also be an option at some point this season. Whoever ends up starting could be taking on a lot of offensive responsibility with not much time to get comfortable in Georgia's system. Fortunately, top wide receiver George Pickens is back after leading the Bulldogs with 727 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman.

But once again, defense is the name of the game in Athens. Kirby Smart has eight players back who started at least eight games in 2019. Inside linebacker Monty Rice has 38 career appearances at Georgia and will start the year on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award — given to the top linebacker in college football. Rice led UGA with 89 tackles last season in addition to three TFL and three pass breakups, earning him Second Team All-SEC honors a year ago.

Experience is a theme with Georgia's defense, and no Bulldog has more of it on that side of the ball than safety Richard LeCounte as the senior has started all but one game over the past two seasons. LeCounte finished his junior campaign with 61 tackles and led the Bulldogs in interceptions (4), fumble recoveries (3) and share of the team lead with a pair of forced fumbles. Check most defensive preseason watch lists and you'll find LeCounte's name. He made the initial cut for the Bednarik, Thorpe and Nagurski Awards.

Preseason ranking

Georgia sits at No. 5 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s the breakdown:

5. Georgia

UGA loses a bunch of stars, from QB Jake Fromm and RB D'Andre Swift to its experienced offensive linemen. But when it comes to talent, Georgia will again be up there among Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State. The Bulldogs got a boost with Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman picking UGA. The Dawgs will also again have one of the top defenses in the country.

2020 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its seventh season in the 2020-21 season. LSU won a national championship in its inaugural appearance while Alabama was not among the four teams selected for the first time in CFP history. Could this be the beginning of a new era in the SEC?

Whether it's LSU, Alabama or another SEC representative among the top four teams, here are the dates and sites for the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 1, 2021. One semifinal is the Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The other semifinal is the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

When is the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2021. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in Miami on Jan. 11, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR (of game) GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8